Kuwait to increase oil production while reducing emissions: minister
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

Kuwait to increase oil production while reducing emissions: minister
Kuwait will increase its oil production while reducing emissions in order to ensure energy security, its oil minister said on Monday.


Kuwait will look at renewables, including hydrogen, as part of a "parallel path" going forward, he added.


Separately, the Omani energy minister said Oman will also continue to develop fossil fuels alongside hydrogen and other sources of renewable energy.

