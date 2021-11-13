Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Sarah Al-Amri — a rising star at DGDA

Sarah Al-Amri is the community engagement assistant manager at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
Prior to that, she worked as a community engagement specialist at the DGDA from December 2019 to June 2021.
Her key responsibilities in these roles include: Team capability and strength building, management of the community shared values team, and ensuring all requirements and outcomes are fully met.
Al-Amri worked at the DGDA as a marketing senior officer from June 2019 to November 2019, channel marketing senior officer from April 2019 to June 2019, administrative specialist from December 2018 to April 2019 and administrative senior officer from August 2018 to December 2018.
Some of the key projects during her time at DGDA include Formula E and the G20 Summit.
Al-Amri, a versatile professional with vast transferable expertise, possesses excellent organization skills to meet deadlines, manage expectations and work within structured methodologies so that each project can hit the ground running.
Before joining the DGDA, Al-Amri worked as a case manager in the department of patient affairs in Sultan bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City, Riyadh, from May 2017 to August 2018. She served as the primary source to coordinate the financial management, interdisciplinary clinical care service delivery and discharge planning for patients.
Al-Amri took a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the College of Architectural Engineering and Digital Design, Dar Al-Uloom University, Riyadh, in 2016.
She completed her higher education at Al-Tarbia Al-Islamiah Schools, Riyadh, in 2011.
She did professional training in leading, managing and driving change and in strategic thinking and planning, both from PwC Academy in April and March 2019, in social media marketing foundations and setting a marketing budget, both from LinkedIn Learning in June 2020, and in applied project management course from PwC Academy in January 2021.
