Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Sarah Al-Amri — a rising star at DGDA

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Sarah Al-Amri — a rising star at DGDA
Sarah Al-Amri
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Sarah Al-Amri — a rising star at DGDA

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Sarah Al-Amri — a rising star at DGDA
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Sarah Al-Amri is the community engagement assistant manager at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.
Prior to that, she worked as a community engagement specialist at the DGDA from December 2019 to June 2021.
Her key responsibilities in these roles include: Team capability and strength building, management of the community shared values team, and ensuring all requirements and outcomes are fully met.
Al-Amri worked at the DGDA as a marketing senior officer from June 2019 to November 2019, channel marketing senior officer from April 2019 to June 2019, administrative specialist from December 2018 to April 2019 and administrative senior officer from August 2018 to December 2018.
Some of the key projects during her time at DGDA include Formula E and the G20 Summit.
Al-Amri, a versatile professional with vast transferable expertise, possesses excellent organization skills to meet deadlines, manage expectations and work within structured methodologies so that each project can hit the ground running.
Before joining the DGDA, Al-Amri worked as a case manager in the department of patient affairs in Sultan bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City, Riyadh, from May 2017 to August 2018. She served as the primary source to coordinate the financial management, interdisciplinary clinical care service delivery and discharge planning for patients.
Al-Amri took a bachelor’s degree in interior design from the College of Architectural Engineering and Digital Design, Dar Al-Uloom University, Riyadh, in 2016.
She completed her higher education at Al-Tarbia Al-Islamiah Schools, Riyadh, in 2011.
She did professional training in leading, managing and driving change and in strategic thinking and planning, both from PwC Academy in April and March 2019, in social media marketing foundations and setting a marketing budget, both from LinkedIn Learning in June 2020, and in applied project management course from PwC Academy in January 2021.

Topics: Diriyah Jewel of the Kingdom

Who's Who: Abdullah Mandili, governance manager of THIQAH Business Services

Who’s Who: Abdullah Mandili, governance manager of THIQAH Business Services
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Abdullah Mandili, governance manager of THIQAH Business Services

Who’s Who: Abdullah Mandili, governance manager of THIQAH Business Services
Updated 13 November 2021
Arab News

Abdullah Mandili has been the governance manager of THIQAH Business Services since July.

Mandili is an expert in drafting policies and procedures for the governance of boards and committees for joint-stock companies. His expertise also covers the governance of family companies, the formulation of family charters and the establishment and transformation of companies.

In his 10 years of experience in both the public and private sectors he has acquired an excellent working knowledge of economic and financial laws and regulations, including the commercial regulations of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Ministry of Commerce and Capital Market Authority.

He has held various positions in the Ministry of Commerce, including director of Corporate Governance from January 2020 to December 2020, deputy director of Corporate Governance from July 2018 to December 2019, member of the anti-commercial concealment committee from March 2017 to January 2020, and accountant in the department of Corporate Governance from June 2014 to July 2018.

He has worked on national transformation programs aimed at developing the necessary infrastructure and create an environment that enables the public, private and nonprofit sectors to achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

He worked as an auditor for several international companies from April 2012 to June 2014.

He has a master’s degree in accounting from the Arab East Colleges in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Umm Al-Qura University in 2012. He holds certificates in the fields of law, leadership, investment and accounting.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi FM meets Algerian, Egyptian counterparts in Paris

Saudi FM meets Algerian, Egyptian counterparts in Paris
Updated 13 November 2021
SPA

Saudi FM meets Algerian, Egyptian counterparts in Paris

Saudi FM meets Algerian, Egyptian counterparts in Paris
Updated 13 November 2021
SPA

PARIS: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Algerian counterpart Ramdane Lamamra, on the sidelines of the fourth Paris Peace Forum.

The meeting discussed opportunities to promote relationships between the two countries as well as items on the forum’s agenda.

Prince Faisal also met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, exchanging views on ways to promote the relationships between the two countries and topics listed on the forum’s agenda.

The meeting also discussed the latest regional and international developments.

Both meetings were attended by the Kingdom’s Ambassador to France Fahad Al-Ruwaily.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ramdane Lamamra

Makkah's Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day

Makkah’s Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Makkah’s Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day

Makkah’s Grand Mosque disinfected and sterilized ten times a day
  4,000 male and female workers carry out the cleaning operations and are supervized by 200 senior employees
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah is disinfected and sterilized ten times a day to keep pilgrims and worshippers safe, Saudi Press Agency reported.

