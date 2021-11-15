You are here

  UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world

UAE's ADNOC signs $6.2bn deal to build largest polyolefin plastics plant in the world
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed a $6.2 billion deal to extend its polyolefin Borouge plant, which will make it the largest site producing this type of plastic in the world.

The agreement, with Austrian chemicals group Borealis, will see the Borouge 4 facility built at the existing plastics complex in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, boosting production to 6.4 million tons of polyolefin a year, said the Abu Dhabi government media office.

Polyolefin is used to make a range of products such as industrial-grade pipes, cables, films and personal protective equipment.

The Abu Dhabi government said: “Borouge 4 will capitalize on the projected growth in customer demand for polyolefins, driven by their use in manufactured products in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.”

Borouge 4, which will range over a site as big as 500 football pitches, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

ADNOC chief executive and minister of industry, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said: “Today’s announcement underlines the continued attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a world-leading investment and partnership destination and underpins the robust value offering from our downstream, industry and petrochemicals sector to key global industry partners and investors.”

He added: “This expansion will see Borouge become the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.”

The firm’s add, that subject to an in-depth study, a carbon capture unit that would cut CO2 emissions by 80 percent may also be operational in time for Borouge 4’s start-up.

The first Borouge plant was commissioned in 2001, this was followed by Borouge 2 in 2010 and Borouge 3 in 2014. The complex also produces polypropylene and polyethylene plastics.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) polyolefin Borealis

Setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom made easier

Setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom made easier
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA

Setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom made easier

Setting up a Saudi business from outside the Kingdom made easier
  • Licensing process streamlined as part of joint ministry initiative, easing the path for investors
Updated 16 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Those wishing to start a business in Saudi Arabia while outside the Kingdom will find the task easier following the streamlining of the licensing procedure.

Setting up a business in the Arab world’s biggest economy now will require only three steps, reducing the legwork that investors have to go through.

The initiative by the Ministry of Investment, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, will see business licenses issued more quickly.

First, investors need to request an attestation for a contract from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Investors then apply for a business license from the Ministry of Investment.

Finally, they need to authenticate the establishment contract of the business and issue the commercial register with the Ministry of Commerce.

Investors are not required to attend any of the ministries physically as these services are provided online.

The changes come as the Kingdom is positioning itself as an attractive destination for investors as part of the Vision 2030 national reform program.

The Ministry of Investment said that the new services will bring fundamental changes to setting up a company in the Kingdom and overcome obstacles investors have faced in the past.

Investors previously were required to visit the Kingdom and deal with various government entities in a process involving redundant requests and stacks of paperwork. Now, better connectivity between ministries has allowed the process to be simplified.

The changes will be promoted by the Ministry of Investment to potential investors in a marketing campaign in various languages.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies

Oil prices slide on strong dollar, rising supplies
  • US shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil prices slipped to a one-week low on Monday on expectations supplies will increase while demand will be pressured by the recent surge in energy costs, the strong dollar and rising COVID-19 cases.

Brent futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $81.41 a barrel by 1:13 p.m. EST (1813 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 70 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $80.09.

That puts both benchmarks on track to fall to their lowest close since Nov. 4.

The strong dollar weighed on oil prices, along with ongoing speculation that President Joe Biden’s administration will release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The safe-haven US dollar hit a 16-month high against a basket of major peers as investors worried about the global economy. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, encouraged by a 65 percent increase in US crude prices so far this year.

US shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day, according to Rystad Energy.

Meanwhile, there are indications demand may be slowing due to heightened coronavirus cases and inflation.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries last week cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, as high energy prices hampered economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The market now seems to be less concerned about the current supply tightness, expecting it to be short-lived,” Rystad senior markets analyst Louise Dickson said.

“Traders are instead refocusing on the return of two bearish factors — the possibility of more oil supply sources and more COVID-19 cases.”

Europe has again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing lockdowns, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the delta variant.

