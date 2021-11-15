Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba crowns Mawhoob competition winners

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) announced the winners of the Mawhoob 2021 competition nomination on Sunday.

Some 326 students from across the Kingdom were chosen from 32,000 applicants who competed after qualifying to take part in the scientific competitions.

The winners of the Mawhoob competition will move to the next stage, the Winter Training Forum, which will be held in January at the Royal Commission in Jubail, at Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University and at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi, secretary-general of the foundation, urged the students, their parents, and teachers to benefit from Mawhiba programs, primarily the National Program for Gifted Identification, which is the first step in assessing students’ scientific abilities and capabilities.

The Mawhoob competition offers an important step for students preparing to compete internationally as part of Mawhiba’s International Olympiad Program.

The students will begin their studies at scientific training camps to earn a shot at joining the Saudi team in the International Olympics.