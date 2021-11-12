You are here

Advocacy group condemns arrest of Iranian photojournalist

Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art. (File/NBC News)
Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art. (File/NBC News)
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of Arab Iranian photojournalist Rahil Mousavi
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of Arab Iranian photojournalist Rahil Mousavi, urging Iranian authorities to drop all charges and immediately release her.

Iranian security forces, affiliated with the intelligence ministry, arrested Mousavi in the city of Khorramshahr, located in the predominantly Arab province of Khuzestan, and took her to an undisclosed location.

“Iranian authorities must free photojournalist Rahil Mousavi immediately and unconditionally, and let her do her job documenting the lives of Arab minorities in Iran,” said CPJ Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour.

“Journalists must be able to work without the fear that they will be arbitrarily detained.”

Authorities have reportedly not specified the reason behind Mousavi’s arrest or disclosed any of the charges leveled against her.

Mousavi is a freelance photojournalist who has contributed photos to UNICEF, the International Federation of Photographic Art and the New York-based Middle East Images photo agency.

Iranian authorities have Mousavi on previous occasions. In 2016, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained her while she covered a street protest in Khorramshahr.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranks 174 out of 180 countries on the 2021 Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned, and in some cases, executed by the Iranian regime.

Rights watchdog condemns the killing of pregnant Yemeni journalist

  • Al-Harazi worked for three Gulf newspapers, Al-Ain, Al-Sharq, and the UAE-based Bloomberg Asharq
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the killing of Yemeni journalist Rasha Abdullah Al-Harazi, who died in a car explosion while she was driving through a neighborhood in southern Aden.

Al-Harazi was nine-months pregnant at the time of her death and was traveling with her husband, Mahmoud Al-Atmi, who is also a journalist. He survived the blast but was seriously injured.

Al-Harazi worked for three Gulf newspapers, Al-Ain, Al-Sharq, and the UAE-based Bloomberg Asharq. Al-Atmi contributes to Al-Arabiya and the Saudi news channel Al-Hadath.

“Rasha Abdullah Al-Harazi’s horrific killing and Mahmoud Al-Atmi’s grievous injuries illustrate how Yemeni journalists face death daily by simply living in their home country and covering the news,” said CPJ’s Senior Middle East and North Africa Researcher Justin Shilad.

It was unclear whether the attack was targeting Al-Harazi or her husband. Al-Atmi had reportedly received threats from the Houthis.

Yemeni journalist Bassem Al-Janani posted screenshots on social media showing how Al-Atmi was previously describing how members of the Houthis had been asking for information about his address in Aden and a description of his car.

“On Oct. 6, my colleague Mahmoud Al-Atmi contacted me saying that the Houthis have summoned some journalists in Hodeidah to ask for information about Al-Atmi, including his car plate number and his address,” Al-Janani’s post read. “I advised him to immediately leave Aden, but he refused because his wife was about to give birth.”

“He wanted to leave after she gave birth, but their car was targeted today with an IED,” Al-Janani wrote. “The Houthis have previously abducted Mahmoud’s brother to pressure him alongside various other journalists in Hodeidah to get information about him.”

The killing of Al-Harazi was condemned by various international and human rights organizations, including the UN, the EU, the Yemen Journalist Syndicate and the Gulf Center for Human Rights.

At least 19 journalists have been killed in Yemen since the conflict broke out in 2014, and at least two were killed in Aden last year, according to CPJ research.

Middle East gaming giant Nasr eSports partners with TikTok

  • ‘First-of-its-kind partnership’ includes new content ventures, branded player kits
DUBAI: Nasr eSports, one of the Middle East’s leading organizations in the gaming industry, has partnered with short-form mobile video platform TikTok.

The collaboration aims to provide the TikTok community with high-quality gaming content from professional players and content creators.

The partnership makes Nasr the first esports organization in the region and one of just a handful in the world to form a strategic partnership with TikTok.

“We are delighted to have embarked on this partnership as it marks a first of its kind venture with an esports organization regionally. Already driving significant engagement on the platform, the Nasr TikTok page features dozens of videos, reaching millions of users across the Middle East’s gaming audience,” Hany Kamel, TikTok MENA content operations director, told Arab News.