Topics: oil prices Dollar

ALJ Health, Butterfly Network join hands to distribute innovative ultrasound device

ALJ Health, Butterfly Network join hands to distribute innovative ultrasound device
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

ALJ Health, Butterfly Network join hands to distribute innovative ultrasound device

ALJ Health, Butterfly Network join hands to distribute innovative ultrasound device
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdul Latif Jameel Health and Butterfly Network Inc., a digital health company, on Monday announced a distribution partnership to broaden the availability of the world’s only single probe, whole-body handheld ultrasound solution.

The partnerships aims to target more than 4.7 billion people around the world who lack access to medical imaging. 

Abdul Latif Jameel Health, an international family business, will market Butterfly iQ+ across the Middle East, North Africa, and India.  

Fusing semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cloud technology, Butterfly has the potential to usher in a new era of healthcare. 

Topics: ALJ Healthcare

OPEC+ members rule out production increase

OPEC+ members rule out production increase
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

OPEC+ members rule out production increase

OPEC+ members rule out production increase
  • Energy ministers stress the need for continued investment in fossil fuel production
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Refusing to bow down to the US pressure to pump oil faster, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia, all part of the grouping called OPEC+, on Monday indicated that the oil producers will continue to follow the production quota as earlier decided by the alliance.
UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said it is enough that  OPEC+ is raising daily supply by 400,000 barrels per month.
Speaking at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, Mazrouei added the oil market will switch from a supply deficit to a surplus early next year, and that is one of the main reasons for OPEC+ not being more aggressive.
Energy ministers from across the developing world gathered in Abu Dhabi to attend the event and stressed the need for continued investment in fossil fuel production.
“After almost a decade of under-investment in our industry, the world has sleepwalked into a supply crunch. It is time to wake up,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, managing director and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.
Al-Jaber argued over $600 billion annually will need to be invested in the oil and gas industry until 2030 — just to keep up with expected global demand. Al-Jaber, who is also chairman of Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy firm Masdar, said that while a future run on renewable energy is coming “it is not here yet” and the world is still heavily reliant on oil and gas.
President Joe Biden’s administration, while rallying nations to shift away from burning fossil fuels, has simultaneously called on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production as prices climb for consumers at the pump, including singling out Saudi Arabia. 
Major oil producers in the OPEC+ group have so far refused to veer from their gradual approach of restoring production levels slashed amid the pandemic of 2020.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said he is not worried about the US potentially selling crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to force prices down.
“Everybody is predicting a surplus of supply starting from the first or second quarter,” Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said to Bloomberg Television at the same conference, referring to reports from the likes of the International Energy Agency. 
“Inventories have stopped drawing, which shows there is no deficit at the moment.”
The Saudi minister argued oil markets were calm relative to those for coal and natural gas, prices for which soared to record highs last month.
“The oil market is not responsible for energy shortages,” he said. “Compare us to every other source of energy. Volatility is coming from the other sources of energy.”
Oman’s energy minister also said there was no need for OPEC+ to accelerate its production increases. The group will probably decide at its December meeting to stick with monthly hikes of 400,000 barrels, Mohammed Al-Rumhy said.

Topics: Oil Abu Dhabi Production cuts

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

Saudi PIF nearly triples US stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest
Updated 15 November 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund nearly tripled its holdings of US-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group, Walmart and Pinterest.

Its US-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30 increased from nearly $16 billion in the prior quarter, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Other stocks it bought included Just Eat Takeaway.com and Ballard Power Systems.

The PIF, which manages $430 billion in assets, is at the centre of Saudi Arabia’s plans to transform the economy by creating new sectors and diversifying revenues away from oil.

The PIF also owns a 62.72 percent stake in electric car company Lucid, which has a market value of about $71 billion, a significant boost in value from the end of September.

Lucid’s listing in July was a huge dividend for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which invested more than $1 billion in the company in 2018 for a substantial stake and invested more in February. The PIF also owns a 3.75 percent stake in ride-sharing company Uber Technologies.

The PIF is pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help reduce Saudi Arabia’s reliance on oil.

It has also invested $45 billion in SoftBank's inaugural $100 billion technology fund.

The PIF has boosted its firepower from several funding sources in recent years, including loans and a $40 billion transfer from central bank reserves last year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF US stock holdings

