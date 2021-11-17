You are here

  • Home
  • TRSDC signs deals to promote agricultural projects 

TRSDC signs deals to promote agricultural projects 

TRSDC signs deals to promote agricultural projects 
Short Url

https://arab.news/rtwax

Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

TRSDC signs deals to promote agricultural projects 

TRSDC signs deals to promote agricultural projects 
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ethmar Social Investment Co, and the Mohammed Al-Subaie Charitable Foundation (Ghoroos), to promote the agricultural sector within its area, according to a statement.

TRSDC aims to provide social and economic opportunities for the local community through this partnership, said the company, a developer of a sustainable and regenerative tourism project the size of Belgium on the western coast of Saudi Arabia.

“This collaboration allows us to enhance our support to local communities and continue our focus on three main areas: building partnerships, building capacities and enhancing quality of life,” said TRSDC's CEO John Pagano.

Topics: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC)

Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares

Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares

Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Restaurant, coffee shop and catering business Development Works Food (DWF), will move from parallel market Nomu to the main TASI market, on which it will list with a capital of SR30 million ($8 million) and 3 million shares. after approval from Tadawul. 

Tadawul reported that the trade of shares will be suspended from November18, to start the transfer procedures, and it will be announced on tjhe main market when the procedures are completed.  

DWF was founded in 2010, and most recently reported SR94.5 million in sales.

 

Topics: Development Works Food Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

DWF Group to open regional headquarters in Riyadh, says global CEO
Business & Economy
DWF Group to open regional headquarters in Riyadh, says global CEO

Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir

Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir

Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

The Saudi Ground Services Company (SGSC) will start serving EgyptAir flights in all airports in the Kingdom under a new contract.

Before the deal, the Saudi firm only served EgyptAir flights in two airports in the Kingdom - Abha International Airport and Prince Nayef International Airport in Qassim. 

The contract, signed during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, expands SGSC’s mandate to provide ground handling services and solutions to the Egyptian carrier. 

It comes as the airline's Chairman Amr Nabil, who signed the deal, expects the operating volume of Saudi airports to reach pre-pandemic levels, during which the airlines averaged 100 flights per week in six airports in the Kingdom, excluding peak operations seasons in Hajj and Umrah.  

Raed Al-Idrissi, chairman of the board of directors of the SGSC, said: “The Saudi Ground Services Company is proud of this partnership, and always looks forward to providing services to EgyptAir.”

The Saudi Ground Services Company has served more than 60,000 “in and out” flights belonging to EgyptAir during the previous Hajj and Umrah seasons. 

Topics: EgyptAir Saudi Ground Services Company

Related

First official EgyptAir flight lands at Tel Aviv airport
Middle-East
First official EgyptAir flight lands at Tel Aviv airport

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year

UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group, one of the Gulf's most successful conglomerates, may list 30 or 35 percent of shares in the third quarter of 2022, its chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor told Al Arabia channel.

“We’ve been studying this for more than 10 years and every time we considered this, we didn't go ahead,” he said.

“This year proved to be a good year and things are excellent,” Al Habtoor said.

The business is one of the region’s largest and most respected firms, with interests in the hospitality, automotive, car leasing, real estate, education and publishing sectors. 

Al-Habtoor attributed the improvements of business to an influx of tourists and visitors who flocked to Dubai to attend conferences.

Unlike major hubs around the world, Dubai has stayed open, attracting thousands of visitors and events including an airshow, Bloomberg said.

Topics: Al Habtoor Group (AHG)

Related

Al Habtoor Group CEO eyeing fresh challenges after split with Marriott
Business & Economy
Al Habtoor Group CEO eyeing fresh challenges after split with Marriott

Saudi's Alkhorayef Water pens $16.26m deal with Zakat authority

Saudi's Alkhorayef Water pens $16.26m deal with Zakat authority
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi's Alkhorayef Water pens $16.26m deal with Zakat authority

Saudi's Alkhorayef Water pens $16.26m deal with Zakat authority
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has signed a SR 60.96 million ($16.2 million) contract with the Saudi Zakat Tax and Customs Authority.

Alkhorayef will take on the operation and maintenance works of water and wastewater treatment plants and their related services at all land ports of Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The financial impact of the contract has started to reflect positively on the income statements during the fourth quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement on Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

Topics: Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Company

Related

Alkhorayef Water signs new contracts worth over $267m in 2021: CEO
Business & Economy
Alkhorayef Water signs new contracts worth over $267m in 2021: CEO

EBRD approves $282m loan for Egypt’s metro project 

EBRD approves $282m loan for Egypt’s metro project 
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

EBRD approves $282m loan for Egypt’s metro project 

EBRD approves $282m loan for Egypt’s metro project 
Updated 40 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has approved $282 million financing for the Alexandria Metro Project, Egypt’s minister of international cooperation said on Wednesday.

The financing is part of the strategic partnership between the Egyptian government and the bank to support the country’s development and its transition toward a green economy. 

Rania Al-Mashat said its comes within the framework of the Green Cities Program. 

Through the program, the bank identifies the environmental challenges facing different Egyptian cities and link them to infrastructure investments and promote green transformation and sustainability in the urban centers. 

The North African country came on top of the bank’s list as the largest country of operations in the southern and eastern Mediterranean region during 2020, representing 47 percent of the bank’s total investments in the region. 

Topics: Egypt EBRD Metro Project Alexandria

Related

Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021
Business & Economy
Egypt tracks stronger construction projects awards value in 2021

Latest updates

Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis
Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis
Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares
Development Works Food moves to the main Tadawul market with 3m shares
Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir
Saudi airport services provider signs deal with EgyptAir
UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year
UAE conglomerate Al Habtoor may list 35% of the company in Q3 next year
UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile
UN atomic watchdog: Iran further raising nuclear stockpile

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.