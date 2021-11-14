You are here

Europe’s Aleastur launches GCC’s first aluminum grain refinery in Bahrain 
The European metal producer, Aleastur has launched the Gulf’s first aluminum grain refiners and maser alloys production hub in Bahrain. 

The $15-million hub is the company’s first overseas facility, and will produce aluminum alloys to be used for different purposes across various industries in global markets. 

The Bahrain facility will be exporting 85 percent of its annual production to regional players in the industry, including main aluminum smelters and cast-houses. 

“In combination with our Spanish facilities, the new site will be particularly well positioned to export to the South East Asian and Indian markets,” CEO of Aleastur, Sergio Martinez, said.  

“The decision by Aleastur to build its first international base in Bahrain, is a prime example of the kingdom’s attractiveness in the manufacturing and logistics sectors which we believe can be summarized by three main attributes. Firstly, our competitive operating costs are likely to be more profitable, secondly, our free trade agreements support businesses. Last but not least, a key decisive element is the highly skilled workforce we have to man those business and keep them successful,” said Khalid Humaidan, chief executive of Bahrain’s economic development board.

Topics: aluminum Aleastur Bahrain

