KSrelief, FAO sign humanitarian deals in Rome

ROME: Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah met Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN Qu Dongyu at the organization’s headquarters in Rome on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the two discussed issues of mutual interest in the humanitarian field, mainly food security, nutrition, early recovery, and other topics related to aid for people in need.
Two agreements were signed. The first provides a framework for cooperation to promote the two parties’ goals related to the improvement of food security and the international fight against malnutrition. It also provides for the exchange of knowledge and field expertise through participation in conferences, workshops and exhibitions related to issues of mutual interest.
The second agreement implements an emergency assistance project for agricultural communities affected by the humanitarian crisis and the pandemic in the Hajjah and Lahaj governorates in Yemen. The agreement is expected to benefit 24,030 individuals from Yemen’s farming households who are affected by food insecurity. It aims to aid in livestock production by distributing fodder and salt cubes, providing seeds and tools, and offering training on agricultural practices.
Saudi Arabia to launch cervical cancer prevention program for girls aged 9-13
Ghadi Joudah
JEDDAH: “In 2018 I was diagnosed with HPV strains 16 and 18, the leading cause for cervical cancer in women,” 36-year-old H.A. from Jeddah told Arab News. “My life has changed since then. I now live in a constant state of fear of a future with cervical cancer. Every year for the foreseeable future, I must go through biopsies to monitor and detect the onset of cancer.”
Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus, a common group of viruses that affects the skin. Although there are more than 100 different types of HPV, most do not cause problems. But there are certain types that can cause cancers and fall within the high-risk types.
Earlier this month, Dr. Abdullah Asiri, assistant deputy minister for preventive medicine, announced that the Saudi Ministry of Health was launching a large-scale HPV vaccination program for girls aged nine to 13 to immunize them against cervical cancer.
The HPV vaccine has been available since 2006. It has been approved and recommended by the World Health Organization since 2009, and many countries have introduced vaccine programs as part of early-screening initiatives. As the vaccine is a highly effective and cost-effective preventive measure, many nations have adopted the strategy to minimize the onset of cancer.
A 2021 HPV Information Centre study showed that approximately 358 new cervical cancer cases are diagnosed annually in Saudi Arabia, where cervical cancer ranks as the eighth most common cause of female cancer in women aged 15 to 44.
Many studies have shown that the rising incidence of HPV infection and cervical cancer can be reduced by effective vaccination from the age of nine.
A 2021 study said that, as of June last year, 107 of the WHO’s 194 member states had introduced HPV vaccination. There is growing evidence that HPV is the leading cause of cervical cancer in women, where 70 percent of cases are from HPV strains 16 and 18, and the Kingdom is set to protect people at risk against vaccine-preventable diseases such as cervical cancer.
But the current debate on social media concerns the early age of nine to 13 for HPV vaccination.
“Numerous studies have shown that, to get 100 percent immunogenicity, the vaccine must be administered from ages nine to 26,” oncological obstetrics and gynecology consultant Dr. Abdulrahim Gari told Arab News. “Women can take it beyond the age of 26, but will not get the full immunity. The ideal age being as early as nine is because the vaccine works best before exposure to the virus.”
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has previously approved the prophylactic HPV vaccine in 2010 for females aged 11 to 26.
“I encourage you, mothers and sisters, to protect your loved ones,” mother-of-two H.A. said. “Educate your children from an early age with awareness and vaccination before it’s too late.”
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi air defenses destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Abha International Airport, Arab coalition forces said.
The Kingdom is targeted on a near daily basis by Houthi militia in Yemen, who use explosive drones, which are hardly effective against Saudi air defenses.
A Houthi drone targeted Abha International Airport in October, with falling debris leaving four workers with minor injuries.
Warehouses in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, were struck by coalition forces, according to Al Arabiya TV report early Thursday. An attack in the city targeted Iran revolutionary guard and Hezbollah experts, as well as Al-Dulaimi airbase, the channel said citing sources.
Houthi actions against civilians has been condemned by the Kingdom’s leadership repeatedly, calling them tantamount to war crimes.
