Alibaba Group close to acquiring semiconductor maker Unigroup

Updated 17 sec ago
Updated 17 sec ago
RIYADH: A consortium led by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, is close to acquiring semiconductor manufacturer Tsinghua Unigroup in a deal worth up to 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion).

The Chinese central government is leaning towards the Alibaba-led offer given, according to people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The transaction is expected to be completed as soon as December, but negotiations are ongoing and details on timeline, deal size and a final buyer could still change, they said.

A successful deal could help avert one of China’s biggest potential corporate failures, while securing for Alibaba valuable chip know-how and a supply of semiconductors to fuel the country’s largest cloud computing platform.

The consortium, which includes funds backed by the Zhejiang government, is edging out several competitors for Unigroup.

Any deal would likely include conditions for restructuring Unigroup’s roughly 100 billion yuan-plus of domestic and external debt.

Alibaba representatives had no comment, and a Unigroup spokesman did not respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg said.

Saudi government agencies to use income sharing as a contracting method 

Saudi government agencies to use income sharing as a contracting method 
Updated 10 sec ago
Updated 10 sec ago
JEDDAH: The Saudi Cabinet has allowed government agencies to apply income sharing with the private sector, as one of the contracting methods to secure goods and services.

The Digital Government Authority, announced that income sharing would enhance the partnership between the private and public sectors, according to SPA.

It will also improve governmental services and motivate the private sector to complete projects on time, it said.

On Tuesday, newly listed company Arabian Contracting Services won a contract at Al Madinah province to develop advertising billboards, in a deal that falls under the income-sharing procedure, CEO Mohammed Al-Khuraiji told Asharq news.

Covid restrictions shut FedEx in Hong Kong

Covid restrictions shut FedEx in Hong Kong
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
RIYADH: US parcel delivery giant FedEx is shutting down its crew base in Hong Kong, the world’s busiest international cargo, and relocating its pilots to curb the spread of Covid.

It will continue operating in Hong Kong while supporting the relocation process of crew members, as the city is a vital part of its Asia Pacific and global network, the company said in a statement to Bloomberg Wednesday.

FedEx will continue to serve Hong Kong with pilots based in Oakland, California as they did at the beginning of 2021.

Saudi Arabia's Aid Centre signs two deals with UN Food and Agriculture Organization

Saudi Arabia's Aid Centre signs two deals with UN Food and Agriculture Organization
Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
Updated 12 min 57 sec ago
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), has signed two partnership agreements with the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The first agreement aims to enhance and strengthen both parties' goals and strategies of improving food security, and combatting malnutrition globally, SPA reported.

The second agreement aims to launch an emergency assistance project, to secure agricultural livelihoods for those who were affected by the humanitarian crisis and Covid in Yemen.

The project will benefit 24,030 members of farming families in Hajjah and Lahij governorates in Yemen, suffering from lack of nutritions security.

France's Amethis acquires minority stake in UAE-based translation firm Tarjama

France's Amethis acquires minority stake in UAE-based translation firm Tarjama
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
Updated 35 min 17 sec ago
RIYADH: French investment fund manager Amethis has acquired a minority stake in UAE-based Tarjama, which sells Arabic language translation software.

The investment, for an undisclosed amount, will fund growth “across the region's main markets”, said Tarjama in a statement.

Paris-based Amethis is investing through its Amethis MENA Fund II, which raised $101 million in July, to target majority and minority stakes in fast-growing small and medium-sized firms in such countries as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Jordan.

Tarjama CEO Nour Al Hassan said: “This investment by Amethis creates an exceptional opportunity for us to build up our technological capabilities and securely position Tarjama as the leader in language AI across the region."

Jordanian businesswoman Al Hassan founded the firm in 2008.

 

Valuation of Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid surpasses Ford and GM 

Valuation of Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid surpasses Ford and GM 
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
  The increase in shares comes after Lucid's announcement to produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
The valuation of the PIF-backed US electric vehicle company, Lucid, has increased to over $91 billion, surpassing Ford and General Motors. 

A recent stock market rally added over $17 billion to its valuation, up 24 percent, Bloomberg reported.

The increase in shares comes after Lucid’s announcement to produce 20,000 vehicles in 2022. 

This happened amid a growing demand for EVs, as more consumers consider adopting the technology.

Earlier, the stocks of the US automaker company, Rivian, jumped 15 percent, surpassing Volswagen’s market value, while Tesla gained 4.1 percent. 

