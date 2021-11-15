You are here

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Updated 32 sec ago
SPA

Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
  Al-Othaimeen reiterated the organization's support for Burkina Faso's efforts to combat terrorism
Updated 32 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned a terror attack in northern Burkina Faso that left 20 gendarmes and one civilian dead, and many others injured.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC secretary-general, passed on his condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and people of the west African country, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded in Sunday’s attack on a military police outpost.

He also reiterated the organization’s support for Burkina Faso’s efforts to combat terrorism.

 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Saudi interior minister receives Qatari envoy to KSA

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif receives Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to KSA. (Supplied)
Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif receives Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to KSA. (Supplied)
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi interior minister receives Qatari envoy to KSA

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif receives Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to KSA. (Supplied)
  • During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest
Updated 43 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif received Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah, Qatar’s ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh on Monday. During the meeting, they discussed issues of common interest.

On Sunday, Prince Abdulaziz said in Manama that security and stability in Gulf states sets a good example on confronting terrorism, crime, and everything that disturbs the security and safety of citizens and residents.

The minister compared the current situation — a product of regional assistant and support — with the previous deteriorating conditions of some countries that had lost the most basic elements of security and stability.

 

Topics: Bandar Mohammed Al-Atiyyah

Saudi Arabia's Soudah Development launches Switzerland scholarship

Photo: (@SoudahDevCo)
Photo: (@SoudahDevCo)
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Soudah Development launches Switzerland scholarship

Photo: (@SoudahDevCo)
  • Soudah Development’s initiative to upskill and empower the local community reflects its commitment to create more than 8,000 jobs by 2030
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

SOUDAH: Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, has launched a new scholarship offering the youth of Soudah and Rijal Almaa an opportunity to study at Switzerland’s best culinary, hospitality and business management schools.

Members of the local community will be offered scholarships to complete diploma, undergraduate or postgraduate courses at four of Switzerland’s most prestigious institutions: The Swiss Hotel Management School, Cesar Ritz Colleges Switzerland, the Culinary Arts Academy, and the Hotel Institute Montreux.

Soudah Development’s initiative to upskill and empower the local community reflects its commitment to create more than 8,000 jobs by 2030. It falls under Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, which was created to develop citizens’ capabilities, prepare them for the future and ensure they compete for the best jobs locally, regionally and globally.

Husameddin Al-Madani, CEO of Soudah Development, said: “We are proud to announce this phase one of our scholarship program that will create a new generation of tourism and hospitality leaders in Soudah and Rijal Almaa. We believe that people are the foundation of sustainable development. They are the key that will unlock our ability to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds that welcomes millions of people every year. This announcement is a milestone in our ongoing efforts to empower local communities.”

Al-Madani added: “Our initiative to upskill youth demonstrates the importance we place in building partnerships with the local community. They will be the first people to benefit from our work and we are committed to creating new opportunities to improve lives and livelihoods. Offering world-class training and scholarship programs is one of many ways in which we aim to ensure young people have every opportunity to compete for the best jobs in the future.”

Topics: Soudah Development Company (SDC) Rijal Alma

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba crowns Mawhoob competition winners

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba crowns Mawhoob competition winners

Photo/Supplied
  • The Mawhoob competition offers an important step for students preparing to compete internationally as part of Mawhiba’s International Olympiad Program
Updated 12 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) announced the winners of the Mawhoob 2021 competition nomination on Sunday.

Some 326 students from across the Kingdom were chosen from 32,000 applicants who competed after qualifying to take part in the scientific competitions.

The winners of the Mawhoob competition will move to the next stage, the Winter Training Forum, which will be held in January at the Royal Commission in Jubail, at Princess Noura Bint Abdul Rahman University and at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Dr. Saud bin Saeed Al-Mutahmi, secretary-general of the foundation, urged the students, their parents, and teachers to benefit from Mawhiba programs, primarily the National Program for Gifted Identification, which is the first step in assessing students’ scientific abilities and capabilities.

The Mawhoob competition offers an important step for students preparing to compete internationally as part of Mawhiba’s International Olympiad Program.

