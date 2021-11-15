You are here

  • Home
  • Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation

Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation

Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation
An Airbus A350 XWB aircraft performs a demonstration flight at the 2021 Dubai Airshow in the Gulf emirate on November 15, 2021.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kxed

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation

Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Airbus announced on Monday that it has received an order from the Air Lease Corporation for 111 new aircraft, including 25 A220-330s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs.


The deal, likely likely valued into the tens of billions of dollars, was announced by high-level executives of Airbus and Air Lease Corporation at a press conference in Dubai.


It marks the second sale in as many days for the European plane maker, which on the first day of the Dubai Air Show announced the sale of 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partners’ various low cost carriers — a deal valued at some $30 billion, based on the pre-pandemic price list.

Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, handled 20 percent more passenger traffic in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Monday, signaling cautious optimism for the ravaged aviation industry.


Yet a full recovery remains years off. Just 20.7 million people squeezed through the airport so far this year — a 74 percent drop from before the coronavirus hit in 2019.


CEO Paul Griffiths said the figure still represents a sharp turn in fortunes for the crucial east-west transit hub that was clobbered by the pandemic.


“We're still optimistic for recovery being very strong,” Griffiths told The Associated Press amid the aroma of jet fuel and noise of plane takeoffs on the second day of the biennial Dubai Air Show. “It’s going to be a couple of years, but I hope I’m wrong.”


Some 6.7 million passengers passed through the airport over the third quarter, with flights surging 17 percent between January and September compared to the same period last year.

It's a welcome change from the steady stream of bad news in 2020, when the airport slashed 34 percent of its staff and mothballed a main terminal as the coronavirus closed borders around the world.


“Growth is returning very strongly,” Griffiths said, citing a 40 percent spike in bookings last month.

The airport is gearing up for flying to rebound at the year's end, betting that accelerating vaccinations and relaxing travel curbs will allow Europeans to flee wintry weather for Dubai's beaches and tourists to visit the giant world's fair in the city that runs until March.


Griffiths said confidence also grew with the loosening of travel restrictions from India and Pakistan, which remained the airport's largest market this quarter and routinely send legions of laborers and visitors to the United Arab Emirates.

Airlines have expanded their flying schedules as the United States recently welcomed back vaccinated Europeans and India reopened for quarantine-free tourism on Monday.


Still, there are lingering signs that the industry's worst-ever crisis may not be over.


The Middle East’s biggest carrier, Emirates, reported receiving an additional $681 million from the Dubai government earlier this month, bringing the total cash aid close to $3.8 billion as it posted $1.6 billion in losses for the third quarter.


The Dubai Air Show typically sees a stream of order and product announcements over its five days.

 

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai Airshow Airbus

Related

Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast
Business & Economy
Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency of natural gas in three years after the discovery of the Zohr gas field in 2015, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has said.

Speaking during the ADIPEC 2021 energy conference, Tarek El Mola said that Egypt has become a gas-exporting country and has achieved remarkable revenues during the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He pointed out that Egypt will use these revenues to invest in the renewable energy sector to reduce emissions.

Zohr gas field is Egypt’s largest gas discovery in the Mediterranean, with production capacity exceeding three billion cubic feet per day, representing 40 percent of Egypt’s total gas output.

The gas field was discovered by the Italian Eni company, and has more than 30 trillion cubic feet of gas in place located within the Shorouk concession, approximately 190 km north of the city of Port Said.

The global energy event, ADIPEC 2021, is held in Abu Dhabi on Monday Nov. 15 until Nov. 18, with the participation of ministers, leaders and experts in the energy sector from around the world.

Topics: Egypt Tarek El Mola ADIPEC 2021 Zohr gas field

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
Mohammad Alabbar, founder of Emaar
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 

Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
  • Alabbar stated that emerging companies working in e-commerce need experience more than financing
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Emaar revealed its aim to sell 50 percent or more of the online shopping platform, Namshi, said Mohammad Alabbar, founder of Emaar.

This will not be done by selling a stake in Namshi through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), nor will it be offered for subscription, he said in an interview with Alarabiya.

Alabbar stated that emerging companies working in e-commerce need experience more than financing, and Emaar has the financing, but it is looking for strong participation from specialized companies with expertise in e-commerce.

E-commerce companies take a period ranging from 7 to 13 years to reach profitability, pointing out that Amazon has lasted 20 years without making profits, he added.