4,000 male and female workers carry out the cleaning operations and are supervized by 200 senior employees.

During the last Islamic month, 300 washing and disinfection operations were carried out at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards using 2,400,000 liters of high-quality disinfectant and cleaning products.

The mosque was also perfumed with 45,000 liters of scent, and 100 fragrance diffusers were used inside it, the report added.

500 appliances and pieces of equipment were used during the cleaning operations and each operation took 25 minutes to ensure that worshippers were not disturbed.

Topics: Makkah Grand Mosque

'Crystal Maze' experience labelled largest in world opens in Riyadh

First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world. (AN Photo)
First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world. (AN Photo)
Updated 12 November 2021
Lama Alhamawi

‘Crystal Maze’ experience labelled largest in world opens in Riyadh

First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world. (AN Photo)
  The UK-based show became a hit in Saudi Arabia when it was aired on Channel 2 during the early 1990s and 2000s
Updated 12 November 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudis are being given the chance to test their dexterity and courage in an interactive problem-solving experience based on the hit British TV game show, “The Crystal Maze.”

First screened in the 1990s, the show’s themed challenges can now be tackled by members of the public in Riyadh Boulevard at what has been described as the largest maze experience of its kind in the world.

Studio director, Feda Al-Mulhimm, told Arab News: “‘The Crystal Maze’ is a very old show that we used to watch when we were younger, and the maze we have here in Riyadh is similar to the one that we have in London and Manchester.

“We have four zones, Aztec, future, industrial, and medieval, each containing eight rooms, and guests will spend a total of 15 minutes in each zone.”

Maze operational manager, Abdullah Al-Magrabi, said: “What is so unique is that the original ‘The Crystal Maze’ show took two days to film, but we are giving guests the entire experience in just 90 minutes.

“We took the best games from London and Manchester and brought them here. It’s the largest one in the world with 32 games.”

Six contestants compete in a series of games that test their mystery solving, physical, and mental skills.

The UK-based show became a hit in Saudi Arabia when it was aired on Channel 2 during the early 1990s and 2000s, and similarly each game will award crystals that will allow the contestants more time in the final crystal dome at the end of the game.

“The Saudi maze is the only location that has an entire Aztec section filled with 100 percent real sand, and the only location globally with games entirely filled with sand,” Al-Magrabi added.

The giant venue for the Riyadh game was built in just two months and the dome in which the final round is played is 10 centimeters bigger than the Manchester and London versions.

Similar to the UK show, a host will accompany guests around the obstacle courses offering encouragement in the style of original host Richard O’Brien.

Cannonball, egg in a tree, kings stable, eggy in a swamp, and the classic crystal dome are some of the games — which vary in difficulty and time allowed — featured in the Riyadh Boulevard experience.

Al-Magrabi said: “My favorite game is egg in a swamp because there is a lot of physical work, a lot of fun jumping around and holding balance.”

The minimum age for the attraction is 12 and participants must be at least 120cm tall to take part. Situated near to Boulevard Studios it will be open for the remainder of the year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Riyadh Boulevard Crystal Maze

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN Security Council decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN Security Council decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN Security Council decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN Security Council decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders
  Foreign ministry expressed hope that the blacklisting would contribute to putting an end to Houthi activities
  The Houthi leaders are now subject to a global asset freeze, travel ban, and a targeted arms embargo
Updated 12 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to blacklist three Houthi leaders for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Yemen.

The council has subjected the leaders to a global asset freeze and travel ban and a targeted arms embargo.

Council members agreed by consensus on Tuesday to impose sanctions on the Houthi head of the general staff leading the militia’s Marib offensive, Muhammad Abd Al-Karim Al-Ghamari; a leader of Houthi forces assigned to the Marib advance, Yusuf Al-Madani; and the Houthi's assistant defense minister for logistics, Saleh Mesfer Saleh Al-Shaer.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed hope that the blacklisting would contribute to putting an end to the activities of the Houthi militia and its supporters.

The ministry also hoped the decision would neutralize the danger posed by the militia, and stop it from being supplied with missiles, drones, weapons, and funds “to finance its war effort targeting civilians and economic facilities in the Kingdom” and Yemen and threatening international navigation and neighboring countries.

The ministry reiterated the Kingdom's continued support for Yemen and its legitimate government, and all international efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the crisis in Yemen and alleviate the suffering of its people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis UN Security Council (UNSC) blacklist