As part of the collaboration, the Nasr team’s newly redesigned kit will carry TikTok branding. Additionally, the two companies will work on new content ventures that will engage both parties with the region’s growing gaming community.

Kamel added that esports has been gaining popularity worldwide and that this was reflected on TikTok, especially during the pandemic when many offline gaming events were canceled.

“We are glad to see that TikTok has become an important gaming hub for such events and contributed in providing a massive window of different gaming opportunities,” he said.

The Nasr eSports account on TikTok is already reaching millions of viewers, and “this partnership will ensure that we are giving our users access to exciting new content ventures featuring leading talent,” said Kamel.

Arab News also spoke to some of the gamers to learn about their journey in the world of gaming on and off TikTok.

Tekken Master

How did you get into esports?

I started my journey in esports in 2010 with the game Tekken 6 in Kuwait. I have always wanted to become one of the best in the world since I was eight years old. My brothers helped me a lot to achieve this. They believed that I had a talent for playing fighting games competitively, so they began flying me across the world, where I was able to become one of the best in history.

And from there, Nasr eSports saw my full potential and signed me as a pro player in their team. After that, I have grown from strength to strength, as they understand exactly what support a player needs to focus on performing at competitions.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

When I saw the potential of TikTok, I started using it with the help of my team and Thaj, the marketing manager of Nasr. What I like about TikTok is that it helps creators a lot — the follower count doesn’t matter for the video to go viral as long as it has some creativity.

I want to have more followers; people who see my true potential and create innovative esports videos. It helps me a lot in brainstorming more ideas and improving my content creation skills.

SirSAN

How did you get into esports?

It started when my high school friends talked about the FIFA player status and who is better at FIFA. So, I decided to buy a PS3 and FIFA to play with them, and soon after, I got addicted to the ultimate team. That was when I started to get competitive. But FIFA didn’t fully fulfill my needs, so I switched to PS4 and purchased Destiny and Trials of Osiris.

When I won a game against a much more experienced player, it was a moment of happiness or achieving a level of improvement to defeat a player and a team that you never thought of winning a single round against, let alone a whole game. That was when I realized how much I loved playing competitively and how deep I was into esports.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

It wasn’t a smooth transition from other social apps to TikTok. Still, when you learn how to use the app and see that good content gets appreciated and you’re not punished for posting boring content like what happens on YouTube, you get encouraged to post more entertaining and fun-to-watch content. I started using it mid-2020 when COVID-19 got to me, but I never really liked it. As time passed, I started using it daily, and it became an essential app that I needed to have on my mobile.

What I like most about TikTok is the comments section. The creative comments on the viral videos take the fun to a whole new level. Also, I love seeing old fans commenting on my videos about the other content they’ve seen on TikTok or YouTube.

I use TikTok to entertain and refresh my mind, de-stress, and get back to the game and make content. I know that I’ve had a productive day when I see a lot of TikTok notifications on my phone after work.

Mark Tube

How did you get into esports?

My entry into the world of games, in general, was caused by the great love and passion that I had when playing and making gaming content. This developed when I took it to the level of professionalism. I began to discover the world of esports and its incredible impact in the field of games. My journey in esports started when I joined Nasr eSports, which enabled me to develop (my skills) a lot — they supported me immensely in all respects.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

I started on TikTok a year ago, and it was one of the best decisions I have made. To me, TikTok is the ideal platform for any content creator, as it helped me reach a sizable audience that is interested in the gaming content that I present. My fans and players on TikTok are outstanding — their reactions to my content give me great encouragement and joy, which motivates me to continue.

My main goal is to add unique, helpful and enjoyable content on the platform and be the best gaming content creator with a variety of content. My goal was also to reach 1 million followers on TikTok, but now, I have raised the bar and aim to reach 5 million followers and then search for a new goal.

Kakashi Gaming

How did you get into esports?

I started as a casual gamer playing my favorite games. Since the age of 14, I would record videos of myself playing video games and show them to my friends at school. Shortly after that, I started my gaming channel on YouTube and gained 45,000 subscribers. Just as I joined TikTok and started building my audience over there, Nasr eSports offered me a chance to enter the world of esports as a content creator, and I happily accepted.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

I joined TikTok in July 2020, and it didn’t take me much time to get comfortable with the app and come up with creative ideas. I like how TikTok engages the creators with the fans and how easily creativity gets rewarded by great exposure and support.

