Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 

DUBAI: Around 10,900 new aircraft deliveries are projected globally in the next 20 years, Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer said, with the Middle East taking a 7 percent share of the total projections.

The 20-year market forecast, revealed at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, said the total value of these new orders could reach $650 billion.

Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops.

These figures are announced on the back of global optimism about the recovery of air travel, which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced countries to shut their borders.

Embraer forecasts revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), a unit used to measure air traffic, to grow 3.3 percent annually to 2040, reverting it to 2019 levels.

The Middle East is expected to record RPK growth of 3.6 percent annually, the report showed.

The next two decades will also be characterized by three key trends in travel, Embraer said, namely the migration to more fuel-efficient fleets, advances in technology, and the growing push to localize production.

The Brazilian firm discussed the report at the Dubai Airshow, held from Nov. 14 to 18, where it also announced a $299.4 million deal with Nigeria’s Overland Airways.

Under the deal, Overland Airways will purchase up to six aircrafts from Embraer.