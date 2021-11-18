New chief of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation assumes office

JEDDAH: The elected secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday assumed office, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Hissein Brahim Taha was elected last November during the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Niamey, Niger.
His OIC term lasts for five years.
Taha is a Chadian diplomat who has held several positions in his country, including minister of foreign affairs, African integration, and international cooperation, diplomatic adviser to the presidency of Niger, minister plenipotentiary, and ambassador extraordinary to France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Holy See.
He has also been a senior adviser at the embassy of Chad in Saudi Arabia.
The new OIC chief, who speaks French, Arabic, and English, has been awarded the National Order of Chad, the French National Order of the Legion of Honor, and the honorary ambassador merit.
Photographer Anna Aiko captures beauty of Arabian Peninsula on camelback
‘I love to travel by camel while capturing the authentic life along the ancient caravan trails’
Updated 18 November 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem
RIYADH: Crossing the Empty Quarter in Saudi Arabia is a feat in and of itself but crossing it by camelback in the 21st century is extraordinary, and photographer Anna Aiko is in for the whole experience as she travels across the Kingdom, the UAE, Yemen, and the Silk Road this way.
“My dream was to explore the region on camelback, but the question was how?” Aiko said.
When asked how she would describe herself, Aiko told Arab News: “An iPhone photographer with a passion for traveling on camelback.”
Aiko was born and raised between two cultures.
“I was born in Tokyo and raised between Japan and France. I later moved to Paris for 20 years as an art director in the fashion and luxury industries.”
In the mid-1970s, Aiko’s parents lived in Saudi Arabia. Throughout her childhood, she listened to their stories about the region and came to love it.
“The Arab world became like a fairy tale,” she said. “With this mix of cultures, I could see the world with a vision.”
Aiko has had a lifelong passion for traveling, and one of the major trips she took saw her follow the ancient path of the Silk Road in 2015. During the trip, she captured photos with her iPhone, which led her to win, among other awards, the iPhone Photography Awards.
The year 2019, when she crossed the Empty Quarter, known as Rub Al-Khali in Arabic, was a turning point in her life.
“A friend told me that he was looking for a man who wanted to cross the Empty Quarter on camelback,” she said. “Although I didn’t know how to ride a camel, I told him that I wanted to be the one to do it, and 72 hours later, I was flying to Saudi Arabia to join the Rakayib Camel Caravan to cross the vast desert.”
Even though her trip started with a sandstorm, she was thrilled, and it was in that moment that her love story with the Arabian Peninsula began.
“I cried tears of joy because something impossible was becoming a reality. I was living my dream.”
Her passion for traveling on camelback only grew, and today Aiko owns two beautiful camels.
“Exploring the beauty of the Arabian Peninsula this way never ceases to amaze me,” she said.
The trip covered a total of 2,400 km. In the UAE, she traveled with the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, while to the island of Socotra, in Yemen, she traveled with the support of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation.
Recently, Aiko was invited to the celebration of the 91st National Day of Saudi Arabia. She was chosen to experience 91 km of the ancient trail of Darb Zubaydah on camelback.
Darb Zubaydah, or the Zubaydah Trail, is one of the Islamic civilization’s most significant humanitarian and social projects. It stretches from Kufa in Iraq to Makkah, covering 420 km inside the Kingdom alone, and was once known as a route for pilgrims and traders.
The trail was named after Zubaydah bin Jafar, wife of Caliph Harun Al-Rashid, who contributed to its construction and revival for convoys and passersby.
“The region of Hail, since ancient times, was the heart of travelers, and the generosity of its people was renowned. Discovering this new part of Saudi, I had tears in my eyes. The area’s landscapes, sand dunes, desert, mountains, and rock art are remarkable.”
She mentioned that she is planning for a few trips in the future. “I’m trusting how life will guide me to the next step, to create a new link between its histories, like a puzzle.”
One of Aiko’s goals is to transmit the beauty of the Arabian Peninsula through her trips.
“I’ve been passionate about the beauty of the Arab world for as long as I can remember. I love to travel by camel while capturing the authentic life along the ancient caravan trails.”
She remarked how surprised she was by the “hidden beauty” of the countries within the region.
“As a woman traveling by camel, I’ve always been welcomed like a family member. That allowed me to participate in the culture, which deserves to be better known. I hope that my experience as an art director will allow me to translate the stories through my photography and to preserve the region’s beauty as the 21st century continues to unfold.”