The Arab coalition has been supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government regain full control of the country after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.
In March, Saudi Arabia announced a roadmap called the Riyadh Initiative to halt fighting in Yemen and reopen Sanaa airport, as well as continuing talks to find a solution to the conflict. The proposal was seen as a welcome step internationally, but has been rejected by Houthi leadership.
The resource-rich province of Marib has seen intense fighting between the Houthis and the government. The militia, seeking to strengthen their control of the north with an advance into the region, has sustained heavy losses without much gain.
The war, which has now lasted for seven years, has cost thousands of Yemenis their lives and has forced many more to depend on humanitarian assistance.
Saudi relief agency, KSrelief, has poured billions of dollars worth of aid into Yemen and has hundreds of projects focusing on food and health.
New Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief assumes office
SPA
JEDDAH: The elected secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday assumed office, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Hissein Brahim Taha was elected last November during the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Niamey, Niger.
His OIC term lasts for five years.
Taha is a Chadian diplomat who has held several positions in his country, including minister of foreign affairs, African integration, and international cooperation, diplomatic adviser to the presidency of Niger, minister plenipotentiary, and ambassador extraordinary to France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and the Holy See.
He has also been a senior adviser at the embassy of Chad in Saudi Arabia.
The new OIC chief, who speaks French, Arabic, and English, has been awarded the National Order of Chad, the French National Order of the Legion of Honor, and the honorary ambassador merit.
Why Saudi Arabia has a head start in augmented-reality tech
To mark Saudi National Day, Snapchat allowed users to explore six of the Kingdom’s hidden cultural gems through AR
Smartphone ownership per head is extremely high in Saudi Arabia, making it an ideal place to adopt and market AR
Caline Malek
DUBAI: An augmented reality tool that allows users to “visit” many of Saudi Arabia’s historical wonders through their smartphones has been developed by the American camera and social media company Snap — best known for its popular app Snapchat.
Unlike virtual reality (VR), which requires specialist equipment such as sensors, headsets and gloves to provide an immersive experience, augmented reality (AR) requires only a smartphone for users to enhance their physical world with computer-generated inputs.
With almost 90 percent of Snapchat’s daily users in Saudi Arabia already interacting with the company’s AR lenses on average more than 30 times per day, according to the firm’s own data, the AR phenomenon looks set to make a big impact across multiple sectors.
“We fundamentally believe that the camera is the next mode of communication,” Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for Snap in MENA, told Arab News.
“A picture or a video allows you to communicate infinitely more than a word, a simple text or a simple image allows, and that was the idea that led to the understanding that there is more power behind that image and behind an experience that is anchored throughout the camera.”
Snapchat has proven extremely popular among the Saudi population, with a “monthly addressable reach” across the Kingdom of 19.5 million, encompassing more people than Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or Instagram, the company says.
And given that more than 90 percent of 13 to 34-year-olds are using the app, the potential applications of AR in the Kingdom in everything from shopping and schooling to navigation and home entertainment are immense.
To mark Saudi National Day on Sept. 23, Snapchat allowed users to explore six of the Kingdom’s hidden cultural gems, including Qasr Al-Farid, an archaeological site in AlUla’s Madain Saleh in northern Saudi Arabia, Bayt Nassif in Jeddah’s Al-Balad, Tabuk Castle and Qasr Al-Masmak in Riyadh.
“You didn’t have to look at the site through a video — you were actually there at the site, taking pictures of yourself, celebrating Saudi Arabia,” Alhammadi said.
Users were amazed by the experience. “I was randomly going through Snapchat on National Day and saw the AR option,” Saif Abdulrahman, 25, from Riyadh, said.
“It was nice to see how different places were shown. You felt transported to the place itself, and I feel this will help people abroad to see what Saudi Arabia is about.”
These Saudi cultural sites had been entirely reconstructed in digital 3D, allowing users to explore them almost as though they were physically at the location.
“We are testing the limits of AR and what we can do to deliver unique experiences that, I would argue, were impossible historically or very difficult to deliver with other mediums,” Alhammadi said.
