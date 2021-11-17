TRSDC signs deals to promote agricultural projects 

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ethmar Social Investment Co, and the Mohammed Al-Subaie Charitable Foundation (Ghoroos), to promote the agricultural sector within its area, according to a statement.

TRSDC aims to provide social and economic opportunities for the local community through this partnership, said the company, a developer of a sustainable and regenerative tourism project the size of Belgium on the western coast of Saudi Arabia.

“This collaboration allows us to enhance our support to local communities and continue our focus on three main areas: building partnerships, building capacities and enhancing quality of life,” said TRSDC's CEO John Pagano.