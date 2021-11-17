US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

The Biden administration on Wednesday will auction oil drilling rights to 80 million acres in the US Gulf of Mexico days after joining a global agreement that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the main driver of global warming.
RIYADH: European gas prices rose on Wednesday after delayed approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
US natural gas futures dropped by 5 percent.
Brent crude futures dropped 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, by 5:10 PM Riyadh time to $82.11 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $80.33 a barrel.
Energy Market
Qatar Energy has sold three cargoes of al-Shaheen crude loading in January at the highest premiums in nearly two years on robust demand in Asia, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing trade sources.
The future of gas
The UAE will award contracts for $20 billion of natural-gas projects, according to Bloomberg.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will award engineering and construction work for the Dalma gas field in Persian Gulf waters soon, and it is meant to start flowing by about 2025.
Investment insSolar
NextEnergy is looking for around €420 million ($475 million) for 105 solar plants dotted across Italy including clusters on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Investment fund NextEnergy Capital has hired Rothschild and Banca IMI to help it find a buyer for solar power plants in southern Italy it hopes can fetch more than €400 million.
Coal
Three civil society groups are suing the Government of South Africa over its planned coal-fired energy power, which they said threatens people's right to an environment not harmful to health, Reuters reported.
The intention to build 1,500 MW of new coal capacity is contained in the government's Integrated Resource Plan, a 2019 document laying out the energy mix up to 2030.
The United Kingdom recorded the highest yearly inflation rate since December 2011 by 4.2 percent in October, an increase by 1.1 percentage points from the prior month, according to official data. The rise came from increasing house prices, while utilities also rose by 6.8 percent.
Monthly inflation rose by 1.10 percent in October from 0.3 percent last month, in the highest monthly record since 1993.
Euro Area Inflation
The Euro area yearly inflation hit 4.1 percent in October, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from last month, according to Eurostat data.
The cost of energy guided inflation up by 23.7 percent, while Malta saw its lowest inflation, at 1.4 percent.
Canada inflation rate
Canada’s inflation rate rose to 4.7 percent in October from 4.4 percent in the previous month, marking the highest inflation rate since February 2003, according to official data there.
The inflation rate grew 0.7 percent on a monthly basis , accelerating by 0.5 of a percentage point from September.
South Africa Inflation
South Africa's yearly inflation remained unchanged in October at 5 percent, according to its official data. driven by the prices of transport increasing by 10.9 percent, from 10.1 percent in September.
Japan Balance of Trade
Japan posted a surprising trade deficit of 67.37 billion yen ($586.7 million) in October, compared to 840.79 billion yen on an annual basis.
Exports rose 9.4 percent year on year to 7.184 billion yen. Imports jumped 26.7 percent to 7.251 billion yen.
The trade gap was at 219.98 billion yen for the first 10 months of the year, compared to a surplus of 235.13 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.
Italy balance of trade
Italy's trade surplus narrowed to 2.454 billion euros in September from 5.847 billion euros a year earlier.
Imports rose 22.5 percent from the previous year to 42.347 billion euros, and exports also rose 10.3 percent to 44.8 billion euros.
RIYADH: Bitcoin and ether, the world's two largest cryptocurrencies, were weak on Wednesday and at near-critical levels that analysts believe could spell further weakness if they fell further.
While profit-taking after the massive run-up in prices earlier this month emerged as the biggest factor, analysts pointed to other reasons behind the more cautious sentiment, such as bitcoin's blockchain upgrade last weekend, higher US inflation and China's latest directive to its state-owned firms not to carry out cryptocurrency mining.
Bitcoin has doubled in value since January. "Its correction could get severe if it fell through $58,000," Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at online broker Oanda, said.
"This has the feel that we could see some messy two-way action, and it wouldn’t surprise to see 68,000 capping the upside, 57,000 the downside," added Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.
In another sign of the world's growing fascination with blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles said it will be renamed Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement with the Singapore-based Crypto.com platform.
"Still, the drop may signal the start of more downside and the longer we stay at the current price level the bigger the possibility of an even greater pullback. Investors should be on the watch for any negative macro news that may cause the markets to lose confidence in uptrend continuation and ignite a bigger correction,” Mikkel Morch, Executive Director & Risk Management at crypto and digital assets hedge fund ARK36 said.
He added: "If the $59K support is breached, Bitcoin may drop all the way to $49K where another strong support area is found."
Meanwhile, Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper said: “As previously predicted, we will see this kind of volatility, with cryptocurrency going up and down, in the coming months. But this presents exciting trading opportunities. You can pretty quickly see where the price will bounce and, when this happens, the price jumps quite a bit. For me, as a trader, this makes crypto the most fun market to trade in."
Another ETF for Bitcoin Futures
A third US bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund has entered the market, Bloomberg reported.
The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker XBTF) launched Tuesday, roughly one month after the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy fund (BITO) became the first of its kind to start trading and debuted to record-setting demand.
While the ProShares fund sucked in $1.1 billion in just two days — the fastest that the ETF has ever done — that pace of growth has slowed considerably.
Assets have lingered between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion for the past several weeks, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, the second fund of its kind, Valkyrie's Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), raised just $60 million despite launching three days after ProShares.
Daily Trading
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 1.08 percent to $60,206 at 5:24 pm Riyadh time.
ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,221, down by 2.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
RIYADH: Restaurant, coffee shop and catering business Development Works Food (DWF), will move from parallel market Nomu to the main TASI market, on which it will list with a capital of SR30 million ($8 million) and 3 million shares. after approval from Tadawul.
Tadawul reported that the trade of shares will be suspended from November18, to start the transfer procedures, and it will be announced on tjhe main market when the procedures are completed.
DWF was founded in 2010, and most recently reported SR94.5 million in sales.
The Saudi Ground Services Company (SGSC) will start serving EgyptAir flights in all airports in the Kingdom under a new contract.
Before the deal, the Saudi firm only served EgyptAir flights in two airports in the Kingdom - Abha International Airport and Prince Nayef International Airport in Qassim.
The contract, signed during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, expands SGSC’s mandate to provide ground handling services and solutions to the Egyptian carrier.
It comes as the airline's Chairman Amr Nabil, who signed the deal, expects the operating volume of Saudi airports to reach pre-pandemic levels, during which the airlines averaged 100 flights per week in six airports in the Kingdom, excluding peak operations seasons in Hajj and Umrah.
Raed Al-Idrissi, chairman of the board of directors of the SGSC, said: “The Saudi Ground Services Company is proud of this partnership, and always looks forward to providing services to EgyptAir.”
The Saudi Ground Services Company has served more than 60,000 “in and out” flights belonging to EgyptAir during the previous Hajj and Umrah seasons.