ROME: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN Qu Dongyu at the organization’s headquarters in Rome on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the two discussed issues of mutual interest in the humanitarian field, mainly food security, nutrition, early recovery, and other topics related to aid for people in need.
Two agreements were signed. The first provides a framework for cooperation to promote the two parties’ goals related to the improvement of food security and the international fight against malnutrition. It also provides for the exchange of knowledge and field expertise through participation in conferences, workshops and exhibitions related to issues of mutual interest.
The second agreement implements an emergency assistance project for agricultural communities affected by the humanitarian crisis and the pandemic in the Hajjah and Lahaj governorates in Yemen. The agreement is expected to benefit 24,030 individuals from Yemen’s farming households who are affected by food insecurity. It aims to aid in livestock production by distributing fodder and salt cubes, providing seeds and tools, and offering training on agricultural practices.
Saudi Arabia to launch cervical cancer prevention program for girls aged 9-13
Updated 18 November 2021
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: “In 2018 I was diagnosed with HPV strains 16 and 18, the leading cause for cervical cancer in women,” 36-year-old H.A. from Jeddah told Arab News. “My life has changed since then. I now live in a constant state of fear of a future with cervical cancer. Every year for the foreseeable future, I must go through biopsies to monitor and detect the onset of cancer.”
Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, a common group of viruses that affects the skin. Although there are more than 100 different types of HPV, most do not cause problems. But there are certain types that can cause cancers and fall within the high-risk types.
Earlier this month, Dr. Abdullah Asiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive medicine, announced that the Saudi Ministry of Health was launching a large-scale HPV vaccination program for girls aged nine to 13 to immunize them against cervical cancer.
The HPV vaccine has been available since 2006. It has been approved and recommended by the World Health Organization since 2009, and many countries have introduced vaccine programs as part of early-screening initiatives. As the vaccine is a highly effective and cost-effective preventive measure, many nations have adopted the strategy to minimize the onset of cancer.
A 2021 HPV Information Centre study showed that approximately 358 new cervical cancer cases are diagnosed annually in Saudi Arabia, where cervical cancer ranks as the eighth most common cause of female cancer in women aged 15 to 44.
Many studies have shown that the rising incidence of HPV infection and cervical cancer can be reduced by effective vaccination from the age of nine.
A 2021 study said that, as of June last year, 107 of the WHO’s 194 member states had introduced HPV vaccination. There is growing evidence that HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer in women, where 70 percent of cases are from HPV strains 16 and 18, and the Kingdom is set to protect people at risk against vaccine-preventable diseases such as cervical cancer.
But the current debate on social media concerns the early age of nine to 13 for HPV vaccination.
“Numerous studies have shown that, to get 100 percent immunogenicity, the vaccine must be administered from ages nine to 26,” oncological obstetrics and gynecology consultant Dr. Abdulrahim Gari told Arab News. “Women can take it beyond the age of 26, but will not get the full immunity. The ideal age being as early as nine is because the vaccine works best before exposure to the virus.”
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has previously approved the prophylactic HPV vaccine in 2010 for females aged 11 to 26.
“I encourage you, mothers and sisters, to protect your loved ones,” mother-of-two H.A. said. “Educate your children from an early age with awareness and vaccination before it’s too late.”
Arab coalition strikes Iran Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah experts in Yemen
Wide-ranging operation hits sites in Sanaa, Saada, and Al-Jawf
Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport destroyed
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi air defenses destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport, Arab coalition forces said early on Thursday.
The Kingdom is targeted on a near daily basis by Houthi militia in Yemen, who use explosive drones, which are hardly effective against Saudi air defenses.
Flights were operating normally at the airport on Thursday, with no delays or cancellations reported.
A Houthi drone targeted Abha International Airport in October, with falling debris leaving four workers with minor injuries.
Warehouses in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were struck by coalition forces, Al Arabiya TV said early on Thursday. An attack in the city targeted Iran Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah experts as well as Al-Dulaimi airbase, the channel said citing sources. The coalition later confirmed that it had carried out strikes on secret Guard and Hezbollah positions in Yemen.
On Wednesday, the coalition also destroyed two drones heading toward the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt. The force also said it had carried out 29 operations targeting militias in Marib and Al-Bayda during the last 24 hour, resulting in the destruction of a militia air defense system and left over 90 Houthis dead.
