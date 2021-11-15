You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qmve

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed nearly $118 million deals with three banks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
EXIM signed an insurance policy with the Saudi British Bank worth $63.5 million to enhance documentary credits.
A documentary credit is a method of payment that protects both the seller (exporter) and the buyer (importer) in a contract of sale. 
The bank also signed credit line agreements worth $55 million with Arab Jordan Investment Bank and the National Bank of Iraq to support importers of Saudi goods, services and products in both the Jordanian and Iraqi markets.
The agreements were finalized during the 9th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi EXIM Bank Jordan Iraqi trade

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank signs agreement with French insurance firm
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs agreement with French insurance firm
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s recent aggressive IPO moves have helped more than double the value of its exchange operator, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) over two weeks, to about 20 billion dirhams ($5.4 billion), Bloomberg reported.

Including Monday’s 11 percent gain, the shares have rallied about 145 percent since Nov. 1. The city’s benchmark index is up 12.2 percent in the same period.

Dubai's bourse is now second to Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg. 

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, planned to grab a slice of the IPO action by listing 10 state-owned firms, including utility DEWA -- likely to be the city’s biggest deal -- and its Salik road toll collection system. 

Private and family-owned businesses are also being encouraged to sell shares on the local bourse.

Salik is a “cash machine,” Chief Strategy Officer at Al Dhabi Capital, Mohammed Ali Yasin, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “2022 could be a very successful year for the DFM,” he said.

In addition, one potential IPO would mark the first time that an information technology firm has traded on the platform.

Dubai-based information technology company StarLink plans to go public early next year, in what would represent a rare listing on Nasdaq Dubai, Bloomberg reported.

The firm - which is not related in any way to Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider of the same name - is working with Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

It expects to finalize its listing on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse in the first quarter of next year 2022, CEO Nidal Othman said in an interview.

The company has an annual revenue of around $400 million and $16 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, which would give it a valuation of around $250 million, he said.

 StarLink provides cybersecurity and cloud services across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Topics: Dubai Financial Market

Related

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts
Business & Economy
Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Frank Kane

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister

‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister
  • A Saudi proposal on wording originally agreed at the Rome G20 conference last month had helped save the day in Glasgow, says the Energy Minister
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Frank Kane

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia helped break the logjam to reach a deal at last week’s crucial climate change talks at COP26, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

Prince Abdulaziz said that contrary to allegations from environmental groups, a Saudi proposal on wording originally agreed at the Rome G20 conference last month had helped save the day in Glasgow.

The final declaration at COP26 saw compromise reached on the key issue of coal usage, with some phrases changed in order to allow a deal encompassing the biggest coal consumers, India and China.

“That language was introduced by us,” the energy minister said at the ADIPEC 2021 energy forum, indicating that the wording had been used by Saudi negotiators and accepted at the G20 leaders’ summit.

He was responding to a question from moderator John Defterios about allegations that Saudi Arabia’s stance on climate change amounted to “greenwashing” and skepticism whether the Kingdom's ambitious climate change strategy could be effectively implemented.

“Because we are a major producer of oil and gas, I can understand the skepticism, but I would refer those skeptics to what we agreed just two days ago. The new agreement talks about committing countries to coming out every year and reporting on what they actually have accomplished and what they have done,” said the minister.

He pointed out that the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives are going to be annual events, where the Kingdom’s efforts toward mitigating global warming would be judged alongside regional peers.

“This region will become a role model for what we mean by sustainable development,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s strategy for energy transition centers on three pillars, he said: Energy security, sustainable economic development and measures to combat climate change.

To applause from the audience in the opening session of the forum, he highlighted the achievements of the OPEC+ in countering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“The 23 responsible countries delivered, more remarkable than any other group on planet Earth, including the central bankers. They delivered sustainability, predictability and transparency, in a long term plan looking 1.5 years ahead. They have delivered a stable, less volatile oil market,” he said.

Prince Abdulaziz added that climate change policy should look at “emissions, not fuel sources,” and should seek to mitigate all forms of greenhouse gas, not just CO2. He also said that climate change policies should take into account the differing national and economic circumstances of all countries in the world, especially less developed countries.

