Rolls-Royce, Etihad Airways to explore hybrid and electric aviation

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and UAE’s Etihad Airways signed today a comprehensive agreement to facilitate the development of sustainable aviation. 

The agreement comes as part of Etihad’s broader strategic sustainability program and targets the application of electrification technologies and hybrid systems, for commuter aircraft and the fast-emerging urban air mobility (UAMs) sector. 

“Our long-standing relationship with Etihad Airways provides an excellent foundation to build innovative solutions in aviation as we embark on our common journey towards an increasingly sustainable industry,” Rolls-Royce civil aerospace president, Chris Cholerton, said. 

Updated 11 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • The contract is expected to bear profit of $260 million for its full duration
DUBAI: Honeywell has appointed Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries (SAEI) to be the first authorized Honeywell service center in the Middle East with a global license, the companies announced on Sunday. 

The 10-year agreement sets out SAEI to provide inspection, repair, overhaul, and upgrades for the 131-9 APU models from its facility in Jeddah.

Owners and operators of these aircrafts can now repair their units locally in the region, instead of sending them to facilities outside of the Middle East. 

The contract is expected to bear profit of $260 million for its full duration, and the facility is expected to hire around 350 engineers, SAEI CEO Fahd Cynndy said during a press conference at the Dubai Airshow. 

SAEI will utilize a new $850-million facility, he said, which would be able to receive 300 engines and 500 APUs per year. 

Saudia Director General Ibrahim Alomar hailed the agreement saying it will enable “easier and faster access to repair and overhaul of APUs in the region.”

SAEI began working with Honeywell in 2013, and has since completed the repair of 100 APUs. The deal builds on this milestone, highlighting the Kingdom’s wider push to localized key industries, including aerospace. 

Qualified investors start subscription to 2.8m shares of Saudi’s Group Five Pipe

Qualified investors start subscription to 2.8m shares of Saudi’s Group Five Pipe
Updated 43 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

  • The subscription period will continue until Thursday, 18 November
RIYADH: Subscription to 2.8 million shares of the Group Five Pipe Saudi Company open today for Qualified Investors' on the Nomu-Parallel Market at SR 35 per share, Saudi Exchange reported. 

The subscription period will continue until Thursday, 18 November. 

This comes following the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approval of the company’s request to offer 10 percent of its capital on the Nomu-Parallel Market last September. 

Group Five Pipe's initial public offering (IPO) is the third on Nomu year-to-date, after the IPO of Al-Hasoob Trading Co. in October and Burgerizzr in August.

UAE signs purchase deal of two Airbus military aircrafts for $680m

UAE signs purchase deal of two Airbus military aircrafts for $680m
Updated 14 November 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

  • The ministry also signed deals with Thales, and Goodrich Corporation, a spokesperson confirmed
DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Defense has signed a contract to purchase two Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) for 2.6 billion dirhams ($680 million). 

The new aerial refuelling tanker aircrafts will add to the ministry’s existing fleet of three A330 MRTTs, it announced in a press conference on Sunday. 

The ministry also signed deals with Thales, and Goodrich Corporation, a spokesperson confirmed, adding the ministry is set to announce more agreements over the next few days at the Dubai Airshow. 

Meanwhile, UAE’s EDGE Group announced it won an 11 billion dirham contract to service UAE Air Force and Air Defence aircrafts. 

The deal sets out EDGE’s role to provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul of UAE military aircrafts, as well as perform specialized support services, the company said in a statement. 

TASI stocks up in early trading: Market Wrap

TASI stocks up in early trading: Market Wrap
Updated 14 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ

The Tadawul All Share Index, TASI was up by 0.30 percent to 11,928.49 points in early trading today.

Here’s a wrap of market movements as of 10:30 a.m. Riyadh time:

The Jabal Omar Development Co (Jabal Omar) said the settlement offer submitted to Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund has been extended until the end of 2021.

Bonyan REIT Fund’s (Bonyan Reit) board of directors approved non-fundamental changes, including allowing non- Saudi investors to subscribe in fund’s units.

New ‘world’s largest, most efficient’ Boeing jet makes international debut in Dubai 

New ‘world’s largest, most efficient’ Boeing jet makes international debut in Dubai 
New ‘world’s largest, most efficient’ Boeing jet makes international debut in Dubai 

DUBAI: Boeing’s new wide-body aircraft, 777X, is being showcased at a major aerospace exhibition in Dubai - marking the jet’s international debut as it prepares to fly commercially by the end of 2023. 

The company is currently flying 4 models of the jet for testing, which Boeing claims to be the “world’s largest and most efficient twin-jet” aircraft, in preparation for commercial operations, Thomas Anderson, director of product marketing at Boeing told Arab News. 

Anderson said they have signed orders with eight customers globally, one of them is Dubai’s Emirates which is expecting to receive 126 777X jets.

Boeing is targeting airlines that operate specific wide-body fleets, replacing older jets with the new 777X series, he added.

“We are continuously talking to customers who are currently operating those fleets, as well as airlines who may have started with smaller aircrafts but are starting to grow,” Anderson said on the sidelines of the in-person Dubai Airshow. 

“When they start to get into the wide-body space, we will absolutely talk to them. Typically, they start with mid-size like the 787 class, and then eventually grow to this scale,” he explained. 

Anderson said the Middle East, “by nature of its network,” is a big market for the 777X wide-body jets. 

Despite the major upgrade in size, Boeing claims the 777X to be fuel efficient, especially amid a global push to reduce emissions of carbon-heavy industries. 

Anderson said the new series will feature new technologies that bring down fuel burning capacity by 10 percent per seat. 

He added the company is continuously researching ways to improve fuel economy of their aircrafts, including exploring hydrogen, alternative propulsions, and other modern techniques.

