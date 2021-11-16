You are here

Bahrain's oil and gas authority to transition to 'energy company'

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’
Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’

Bahrain’s oil and gas authority to transition to ‘energy company’
  Bahrain, one of the financially weakest and most indebted countries in the oil rich Gulf, is expected to sell oil and gas assets
Reuters

Bahrain’s National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) will transition into an energy company that will look at energy resources outside of fossil fuels, an official said on Tuesday.


Bahrain’s king issued a royal decree in September abolishing the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA), with all its functions to be undertaken by the oil ministry.


“We’re now looking at the future of transition, transferring this company from an oil and gas company into an energy company,” said Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs and Chief Executive of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Environment.


“That will help us look at the climate change impact, the energy mix and the diversification of energy sources,” he said, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the ADIPEC oil and gas forum in Abu Dhabi.


Bahrain, one of the financially weakest and most indebted countries in the oil rich Gulf, is expected to sell oil and gas assets, following steps taken by neighbouring oil giants Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in recent years, sources have previously told Reuters.


Asked about those plans, Bin Daina said nothing was planned “very soon,” without elaborating. He also did not exclude, when asked, the possibility of a public listing for the new energy company.


NOGA has raised funds in the debt capital markets several times over the past few years, including a $600 million issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in April.


Bin Daina said the company could issue debt again, if needed.

Topics: Bahrain #energy renewables GCC Concentrated solar power (CSP)

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy

Saudi Arabia to cooperate with China on hydrogen energy
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi cabinet has delegated the Kingdom's energy minister to discuss and sign a potential MoU in the field of hydrogen energy with China, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the cabinet's weekly statement. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hydrogen China Renewable Energy

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Arab News

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO

Saudi solar firm Taqat Badeela offers 21% of shares in IPO
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based solar energy firm Taqat Badeela plans to fuel its expansion by offering 21.28 percent of its shares for sale to the public, Argaam reported.

The subscription for up to 135,134 shares will be available through the Afaq Financial Platform for 80 days, from 15 November 2021 until 3 February 2022.

Taqat Badeela installs, maintains and manufactures solar panel systems for homes and companies.

The company hopes to cash in on the increasing demand in Saudi Arabia for this energy source.

Topics: solar Taqat Badeela

Green energy to power some Saudi airports

Green energy to power some Saudi airports
Image: Shutterstock
Arab News

Green energy to power some Saudi airports

Green energy to power some Saudi airports
Arab News

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) plans to power some airports with renewable energy.

GACA also plans to implement the Carbon Offset and Reduction Scheme in International Aviation (CORSIA),  Head of Strategy at GACA, Muhammed Alkherisi said.

The authority pointed out that the civil aviation sector strategy will witness multi-billion investment opportunities for the private sector by 2030, SPA reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia #power #energy

Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies

Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies
Arab News

Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies

Dubai to issue 5-year multiple entry visa for employees of international companies
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced Monday that Dubai will be issuing five-year multiple entry visas to employees working in international companies. 

Sheikh Hamdan made the announcement on his twitter account, explaining that the permit was aimed at helping professionals from around the world travel to Dubai for work-related events.

Topics: Dubai PERMITS employees

Saudi central bank expects inflation to edge up slightly in 4Q

Saudi central bank expects inflation to edge up slightly in 4Q
Ziad Sabbah

Saudi central bank expects inflation to edge up slightly in 4Q

Saudi central bank expects inflation to edge up slightly in 4Q
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) predicts that the annual inflation rate in the Kingdom will rise slightly in the fourth quarter of this year, according to its latest inflation report. 

SAMA cited jumps in global inflation levels and a strengthening of domestic demand as contributors to the rise in consumer prices.

On a quarterly basis, however, the country’s inflation in this year’s last quarter will be relatively stable, SAMA added.

As for 3Q 2021, the Kingdom recorded an average yearly inflation rate of 0.4 percent.

This was mainly the result of higher prices of transportation, as they increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year. It was followed by a 2.7 percent inflation in costs of communication and a 1.8 percent rise in prices of food and beverages.

On the other hand, prices dropped for education and the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels compared to last year. Clothing and footwear prices also went down.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Inflation SAMA

