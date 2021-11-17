Software firm Kissflow signs deals with four Saudi IT firms 

RIYADH: Kissflow, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) company, has signed partnership agreements with four Saudi IT firms, to accelerate cloud transformation for the market demand in the Kingdom.

The Saudi companies are Raqmiyat, LABS KSA, Nuummite Consulting, and Multisolutions, a statement revealed.

Having customers in over 160 countries, Kissflow aims to double down on investments in the Kingdom, targeting 40 percent growth in the country in 2022.

Saudi Arabia is the primary focus market for Kissflow’s operations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, as it already consists of 50 percent of its business in the region.

Kissflow is now looking to double this customer base in the Kingdom over the next nine months.