ADIPEC 2021 began on Monday Nov. 15  and will run to Nov. 18, with the participation of ministers, leaders and experts in the energy sector from around the world.

Topics: COP26 ADIPEC 2021 ADIPEC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

COP26 talks sees a back off from call to end all coal use
Business & Economy
COP26 talks sees a back off from call to end all coal use

Pakistani salary-advance startup attracts UAE, US funding at $40m valuation

Pakistani salary-advance startup attracts UAE, US funding at $40m valuation
Updated 48 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistani salary-advance startup attracts UAE, US funding at $40m valuation

Pakistani salary-advance startup attracts UAE, US funding at $40m valuation
Updated 48 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistani financial platform Abhi Pvt. has raised funds at a $40 million valuation just four months after introducing its business that allows salaried employees to access funds before payday.

The bridge round was led by UAE-based Global Ventures, investing for the first time in Pakistan, along with US-based Next Billion Ventures, VEF AB, Rally Cap Sarmayacar and VentureSouq, CEO Omair Ansari said.

TPL e-Ventures and i2i Ventures also participated, he said, Bloomberg reported.

The early wage access platform will start operations in Bangladesh next year, according to the CEO. 

There is no such platform in Sri Lanka and countries in the Middle East, he said, which will provide expansion opportunities for the company. 

The company plans its Series A round early next year, Ansari, who left Morgan Stanley in New York and moved to Karachi for the startup, said.

Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous nation, received more than $300 million funding in startups this year, which is a record amount that is more than in the past six years combined.

Topics: Abhi Pvt start up

Related

UAE Central Bank launches overnight funding index

UAE Central Bank launches overnight funding index
Updated 57 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

UAE Central Bank launches overnight funding index

UAE Central Bank launches overnight funding index
Updated 57 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) will launch a new index for overnight funding transactions denominated in UAE Dirham in December.

DONIA aims to provide market participants with interbank market data, and to improve transparency in domestic money market activities, as a part of the new Dirham Monetary Framework implementation plan.

It is a volume-weighted money market rate for all overnight secured and unsecured funding transactions of  10 million UAE Dirhams ($2.7 million) or greater. 

“We, at the CBUAE, are confident that this new reference rate will provide additional transparency to the Dirham money markets.

It also helps the CBUAE in ensuring overnight money market rates are aligned to prevailing base rate,” governor of the CBUAE, Khaled Mohamed Balama said.

 

Topics: UAE Central Bank UAE

Related

UAE energy minister expects oil supply surplus as early as Q1 2022
Business & Economy
UAE energy minister expects oil supply surplus as early as Q1 2022
UAE banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022, says banking official
Business & Economy
UAE banks' assets to grow 8% in 2022, says banking official

FlyDubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order

FlyDubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order
Getty Images
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

FlyDubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order

FlyDubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order
  • He added that the negotiations are at a preliminary stage
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Flydubai, a government-owned budget airline, said it is in early talks with both Boeing and Airbus for its next jetliner order.

While flydubai's fleet consists entirely of US Boeing aircraft, it has canceled 65 orders for the 737 MAX model after halting deliveries following two fatal crashes.

"The US firm’s European rival is in the running as it fleshes out fleet plans with demand recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic," the CEO of flyDubai Ghaith Al-Ghaith said.

“We’re in dialogue with Airbus and Boeing about new orders,” Al-Ghaith said in an interview at the Dubai Airshow.

He added that the negotiations are at a preliminary stage and that there’ll be no deal until the timing is right.

Topics: Flydubai airlines aviation

Related

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Business & Economy
Flydubai reports $194m full year loss

Latest updates

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister
‘Saudi diplomacy helped save COP26 talks,’ says Kingdom's energy minister
Pakistani salary-advance startup attracts UAE, US funding at $40m valuation
Pakistani salary-advance startup attracts UAE, US funding at $40m valuation
UAE Central Bank launches overnight funding index
UAE Central Bank launches overnight funding index

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.