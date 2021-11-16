Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

RIYADH: Saudi-based solar energy firm Taqat Badeela plans to fuel its expansion by offering 21.28 percent of its shares for sale to the public, Argaam reported.

The subscription for up to 135,134 shares will be available through the Afaq Financial Platform for 80 days, from 15 November 2021 until 3 February 2022.

Taqat Badeela installs, maintains and manufactures solar panel systems for homes and companies.

The company hopes to cash in on the increasing demand in Saudi Arabia for this energy source.