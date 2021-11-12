You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Give voice to poor’ urges Pope on World Day of Poor

‘Give voice to poor’ urges Pope on World Day of Poor

‘Give voice to poor’ urges Pope on World Day of Poor
Pope Francis waves upon his arrival to the Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli, near Assisi, on Friday for a private meeting with the poor, in preparation for the World Day of the Poor. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8w62r

Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

‘Give voice to poor’ urges Pope on World Day of Poor

‘Give voice to poor’ urges Pope on World Day of Poor
  • The Argentine pontiff was welcomed in the city of Saint Francis in central Italy by more than 500 people
  • "It is time for the poor to have their say again, because for too long their demands have not been heard," said the 84-year-old pope
Updated 12 November 2021
AFP

ASSISI, Italy: Pope Francis spoke up for the least fortunate on World Day of the Poor during a visit to Assisi on Friday, denouncing economic inequality and calling for jobs.
The Argentine pontiff, whose papacy has been marked by advocacy for the poor and disenfranchised, was welcomed in the city of Saint Francis in central Italy by more than 500 people, including from Poland, Croatia, Spain and France.
In front of the Porziuncola, the small chapel within the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels where Francis of Assisi founded his eponymous order and died in 1226, six people spoke of their past, including homelessness, prison or living in war zones.
“It is time for the poor to have their say again, because for too long their demands have not been heard,” said the 84-year-old pope.
“It is time to open our eyes to see the inequality in which so many families live. It is time to roll up our sleeves to restore dignity by creating jobs,” Francis said.
Criticizing “the injustice of certain economic measures” and “the hypocrisy of those who want to enrich themselves beyond all proportion,” the pontiff called for an “examination of conscience.”
One man, 54-year-old Louis Royer, said he had spent nearly half of his live on the street. The pope’s visit, he said, was “a great sign of hope.”
“Today, we are all equal, there are no big or small. It warms the heart,” he told AFP.
This is the pope’s fifth visit to Assisi since his election in 2013.

Topics: Italy Pope Francis World Day of the Poor

Related

Update Pope Francis: Drone attack on Iraqi PM ‘vile act of terrorism’
World
Pope Francis: Drone attack on Iraqi PM ‘vile act of terrorism’
A child walks past tents inside the refugee camp of Kara Tepe in Mytilene, Lesbos. The island of Lesbos hosts more than 8,000 asylum seekers. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Pope to revisit island of Lesbos on trip to Cyprus, Greece

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
Updated 10 sec ago

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet

Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
  • Study found Covaxin also 65.2% effective against highly contagious delta variant
  • Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from WHO as ‘extremely suitable’ for low-, middle-income countries
Updated 10 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s top medical body on Friday welcomed a study by respected medical journal The Lancet that rated the Indian-made coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as nearly 78 percent effective and presenting no safety concerns.

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and the National Institute of Virology, Covaxin is an inactivated virus-based COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the country’s drug regulator in January despite health experts’ concerns that its late-stage trials had not been completed.

It has been used in India’s immunization campaign alongside Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Covaxin recently gained emergency approval from the World Health Organization as being “extremely suitable” for low- and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements — it does not need to be kept at very low temperatures, unlike several other WHO-approved jabs.

The Lancet’s study released on Thursday found that Covaxin had a 77.8 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 and was 65.2 percent effective against the highly contagious delta variant. It also said vaccination with the Indian-made jab was “well tolerated with no safety concerns raised in this interim analysis.”

On The Lancet study findings, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava, said: “The bench to bedside journey of Covaxin in less than 10 months showcases the immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) along with the Indian academia and industry in fighting against the odds and carving a niche in the global community.”

He added that the vaccine, which had already been authorized for emergency use by several nations, was currently being reviewed by more than 50 other countries.

Bharat Biotech chief, Krishna Ella, said: “The peer review of Covaxin phase three clinical trial data in The Lancet, an authoritative voice in global medicine, validates our commitment to data transparency and meeting the stringent peer-review standards of world-leading medical journals.