The company says the immersive tool does far greater justice to the beauty of Saudi Arabia’s historical sites than a mere photo or video clip does. “It allows people to actually sense and feel the experience of being on the site,” he said.
“Snap has partnered with the Royal Commission of AlUla to create unique experiences where people can visit different areas. That is important globally because now you can show people and allow them to experience what it is like to visit Saudi Arabia, but it’s more important locally because not everyone has gone and visited these different areas.”
Snapchat collaborated with Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission of AlUla to bring the Unesco heritage site Lyihyan Bin Kuza (AlFarid) Al-Farid to life. More here.
The Kingdom’s high rate of smartphone ownership and very strong 5G network make young Saudis the very definition of “digital natives,” says Alhammadi.
Beyond its applications in the tourism industry, AR is also offering potential investors a glimpse of the future, overlaying visual inputs of planned developments and mega-projects such as NEOM — developments aimed at transforming the Saudi economy.
“Given the bold ambition that we see in Saudi Arabia and the aggressive vision that we see when it comes to pushing change, creativity and development, while promoting culture and staying true and authentic to its roots, this is a thing that we find very interesting at Snapchat because it stays true to our community,” Alhammadi said.
Developers are only scratching the surface of AR’s potential applications, says Alhammadi, with many untapped opportunities in such sectors as retail and even education.
AR USE BY SAUDI SNAPCHAT BUFFS
* 92% - Communication.
* 82% - Gaming.
* 79% - Media & entertainment.
* 73% - Shopping.
(Source: Global Deloitte Digital Study, 2021)
According to the company’s own research, 66 percent of Snapchatters say the platform will likely play a bigger role in their shopping habits in the next five years.
Deloitte, the consultancy firm, says AR adoption rate in the Kingdom is in keeping with the mobile usage boom, with almost all of Saudi Arabia’s “millennials” (born between 1981 and 1996) and “zoomers” (born in the late 1990s and early 2000s) expected to be frequent AR users by 2025.
Although many still view the tech as a mere “toy,” the firm says 81 percent of people polled expect and want to use it as a practical tool in their everyday lives.
The 2021 Global Deloitte Digital Study commissioned by Snap found that 92 percent of Snapchat users currently employ AR at home for communication, 79 percent for media and entertainment, 82 percent for gaming, and 73 percent for shopping.
AR’s potential in the retail industry was field tested at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when retailers were forced to close their stores and move sales entirely online.
From trying on jewelry at Cartier to finding the right shoe size at Dior, shopping online is being revolutionized by Snapchat’s AR features. “And these are just applications that right now we are testing,” Alhammadi said.
It is not just fashion retailers who are jumping on the AR bandwagon. IKEA uses the same technology to allow shoppers to picture furnishings in their homes before they buy them.
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digitalization, with many more students remotely accessing their classrooms and workers virtually attending meetings. Incidentally, video conferencing platform Zoom has long offered filters to obscure unwanted backgrounds, and recently added an AR facial effects tool called Studio Effects.
“This is the interesting part about it — when we open it up to the overall community, whether it’s creators, businesses, brands or different entities across the world, it’s interesting to see how different contributors interpret this technology and how they use it to deliver their objectives and key performance indicators,” Alhammadi said.
Other popular apps, such as Star Walk and Pokemon Go, have long been superimposing data, images, animations and information over live images, allowing their users to explore distant constellations or roam the streets searching for virtual monsters.
Google Maps also uses the technology to help users navigate the streets, superimposing directions and details.
The technology is growing at a rapid pace too. “Different sources report global AR market growth numbers that range between 40 to 80 percent (annually) in the next five years,” Mina Litvinova, managing director of AR MORE, said.
“The reason behind this AR boom is research, development and investments that tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Snapchat have made in AR over the previous years.
“Many of us are using AR every day already and we don’t even know we are using it. For example, whenever you apply a face filter on Instagram or Snapchat, you are seamlessly using AR.
“The main thing to understand about AR is that it transformed our smartphone cameras from devices that simply captured our physical reality into devices that can augment and expand our physical reality in unlimited ways. There is literally unlimited potential with AR and therefore unlimited growth.”