The platform is an excellent way to widen my audience and the follower count, uniquely introduce myself to big brands and get noticed by the crowds.

Big Bird

How did you get into esports?

It began when Nasr eSports contacted me to join their team. The following year the Red Bull competition came along. Before then, I would just play for fun and didn’t think I’d ever take it seriously. But Nasr eSports supported and guided me, and helped me launch my career in professional esports.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

I got into TikTok heavily once Nasr announced the partnership with TikTok. I decided to start investing my time in it as I kept hearing it’s the number one social media app — the growth potential is uncapped.

My objective is to grow my brand, and TikTok is the best tool for that. I want people to know more about what I do, but also more about my personal life. TikTok is the best application for that job.

Angry Bird

How did you get into esports?

My journey into esports was just for fun at the beginning. I didn’t expect myself to go pro or get sponsored and play at an international level. When my friend Big Bird got signed by Nasr eSports and started doing what we always hoped to, I got excited and started playing because I wanted to beat these guys on an international level.

So, I stopped playing for fun and began practicing to be a pro player, and it worked out well for us, and we were able to become some of the best players in the world.

Tell us about your journey and experience on TikTok

TikTok is amazing. I first posted on it last year to test it, and then I stopped, but as time moved on, I was amazed by the gaming content on TikTok, so I was motivated to work hard on it. All of my friends were starting to get into TikTok as well.

My goals are to upgrade my gaming fan base on TikTok as itseems to have a lot of people who are into games, so it’s way better to use the platform to attract these audiences and provide some fantastic content for them.

Saudi Research & Media Group appoints Saudi Media Company as Exclusive Media Representative

  • The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has appointed the Saudi Media Company (SMC) as its exclusive media representative
  • Representation contract covers commercial advertising sales across all SRMG brands, outlets and platforms, with immediate effect
Riyadh: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) has appointed the Saudi Media Company (SMC), a leader in digital advertising sales across the Middle East, as its exclusive media representative. Based on the agreement, SMC will handle commercial advertising sales for all SRMG brands and platforms, including audio-visual, print and digital, effective November 8th, 2021.

SMC is one of the leading advertising sales providers with extensive experience in diverse advertising solutions. A pioneer in the adoption of digital advancements and technologies, SMC has solidified its leadership position in the Middle East’s advertising sector.

This partnership will strengthen SRMG's position as a leading premium content provider, publisher and broadcaster by providing a wider reach and new opportunities to trailblazing brands and advertisers across markets.

Jomana R. Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Research and Media Group, said: "We have recently announced our transformation strategy to become a data led, technology enabled, digital-first, social-first media hub, and to create quality smart content that is unique and exclusive, reinforcing SRMG’s position as the leading trusted source for news and information from and to the Middle East.

“We have set ambitious performance targets for ourselves, and strategic partnerships have always been a critical success factor. With the signing of this agreement, we are announcing SMC as a key strategic partner to SRMG. This partnership allows for optimization, efficiencies, and revenue enhancement that ultimately will result in a better experience for our users and advertisers, as well as yield higher returns for our shareholders. We are excited about this partnership and eager to begin working together with the teams at SMC.” 

Mohammed Alkhereiji, Chairman, Saudi Media Company, said: “This partnership reinforces SMC’s objectives of giving clients in the region access to our extensive experience in digital transformation and data analysis, including the use of artificial intelligence. Through this, we can   stimulate creativity and competitiveness and unlock innovative opportunities provided by our company’s expanding network and strategic services. With such partnerships, we aim to strengthen SMC’s regional position and support the advertising sector’s development by introducing exceptional solutions for media outlets, including their digital platforms and social networks.

“This partnership also reinforces SMC's portfolio of premium media outlets and provides new ways for our clients to reach their target audiences. We’re looking forward to exploring innovative opportunities across the full breadth of SRMG’s media titles, including its high-growth digital and social platforms.”

Driven by a newly appointed executive team, and listed on the Tadawul Saudi Stock Exchange in Riyadh, SRMG is focused on delivering original, exclusive and premium content to consumers through digital and social platforms, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach. SRMG recently announced a growth strategy which leverages the Group’s data and technology strengths to develop new products and services, enhance monetization capabilities and diversify revenue streams. SRMG owns more than 30 Tier-1 media titles and outlets including: Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Arab News, among others.