Houthi actions against civilians has been condemned by the Kingdom’s leadership repeatedly, calling them tantamount to war crimes.
The Arab coalition has been supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.
The resource-rich province of Marib has seen intense fighting between the Houthis and the government. The militia, seeking to strengthen their control of the north with an advance into the region, has sustained heavy losses without much gain.
On Wednesday, hundreds of Yemeni government troops were deployed to the central city of Marib to reinforce the soldiers and allied tribes fighting off the bloody Houthi offensive that is encroaching on the strategic location outside the city.
Video footage on social media showed a long convoy of pickups, buses, and military vehicles carrying hundreds of soldiers who were chanting, “with our souls and blood, we will redeem you, Yemen,” while heading to Marib.
In March, Saudi Arabia announced a roadmap called the Riyadh Initiative to halt fighting in Yemen and reopen Sanaa airport, as well as continuing talks to find a solution to the conflict. The proposal was seen as a welcome step internationally, but has been rejected by Houthi leadership.
The war, which has now lasted for seven years, has cost thousands of Yemenis their lives and has forced many more to depend on humanitarian assistance.
Saudi relief agency, KSrelief, has poured billions of dollars worth of aid into Yemen and has hundreds of projects focusing on food and health.
Why Saudi Arabia has a head start in augmented-reality tech
To mark Saudi National Day, Snapchat allowed users to explore six of the Kingdom’s hidden cultural gems through AR
Smartphone ownership per head is extremely high in Saudi Arabia, making it an ideal place to adopt and market AR
Updated 18 November 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: An augmented reality tool that allows users to “visit” many of Saudi Arabia’s historical wonders through their smartphones has been developed by the American camera and social media company Snap — best known for its popular app Snapchat.
Unlike virtual reality (VR), which requires specialist equipment such as sensors, headsets and gloves to provide an immersive experience, augmented reality (AR) requires only a smartphone for users to enhance their physical world with computer-generated inputs.
With almost 90 percent of Snapchat’s daily users in Saudi Arabia already interacting with the company’s AR lenses on average more than 30 times per day, according to the firm’s own data, the AR phenomenon looks set to make a big impact across multiple sectors.
“We fundamentally believe that the camera is the next mode of communication,” Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for Snap in MENA, told Arab News.
“A picture or a video allows you to communicate infinitely more than a word, a simple text or a simple image allows, and that was the idea that led to the understanding that there is more power behind that image and behind an experience that is anchored throughout the camera.”
Snapchat has proven extremely popular among the Saudi population, with a “monthly addressable reach” across the Kingdom of 19.5 million, encompassing more people than Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or Instagram, the company says.
And given that more than 90 percent of 13 to 34-year-olds are using the app, the potential applications of AR in the Kingdom in everything from shopping and schooling to navigation and home entertainment are immense.
To mark Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, Snapchat allowed users to explore six of the Kingdom’s hidden cultural gems, including Qasr Al-Farid, an archaeological site in AlUla’s Madain Saleh in northern Saudi Arabia, Bayt Nassif in Jeddah’s Al-Balad, Tabuk Castle and Qasr Al-Masmak in Riyadh.
“You didn’t have to look at the site through a video — you were actually there at the site, taking pictures of yourself, celebrating Saudi Arabia,” Alhammadi said.
Users were amazed by the experience. “I was randomly going through Snapchat on National Day and saw the AR option,” Saif Abdulrahman, 25, from Riyadh, said.
“It was nice to see how different places were shown. You felt transported to the place itself, and I feel this will help people abroad to see what Saudi Arabia is about.”
These Saudi cultural sites had been entirely reconstructed in digital 3D, allowing users to explore them almost as though they were physically at the location.
“We are testing the limits of AR and what we can do to deliver unique experiences that, I would argue, were impossible historically or very difficult to deliver with other mediums,” Alhammadi said.
The company says the immersive tool does far greater justice to the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s historical sites than a mere photo or video clip does. “It allows people to actually sense and feel the experience of being on the site,” he said.
“Snap has partnered with the Royal Commission of AlUla to create unique experiences where people can visit different areas. That is important globally because now you can show people and allow them to experience what it is like to visit Saudi Arabia, but it’s more important locally because not everyone has gone and visited these different areas.”
READ MORE
Snapchat collaborated with Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission of AlUla to bring the Unesco heritage site Lyihyan Bin Kuza (AlFarid) Al-Farid to life. More here.
