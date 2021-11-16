You are here

  • Saudi central bank expects inflation to edge up slightly in 4Q

Saudi central bank expects inflation to edge up slightly in 4Q

Updated 16 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) predicts that the annual inflation rate in the Kingdom will rise slightly in the fourth quarter of this year, according to its latest inflation report. 

SAMA cited jumps in global inflation levels and a strengthening of domestic demand as contributors to the rise in consumer prices.

On a quarterly basis, however, the country’s inflation in this year’s last quarter will be relatively stable, SAMA added.

As for 3Q 2021, the Kingdom recorded an average yearly inflation rate of 0.4 percent.

This was mainly the result of higher prices of transportation, as they increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year. It was followed by a 2.7 percent inflation in costs of communication and a 1.8 percent rise in prices of food and beverages.

On the other hand, prices dropped for education and the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels compared to last year. Clothing and footwear prices also went down.

 