“The phase three trial efficacy and safety study involving 25,800 volunteers across 25 sites in India is India’s largest ever clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Avinash Bhondwe, former chief of the western chapter of the Indian Medical Association, expressed hope that with international recognition Covaxin would be more widely produced.

He told Arab News: “It should be produced at more places, not only in Hyderabad, so that more and more people have access to the indigenous vaccine. It is a good vaccine, clinically and medically it’s excellent.”

Topics: COVID-19 The Lancet India

Related

India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Business & Economy
India delays climate pledge until rich nations pay $1trn
Special India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan
World
India hosts regional security talks on Afghanistan

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police

Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police
  • New chiefs of the military and police were both part of the Philippine Military Academy’s class of 1988
  • Lt. Gen. Andres Centino vows to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines on Friday inaugurated army officer Lt. Gen. Andres Centino as the new chief of the country’s armed forces and policeman Lt. Gen. Dionard Carlos as the new head of police.

Both Centino and Carlos were part of the Philippine Military Academy’s “Maringal” class of 1988.

Centino took the helm of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a ceremony presided over by Defense Undersecretary Cesar Yano. He replaces Gen. Jose Faustino, who formally retired from the service on Friday.

“An outstanding military commander, Lt. Gen. Centino will bring to the post his expertise and commitment to the achievement of lasting peace and development in the country,” Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

“I am confident that Lt. Gen. Centino will ably lead our men and women in the AFP in the pursuit of a higher degree of excellence and professionalism.”

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque congratulated Centino on the new role.

“We wish the success of Gen. Centino in his new role as AFP Chief,” he said in a statement, adding: “We are confident that Gen. Centino will continue the initiatives of his predecessors to bring lasting peace and development in the country while securing the State and upgrading our defense capability.”

In his inaugural speech, Centino vowed to end all armed conflicts in the country before the end of President Rodrigo Duterte’s term in June 2022.

“The commander-in-chief has entrusted us with a crucial responsibility,” he said. “Let us all be mindful to accomplish this task before the set deadline.”

“As I assume the leadership of the more than 150,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines, I enjoin everyone to maintain our momentum, sustain our gains, and remain victorious.”

The Philippine government continues to face several nonstate armed groups such the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the rebel Communist Party of the Philippines, which has been fighting the government since the 1960s.

Other armed groups, operating especially in Mindanao in the country’s south, include the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Daesh-affiliated Abu Sayyaf Group, which is known for beheadings and kidnappings for ransom.

In a separate ceremony, presided over by Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Carlos assumed duties as the new chief of the Philippine National Police. He replaced Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.

In his inaugural speech, Carlos vowed to ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 elections and to continue the police force’s programs to tackle crime, drugs and corruption.

He said: “While we are deeply grateful to the president and the past PNP leaderships and the supportive community for this achievement, we are not resting on our laurels, but are instead even more challenged to surpass the gains we have achieved, and provide a truly safe and peaceful environment where every Filipino can live and work without fear of crime or lawlessness in his heart.”

Topics: Philippines Armed forces Philippine Military Academy (PMA)

Related

Special Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list
World
Philippines’ COVID-19 task force adds Gulf states to travel green list
Special Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive
World
Philippines to vaccinate 15m against COVID-19 in three-day drive

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
AP

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away

Cyprus police to probe how docked migrant boat slipped away
  • Police said Friday the boat carrying 61 people was intercepted early Wednesday off the Mediterranean island’s southern coast
  • The boat set sail from Lebanon and was headed to Italy, but had to stop in Cyprus due to choppy seas.
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
AP