The Kingdom’s high rate of smartphone ownership and very strong 5G network make young Saudis the very definition of “digital natives,” says Alhammadi.
Beyond its applications in the tourism industry, AR is also offering potential investors a glimpse of the future, overlaying visual inputs of planned developments and mega-projects such as NEOM — developments aimed at transforming the Saudi economy.
“Given the bold ambition that we see in Saudi Arabia and the aggressive vision that we see when it comes to pushing change, creativity and development, while promoting culture and staying true and authentic to its roots, this is a thing that we find very interesting at Snapchat because it stays true to our community,” Alhammadi said.
Developers are only scratching the surface of AR’s potential applications, says Alhammadi, with many untapped opportunities in such sectors as retail and even education.
AR USE BY SAUDI SNAPCHAT BUFFS
* 92% - Communication.
* 82% - Gaming.
* 79% - Media & entertainment.
* 73% - Shopping.
(Source: Global Deloitte Digital Study, 2021)
According to the company’s own research, 66 percent of Snapchatters say the platform will likely play a bigger role in their shopping habits in the next five years.
Deloitte, the consultancy firm, says AR adoption rate in the Kingdom is in keeping with the mobile usage boom, with almost all of Saudi Arabia’s “millennials” (born between 1981 and 1996) and “zoomers” (born in the late 1990s and early 2000s) expected to be frequent AR users by 2025.
Although many still view the tech as a mere “toy,” the firm says 81 percent of people polled expect and want to use it as a practical tool in their everyday lives.
The 2021 Global Deloitte Digital Study commissioned by Snap found that 92 percent of Snapchat users currently employ AR at home for communication, 79 percent for media and entertainment, 82 percent for gaming, and 73 percent for shopping.
AR’s potential in the retail industry was field tested at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when retailers were forced to close their stores and move sales entirely online.
From trying on jewelry at Cartier to finding the right shoe size at Dior, shopping online is being revolutionized by Snapchat’s AR features. “And these are just applications that right now we are testing,” Alhammadi said.
It is not just fashion retailers who are jumping on the AR bandwagon. IKEA uses the same technology to allow shoppers to picture furnishings in their homes before they buy them.
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digitalization, with many more students remotely accessing their classrooms and workers virtually attending meetings. Incidentally, video conferencing platform Zoom has long offered filters to obscure unwanted backgrounds, and recently added an AR facial effects tool called Studio Effects.
“This is the interesting part about it — when we open it up to the overall community, whether it’s creators, businesses, brands or different entities across the world, it’s interesting to see how different contributors interpret this technology and how they use it to deliver their objectives and key performance indicators,” Alhammadi said.
Other popular apps, such as Star Walk and Pokemon Go, have long been superimposing data, images, animations and information over live images, allowing their users to explore distant constellations or roam the streets searching for virtual monsters.
Google Maps also uses the technology to help users navigate the streets, superimposing directions and details.
The technology is growing at a rapid pace too. “Different sources report global AR market growth numbers that range between 40 to 80 percent (annually) in the next five years,” Mina Litvinova, managing director of AR MORE, said.
“The reason behind this AR boom is research, development and investments that tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Snapchat have made in AR over the previous years.
“Many of us are using AR every day already and we don’t even know we are using it. For example, whenever you apply a face filter on Instagram or Snapchat, you are seamlessly using AR.
“The main thing to understand about AR is that it transformed our smartphone cameras from devices that simply captured our physical reality into devices that can augment and expand our physical reality in unlimited ways. There is literally unlimited potential with AR and therefore unlimited growth.”
The global AR and VR market is set to be valued at $570 billion by 2025, according to Saudi Arabia’s smart-city mega-project NEOM, which hopes to position itself as a world leader of next generation media tech innovation.
Snapchat’s own “Future of Shopping” report, published in July, predicts that in under five years the world will see a 57 percent increase in the proportion of Gen Z shoppers using AR before buying a product — growing from 23 percent in 2021 to 36 percent in 2025.
“Saudi Arabia and the UAE are predicted to be the leading markets when it comes to the percentage of consumers who will have used AR before buying a product online,” Litvinova said.
“Our region the highest smartphone penetration in the world, is well-positioned to be a global leader in AR adoption by consumers and therefore has the potential to become the global leader in AR marketing.
“Our region is ideal for brands to consider as their pilot market for AR-driven campaigns that can be then taken globally.”