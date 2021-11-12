KSrelief project empowers women affected by violence in Yemen

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in Aden launched a project to protect and empower women affected by gender-based violence in Yemen. The initiative was implemented by the Women’s Charitable Association to Combat Poverty in partnership with UN Women.

The 13-month project started in April and provides direct support to 1,600 displaced and vulnerable Yemeni women and girls between the ages of 15 and 55. In addition, it also offers skills and tools to empower protection service providers.

The project aims to provide indirect support to 4,800 family members and local communities in the governorates of Aden and Taiz through partners from civil society organizations, which have extensive experience in the field.

The representative of the UN Women in Iraq and Yemen, Dina Zorba, stressed the importance of the partnership with KSrelief to serve women and provide them with rehabilitation, services, and livelihoods.

“We are launching the project to provide protection services along with psychological, social, and economic support through a distinguished cadre,” she said. “It has been rehabilitated and trained to provide these services in a highly efficient manner to women and girls who are victims of gender-based violence.”

For her part, project director Inshirah Al-Jabri praised the support provided by the Saudi center in implementing the project, which also includes health services, legal support services, childcare in addition to psychological and social support.

Al-Jabri said the livelihood services focus on training targeted women and providing financial grants to them to restore their activities.

Meanwhile, KSrelief is supporting a nutrition project for children under the age of five, pregnant women, and nursing mothers in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah, and Marib.

This initiative aims to provide therapeutic feeding, healthcare, and counseling. It has already helped more than 105,000 people in one month. It comes within a framework of projects provided by KSrelief to alleviate the current humanitarian crisis in Yemen.