Topics: Emaar

Related

Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses
Business & Economy
Emaar gets regulatory greenlight to merge properties and malls businesses

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 

Middle East projected to order 820 new commercial aircrafts in the next 20 years 
  • Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Around 10,900 new aircraft deliveries are projected globally in the next 20 years, Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer said, with the Middle East taking a 7 percent share of the total projections. 

The 20-year market forecast, revealed at the ongoing Dubai Airshow, said the total value of these new orders could reach $650 billion. 

Out of the 10,900 units, 8,640 are jets, while 2,260 are turboprops. 

These figures are announced on the back of global optimism about the recovery of air travel, which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced countries to shut their borders. 

Embraer forecasts revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), a unit used to measure air traffic, to grow 3.3 percent annually to 2040, reverting it to 2019 levels. 

The Middle East is expected to record RPK growth of 3.6 percent annually, the report showed. 

The next two decades will also be characterized by three key trends in travel, Embraer said, namely the migration to more fuel-efficient fleets, advances in technology, and the growing push to localize production. 

The Brazilian firm discussed the report at the Dubai Airshow, held from Nov. 14 to 18, where it also announced a $299.4 million deal with Nigeria’s Overland Airways. 

Under the deal, Overland Airways will purchase up to six aircrafts from Embraer.

Topics: Dubai UAE Dubai Airshow aircraft airplane

Related

Flydubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Flydubai in early talks with Boeing and Airbus for next jetliner order: Bloomberg

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks

Saudi EXIM signs $118m deals with three banks
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has signed nearly $118 million deals with three banks, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
EXIM signed an insurance policy with the Saudi British Bank worth $63.5 million to enhance documentary credits.
A documentary credit is a method of payment that protects both the seller (exporter) and the buyer (importer) in a contract of sale. 
The bank also signed credit line agreements worth $55 million with Arab Jordan Investment Bank and the National Bank of Iraq to support importers of Saudi goods, services and products in both the Jordanian and Iraqi markets.
The agreements were finalized during the 9th Annual Saudi Trade Finance Summit in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi EXIM Bank Jordan Iraqi trade

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank signs agreement with French insurance firm
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs agreement with French insurance firm
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with Omani banks to boost cooperation

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Updated 53 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg

Dubai’s IPO moves add $3bn to bourse market value: Bloomberg
Updated 53 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s recent aggressive IPO moves have helped more than double the value of its exchange operator, the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) over two weeks, to about 20 billion dirhams ($5.4 billion), Bloomberg reported.

Including Monday’s 11 percent gain, the shares have rallied about 145 percent since Nov. 1. The city’s benchmark index is up 12.2 percent in the same period.

Dubai's bourse is now second to Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg. 

Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, planned to grab a slice of the IPO action by listing 10 state-owned firms, including utility DEWA -- likely to be the city’s biggest deal -- and its Salik road toll collection system. 

Private and family-owned businesses are also being encouraged to sell shares on the local bourse.

Salik is a “cash machine,” Chief Strategy Officer at Al Dhabi Capital, Mohammed Ali Yasin, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “2022 could be a very successful year for the DFM,” he said.

In addition, one potential IPO would mark the first time that an information technology firm has traded on the platform.

Dubai-based information technology company StarLink plans to go public early next year, in what would represent a rare listing on Nasdaq Dubai, Bloomberg reported.

The firm - which is not related in any way to Elon Musk’s satellite broadband provider of the same name - is working with Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.

It expects to finalize its listing on the Nasdaq Dubai bourse in the first quarter of next year 2022, CEO Nidal Othman said in an interview.

The company has an annual revenue of around $400 million and $16 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, which would give it a valuation of around $250 million, he said.

 StarLink provides cybersecurity and cloud services across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

Topics: Dubai Financial Market

Related

Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts
Business & Economy
Dubai Financial Market to launch new equity futures contracts

Latest updates

Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation
Airbus gets order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation
140 Houthis killed in coalition airstrikes in support of Yemeni forces on west coast
140 Houthis killed in coalition airstrikes in support of Yemeni forces on west coast
Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in natural gas in 3 years, Petroleum Minister says
Egypt, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Egypt, UAE FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 
Emaar to sell 50% of the shopping platform ‘Namshi’, said the founder 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.