NICOSIA, Cyprus: Cyprus police have suspended one officer and 11 constables after launching an investigation into how a boat loaded with migrants gave them the slip and continued its journey to Italy after docking at a local harbor.
Police said in a statement Friday that the boat carrying 61 people was intercepted early Wednesday off the Mediterranean island’s southern coast and escorted to port in the resort town of Paphos.
The boat had initially set sail from Tripoli, Lebanon, and was headed to Italy, but had to stop in Cyprus due to choppy seas.
Police said the migrants expressed a wish to continue their trip to Italy and that none had applied for asylum in Cyprus.
But the boat resumed its journey westward on Thursday evening without apparently anyone noticing. Once the alarm was raised, police patrol boats gave chase and caught up with the boat, but its occupants rejected police overtures to turn back.
Police said they continued to escort the boat until it reached 52 nautical miles (60 miles, 96 km) from Cyprus’ coastline.
Police said two separate reports into the incident indicated that there were grounds for a disciplinary investigation against the dozen members of the police.

Topics: Cyprus Lebanon migrants

Related

Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations
World
Cyprus: France to help migration talks with African nations
Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat
World
Italy rescues 430 migrants from fishing boat

British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds

JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

British tractor firm JCB fails to carry out rights due diligence in Palestine, watchdog finds

JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks in Palestine. (Shutterstock)
  • Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights said JCB products were used in ‘at least 60’ demolitions of homes in one year
  • Watchdog UK National Contact Point urged JCB to draw up a human rights policy
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: JCB, the British tractor giant, was found by a watchdog to have failed to carry out due diligence human rights checks over the potential use of its equipment in the demolition of homes in Palestine.

The government watchdog ruled: “It is unfortunate that JCB, which is a leading British manufacturer of world-class products, did not take any steps to conduct human rights due diligence of any kind despite being aware of alleged adverse human rights impacts and that its products are potentially contributing to those impacts.”

The UK National Contact Point, charged with ensuring multinational British firms meet Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development guidelines for human rights, urged JCB to draw up a human rights policy.

The case was brought to the UK NCP in December 2019 by Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, who said they had identified the use of JCB products in “at least 60 out of the 266 demolitions” in one year.

While UK NCP found that JCB failed to carry out its due diligence over human rights, the watchdog dismissed claims that JCB failed to use its leverage to persuade its Israeli distributor, Comasco, not to allow its equipment to be used to bulldoze homes.

There was no conclusive evidence, it said, that JCB equipment used in the bulldozing of Palestinian homes was supplied by Comasco, nor that JCB had sufficient leverage to influence the distributor.

JCB told the inquiry that the machines could have been “purchased secondhand from sellers within Israel, from neighboring countries via the internet or international auctions or brought in by sea.” That defense was accepted by the inquiry.

UK NCP added, however, that JCB should “engage with companies with whom it has a business relationship on their human rights policies, uncover any potential human rights issues and ensure there is no risk of adverse human rights impacts in its supply chain.”

Tareq Shrourou, director of Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, said: “JCB’s board of directors and senior management must consider the real-life repercussions of its noncompliance with core human rights provisions of the OECD guidelines.

“JCB cannot defy a UK Government body. The onus has firmly been placed on JCB to take all necessary steps to fully comply with its responsibility to address the use of its products in serious human rights violations against Palestinians. It is now unsustainable for JCB to act otherwise.”

Topics: UK Palestine Israel JCB

Related

JCB challenged over use of tractors to destroy Palestinian villages
Middle-East
JCB challenged over use of tractors to destroy Palestinian villages
UN urges Israel to stop demolitions and evacuations in Sheikh Jarrah in West Bank
Middle-East
UN urges Israel to stop demolitions and evacuations in Sheikh Jarrah in West Bank

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs
Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs

