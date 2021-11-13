Who’s Who: Abdullah Mandili, governance manager of THIQAH Business Services

‘Crystal Maze’ experience labelled largest in world opens in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudis are being given the chance to test their dexterity and courage in an interactive problem-solving experience based on the hit British TV game show, “The Crystal Maze.”

First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world.

Studio director, Feda Al-Mulhimm, told Arab News: “‘The Crystal Maze’ is a very old show that we used to watch when we were younger, and the maze we have here in Riyadh is similar to the one that we have in London and Manchester.

“We have four zones, Aztec, future, industrial, and medieval, each containing eight rooms, and guests will spend a total of 15 minutes in each zone.”

Maze operational manager, Abdullah Al-Magrabi, said: “What is so unique is that the original ‘The Crystal Maze’ show took two days to film, but we are giving guests the entire experience in just 90 minutes.

“We took the best games from London and Manchester and brought them here. It’s the largest one in the world with 32 games.”

Six contestants compete in a series of games that test their mystery solving, physical, and mental skills.

The UK-based show became a hit in Saudi Arabia when it was aired on Channel 2 during the early 1990s and 2000s, and similarly each game will award crystals that will allow the contestants more time in the final crystal dome at the end of the game.

“The Saudi maze is the only location that has an entire Aztec section filled with 100 percent real sand, and the only location globally with games entirely filled with sand,” Al-Magrabi added.

The giant venue for the Riyadh game was built in just two months and the dome in which the final round is played is 10 centimeters bigger than the Manchester and London versions.

Similar to the UK show, a host will accompany guests around the obstacle courses offering encouragement in the style of original host Richard O’Brien.

Cannonball, egg in a tree, kings stable, eggy in a swamp, and the classic crystal dome are some of the games — which vary in difficulty and time allowed — featured in the Riyadh Boulevard experience.

Al-Magrabi said: “My favorite game is egg in a swamp because there is a lot of physical work, a lot of fun jumping around and holding balance.”

The minimum age for the attraction is 12 and participants must be at least 120cm tall to take part. Situated near to Boulevard Studios it will be open for the remainder of the year.