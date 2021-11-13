Saudi Arabia announces one more COVID-19 death

Abdullah Mandili has been the governance manager of THIQAH Business Services since July.
Mandili is an expert in drafting policies and procedures for the governance of boards and committees for joint-stock companies. His expertise also covers the governance of family companies, the formulation of family charters and the establishment and transformation of companies.
In his 10 years of experience in both the public and private sectors he has acquired an excellent working knowledge of economic and financial laws and regulations, including the commercial regulations of the Saudi Stock Exchange, Ministry of Commerce and Capital Market Authority.
He has held various positions in the Ministry of Commerce, including director of Corporate Governance from January 2020 to December 2020, deputy director of Corporate Governance from July 2018 to December 2019, member of the anti-commercial concealment committee from March 2017 to January 2020, and accountant in the department of Corporate Governance from June 2014 to July 2018.
He has worked on national transformation programs aimed at developing the necessary infrastructure and create an environment that enables the public, private and nonprofit sectors to achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
He worked as an auditor for several international companies from April 2012 to June 2014.
He has a master’s degree in accounting from the Arab East Colleges in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Umm Al-Qura University in 2012. He holds certificates in the fields of law, leadership, investment and accounting.