Europe becomes COVID-19’s epicenter again, some countries look at fresh curbs
  • Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths
  • Governments and companies are worried the prolonged pandemic will derail a fragile economic recovery
Updated 12 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON/MILAN: Europe has become the epicenter of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19.
Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.
Governments and companies are worried the prolonged pandemic will derail a fragile economic recovery. Countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic are taking or planning measures to curb the spread.
The fresh concerns over what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described on Friday as “storm clouds” over Europe come as successful inoculation campaigns have plateaued ahead of the winter months and flu season.
About 65 percent of the population of the European Economic Area (EEA) — which includes the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — have received two doses, according to EU data, but the pace has slowed in recent months.
Take-up in southern European countries is around 80 percent, but hesitancy has hampered rollout in central and eastern Europe and Russia, leading to outbreaks that could overwhelm health care.
Germany, France and the Netherlands are also experiencing a surge in infections, showing the challenge even for governments with high acceptance rates.
To be sure, hospitalizations and deaths are much lower than a year ago and big variations by country in use of vaccines and boosters as well as measures like social distancing make it hard to draw conclusions for the whole region.
But a combination of low vaccine take-up in some parts, waning immunity among those inoculated early and complacency about masks and distancing as governments relaxed curbs over the summer are likely to blame, virologists and public health experts told Reuters.
“If there’s one thing to learn from this it’s not to take your eye off the ball,” said Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick Medical School in the UK.
The World Health Organization’s report for the week to Nov. 7 showed that Europe, including Russia, was the only region to record a rise in cases, up 7 percent, while other areas reported declines or stable trends.
Similarly, it reported a 10 percent increase in deaths, while other regions reported declines.
The Netherlands was expected to announce on Friday evening a three-week partial lockdown that will be Western Europe’s first since the summer — ordering bars and restaurants to close early and sporting events to be held without audiences.
Germany will reintroduce free COVID-19 tests from Saturday, acting health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday. A draft law in Germany would allow for measures such as compulsory face masks and social distancing in public spaces to continue to be enforced until next March.
Austria’s government is likely to decide on Sunday to impose a lockdown on people who are not vaccinated, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday.
Most EU countries are deploying extra shots to the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, but expanding vaccination to more of the population should be a priority to avoid steps like lockdown, scientists said.
“The real urgency is to widen the pool of vaccinated people as much as possible,” said Carlo Federico Perno, head of microbiology and immunology diagnostics at Rome’s Bambino Gesù Hospital.
The EU’s medicines regulator is also evaluating the use of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine in 5 to 11-year-olds.
Norway will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to everyone aged 18 and older and will give municipalities the option of using digital “corona passes,” the government said on Friday. Norway has so far given a third dose only to those aged 65 and older.
From Dec. 1, Italy will also offer the third dose to people over 40.
“This (outbreak) will probably make the EU look at booster doses and say ‘we do need them pronto’,” said Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton.
Still struggling to ramp up shots, central and eastern European governments have had to take drastic action.
Latvia, one of the least vaccinated countries in the EU, imposed a four-week lockdown in mid-October. Its parliament voted on Friday to ban lawmakers who refuse vaccination from voting on legislature and participating in discussions.
The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia have also tightened restrictions.
Vaccines alone are not the silver bullet to defeat the pandemic in the long term, virologists say.
Several pointed to Israel as an example of good practice: in addition to inoculations, it has reinforced mask wearing and introduced vaccine passports after cases spiked a few months ago.
Measures such as spacing, masks and vaccine mandates for indoor venues are essential, said Antonella Viola, professor of immunology at Italy’s University of Padua.

Topics: Europe COVID-19 lockdown UK Italy

Related

Germany mulls new measures amid explosion in Covid cases
World
Germany mulls new measures amid explosion in Covid cases
Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday
World
Austria plans to approve lockdown for the unvaccinated on Sunday

Latest updates

Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
Pedersen triumphs yet again with team victory at Aramco Team Series
What We Are Reading Today: Prehistoric Textiles by E. J. W. Barber
What We Are Reading Today: Prehistoric Textiles by E. J. W. Barber
Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
Indian-made jab 77.8% effective against COVID-19: The Lancet
Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police
Philippines inaugurates new chiefs of armed forces, police
Makkah’s Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day
Makkah’s Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.