The global AR and VR market is set to be valued at $570 billion by 2025, according to Saudi Arabia’s smart-city mega-project NEOM, which hopes to position itself as a world leader of next generation media tech innovation.
Snapchat’s own “Future of Shopping” report, published in July, predicts that in under five years the world will see a 57 percent increase in the proportion of Gen Z shoppers using AR before buying a product — growing from 23 percent in 2021 to 36 percent in 2025.
“Saudi Arabia and the UAE are predicted to be the leading markets when it comes to the percentage of consumers who will have used AR before buying a product online,” Litvinova said.
“Our region the highest smartphone penetration in the world, is well-positioned to be a global leader in AR adoption by consumers and therefore has the potential to become the global leader in AR marketing.
“Our region is ideal for brands to consider as their pilot market for AR-driven campaigns that can be then taken globally.”
KAUST startups combine to win NASA’s Deep Space Food Challenge
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency jointly recognized Natufia and Edama for bringing innovative food production technologies to space
Startup collaboration demonstrates the ‘strong entrepreneurial ecosystem we are building in Saudi Arabia to solve problems,’ says vice president of KAUST Innovation
Arab News
THUWAL, Saudi Arabia: Two King Abdullah University for Science and Technology agricultural technology startups, Natufia and Edama, are among the 10 international winners in NASA’s competitive Deep Space Food Challenge.
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency jointly recognized Natufia and Edama for bringing innovative food production technologies to space. A show highlighting the challenge aired on NASA television on Nov. 9, with details about the winning solutions and what is next for the winners.
Advancements in space technology are happening worldwide, with innovators looking for ways to expand the human space presence while also managing in-space resources.
NASA’s Grand Challenges are open to leading-edge companies who offer solutions that solve space-related problems with novel capabilities. As astronauts need a healthy diet in space, the Deep Space Food Challenge called for new food production technologies that require minimal resources and generate limited waste to provide nutritious food for long-duration missions.
Based at the KAUST Research and Technology Park, Natufia and Edama joined forces as partners in the competition, as each contributed different areas of expertise for the challenge. The duo’s joint solution brought together advanced automated hydroponics, macroalgae farming, and composting systems as it was seamlessly integrated into a low-maintenance, user-friendly, closed-loop food production ecosystem.
The system focuses on efficiently recovering and reusing waste resources to maximize productivity and reduce the dependence on external inputs. It can supply a diverse and nutritious menu of fruit, vegetables, and algae-based dietary supplements.
“We’re delighted with the success of this KAUST startup collaboration,” Dr. Kevin Cullen, vice president of KAUST Innovation, said.
“The progress of Natufia and Edama demonstrates the strong entrepreneurial ecosystem we are building in Saudi Arabia to solve problems that are relevant to the whole world and all of humanity through science and technology.”
Both startups have focused on solving food-security issues in Saudi Arabia and believe soil-free cultivation is a powerful tool in sustainable farming, particularly water-use efficiency. As the first company of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Edama offers organic waste recycling solutions for municipalities and small-scale communities, aiming to transform the way waste is managed in the Kingdom.
Natufia is a multi-awarded research lab specialized in hydroponic systems and provides unique proprietary technology that enables fresh plants and herbs to grow year-round.
“This award from NASA is a big recognition for Natufia’s innovation,” Gregory Lu, Natufia founder, said.
“Our proprietary and KAUST-developed technology, in partnership with Edama, can address challenges from many industries. If Natufia can grow plants in space, it can grow them anywhere: from home to offices or restaurants.”
Mitchell Morton, Edama’s chief technology officer and co-founder, said: “It’s an honor to have been selected by NASA. Their endorsement is an authoritative validation of our concept and a great source of motivation to drive us through the development process.”
Natufia and Edama are examples of the top talent that KAUST developed and attracted to energize the rich startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and solve global problems, including food sustainability.
As the deep tech heart of Saudi Arabia, KAUST continually seeks out future collaboration and investment opportunities that will result in innovations across the spectrum of climate, health, and other pressing global issues.