The students will begin their studies at scientific training camps to earn a shot at joining the Saudi team in the International Olympics.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Who's Who: Samaan Tawfeek Alani, theater consultant at the Ministry of Culture and Information

Samaan Tawfeek Alani. (Supplied)
Samaan Tawfeek Alani. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Who's Who: Samaan Tawfeek Alani, theater consultant at the Ministry of Culture and Information

Samaan Tawfeek Alani. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2021
Arab News

Samaan Tawfeek Alani has worked as a theater consultant at the Ministry of Culture and Information since 2019. He was recently granted Saudi citizenship after the government decided to grant citizenship to a number of foreign nationals because of their specialist skills.
He was previously a theater consultant at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts for 10 years.
He has directed nearly 20 plays, including “The Train of Luck,” “Al-Karamania,” and “Under the Chairs.” This last production brought together theater stars such as Mohammed Al-Ali, Rashid Al-Shamrani, Nasser Al-Qasabi, Abdullah Al-Sadhan and Khaled Sami.
Alani has taken part in many international theater festivals, including ones in Carthage, Baghdad, Kuwait and Cairo.
He has trained folklore teams to perform at major events around the world, with locations as diverse as the US, South Korea, and Algeria.
He has given lectures and seminars in Saudi cities about theater and writing for theater, chaired committees for domestic theater festivals, and supervised theater courses in the Kingdom.
Alani has a bachelor’s degree in theater direction from the Academy of Fine Arts at the University of Baghdad.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi ministry launches major workplace health and safety initiative

Saudi ministry launches major workplace health and safety initiative
Updated 15 November 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi ministry launches major workplace health and safety initiative

Saudi ministry launches major workplace health and safety initiative
  • The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has set up a new platform to help regulate occupational safety and health standards in the Kingdom
Updated 15 November 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday launched a major workplace health and safety initiative aimed at drastically cutting the costs to businesses caused through employee illnesses and injuries.

The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has set up a new platform to help regulate occupational safety and health standards in the Kingdom.

Sattam Al-Harbi, undersecretary of agency responsible for the control and development of the work environment, told Arab News: “One of the most important rules to increase productivity in the labor market is mitigating the risk of health and safety. Work injuries cost the gross domestic product more than 4 percent in many countries.”

The new unified platform, announced during an international conference being held at the Hilton Riyadh hotel, has been based on the Vision 2030 national transformation program.

“Enhancing health and safety will result in reducing absence days in workplaces, which will positively impact productivity, and the private sector, and that will reflect on the economy as a whole.

“The platform is ready now and we are enhancing it continuously. It has been updated with all our new programs and initiatives,” Al-Harbi said.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi said that the platform had been designed to protect the labor force by incorporating occupation health and safety standards within the working environment.

Through the platform, employees are able to report work accidents thereby initiating investigation procedures, a process that would contribute toward protection employees from losses resulting from work accidents and injuries, as well as violations and legal claims, the minister added.

FASTFACTS

• The minister said that the platform had been designed to protect the labor force by incorporating occupation health and safety standards within the working environment.

• Through the platform, employees are able to report work accidents thereby initiating investigation procedures, a process that would contribute toward protection employees from losses resulting from work accidents and injuries.

Al-Rajhi said: “Among the scheme’s strategic objectives are the creation of a safe and attractive work environment, believing in a worker’s right to be protected from any danger that poses a threat to their safety or health, in application, and in compliance, with the provisions of the national strategy for occupational health and safety.”

Al-Harbi pointed out that the strategic objectives were in line with best international standards and practices.

As part of the national strategy, a first batch of 18,000 people will be enrolled onto the occupational health and safety cadres’ program with the cooperation and support of the Human Resources Development Fund, “Hadaf”.

“Enhancing capabilities is one of the ways we aim to stimulate the economy. Training courses, media, communication plans and other programs we have on offer will help us achieve our vision to reduce worker injuries and increase the compliance for work and safety requirements,” Al-Harbi said.

The Hilton conference is organized annually by the ministry as part of the Kingdom’s strategic program to raise awareness about health and safety in the workplace.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the ministry and Umm Al-Qura University to establish a center to develop the scope of the ministry’s health and safety research.

Organizations represented at the conference included Aramco, Sabic, Umm Al-Qura University, and the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management, and in a ceremony the IIRSM presented an engraved plaque to the minister in recognition of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to improving occupational health and safety.

IIRSM chief executive officer, Phillip Pearson, who presented the award, told Arab News: “We wanted to congratulate Saudi Arabia on the journey that it is currently going through to protect people and save lives.”

He noted that the number of work-related fatalities had dropped over the past five years.

“Saudi Arabia has challenges, like any country, and today it’s really important to see the commitment from the government that shows they take health and safety very, very seriously. And that’s come across really strongly,” he said.

Pearson pointed out that one of the challenges faced by Saudi Arabia would be adopting a system of health and safety tailored to the Kingdom.

“There’s no point in copying somebody else’s systems. These have to be specific to your nation, and they have to work for your nation.

“We want to help Saudi Arabia progress and we also want to learn from Saudi Arabia; learn from positive things you’ve done and also learn from the negatives as well, because we need to be honest and open,” he added.

Some of the topics being covered at the conference include the importance of mental health and wellbeing, industrial hygiene, pre-employment processing and handling, issues linked to work-related diseases and injuries, international trends of occupational medicine, and adopting modern applications and technologies to improve workplace occupational health and safety standards.

Topics: Vision 2030