Ding report studies data collection, social media fears in Saudi and UAE

  • Kingdom shows confidence in Facebook, but privacy concerns remain high, top-up platform says
DUBAI: Consumers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are among the world’s most avid social media users but concerns over data use and misuse of platforms remain high, according to a new study by Ding, the international mobile top-up platform.

The company, which recently partnered with Snapchat, launched the second Ding Global Prepaid Index (GPI) in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to investigate social media and trust.

It found that the GCC was one of the largest users of prepaid products, with 89 percent in KSA and 86 percent in the UAE claiming to operate in this economy.

In the UAE, almost half (46 percent) of respondents cited data collection as a major concern, while 45 percent were worried about financial data theft. In KSA, the numbers were similar at 39 percent and 47 percent, respectively. The numbers are indicative of growing concerns over data protection and privacy despite the high social media penetration and phone use seen in both markets.

UAE respondents expressed the least trust in social media of the countries surveyed, with 25 percent saying that they “do not trust” the social media platforms they use.

“Our Ding GPI research showed that many of our respondents had experienced some misuse on the social media platforms they are engaging with. However, trust and usage still remain high across all the countries we surveyed,” Ding CEO Mark Roden told Arab News.

Respondents in the UAE witness or experience more misuse on TikTok (25 percent) than most other markets, and on LinkedIn, the level is double the average seen in other markets (12 percent).

In Saudi Arabia, 22 percent of respondents also showed a lack of trust in the social media platforms they use. Respondents in the Kingdom cited more misuse on Twitter (26 percent) and Snapchat (20 percent) than any other market. However, they also felt that there was less misuse on Facebook (30 percent) than most other markets — 12 percent lower than the average.

The relative Saudi confidence in Facebook is reflected in the number of users of Facebook-owned apps, such as WhatsApp (63 percent) and Instagram (54 percent), compared to the lower numbers found in the UAE, where the figures were 58 percent and 47 percent, respectively. In fact, the UAE reported some of the lowest numbers of Instagram (47 percent) and Facebook/Messenger (43 percent) users compared to other markets.

“Some misuse seems to be a reality, which consumers have resigned themselves to, but it presents an opportunity for technology companies, along with policymakers and the wider community, to work together to make sure that people are treated with respect on social media platforms,” Roden added.

Despite misuse and some lack of trust, Roden said: “We have always been an ardent believer that greater connectivity is a net positive in our world — it’s a tool of economic advancement and a way for loved ones to stay in touch when they are far away from one another.”

He added that beyond technology companies, “everyone has a responsibility” to be good digital citizens. “There is a need for greater compassion by us all in how we engage with others and share information online,” Roden said.

Three-quarters of Americans believe Facebook is making society worse

  • New CNN poll reveals what US citizens think about social media giant and other big tech firms
DUBAI: Just over three-quarters of adults in the US believe Facebook is making American society worse, according to a new poll by CNN.

A total of 76 percent responded to a survey to say they felt the social network was harming society, with 11 percent saying it had a positive impact, and 13 percent claiming it made it neither better nor worse.

These results come just after Facebook’s recent rebrand as Meta, and with its public image tarnished in recent months, a fact that was amplified after ex-employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen spoke out against the company.

Even among regular Facebook users, 70 percent said that the platform is harming, rather than helping, US society.

When questioned about who or what is at fault for its negative impacts, nearly half (45 percent) said it is the way Facebook is run, while 55 percent said it is the way Facebook is used by a segment of people.

Among those who use Facebook at least several times a month, 54 percent said that the platform has suggested posts to them that they found objectionable, with that number rising to 65 percent for those under the age of 35.

Nearly half (49 percent) of Americans said they knew someone they think was persuaded to believe in a conspiracy theory because of content on the platform. Among Americans under the age of 35, that number was 61 percent compared with 35 percent of those aged 65 or older.

Haugen’s testimony to the US Senate has accelerated questions over government intervention and regulation of big tech companies. With regards to Facebook, 53 percent said the federal government should increase its regulation of the company; 35 percent said that regulation should not change, and 11 percent said it should decrease.

Negative perceptions extend to other big tech companies as well, with 66 percent saying they do not trust companies such as Google or Amazon to do what is best for their users.

