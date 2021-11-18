DiplomaticQuarter: UK envoy visits British Council’s rebranded Riyadh center

RIYADH: The UK’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia visited the British Council’s rebranded Riyadh center to mark the resumption of face-to-face English courses in the Kingdom for the start of the new school term.
Neil Crompton met with the British Council team based in the Saudi capital for a tour of the center and spoke to teachers and students about their experiences with the organization and future ambitions.
During his visit, the envoy pointed out the importance of cultural exchange and continued professional development between the UK and Saudi Arabia.
He said: “Learning the English language and obtaining recognized certificates opens new pathways for students across the Kingdom in terms of professional and personal development.
“The British Council center enables students to undertake a wealth of academic, professional, cultural, and personal projects and I was delighted to have witnessed the resumption of face-to-face English courses and talk to students during my time at the British Council’s Riyadh center.”
Grant Butler, the council’s director of English services, said: “We have been working hard over the last few months to ensure that our face-to-face classes can be delivered in a secure and enjoyable environment using similar health and safety measures in line with government guidance.
“We are giving as much choice as possible, so if a parent wants their child to study online, they can. And those that do return to class also know that classes can be moved online, if necessary,” he added.
Classes for secondary students and adults are now available and will be combined with online guided learning that students can undertake independently at home.
The move comes on the back of local health authority and government guidance and will see teaching centers implementing health and safety precautions to protect staff, teachers, and students.
The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities, and builds connections, understanding, and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education, and the English language.