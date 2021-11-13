Authorities foil giant drug smuggling attempt at Saudi port

RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Al-Haditha port has foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 2.3 million Captagon pills into the Kingdom.

The drugs were discovered hidden inside a truck at the port.

The authority said that during the inspection process, 2,302,325 Captagon pills were seized.

It added that it is continuing to tighten customs controls over the Kingdom’s imports and exports as part of its strategy.

The authority praised work to unify and enhance efforts with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to combat narcotics smuggling in all its forms.

It called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by contacting the designated number for security reports (1910), email ([email protected]) or by using the international number (00966114208417).

Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidentiality, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.