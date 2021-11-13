Saudi Arabia announces one more COVID-19 death

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 44 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 12 were recorded in Jeddah, 11 in Al-Majmaah, three in Muhayil, two in Makkah, two in Jubail, two in Yanbu, and two in Batha. Several other cities recorded one new case each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 538,201 after 41 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,811 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 46.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.