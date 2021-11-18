Rivian sees $23bn wiped out following recent market debut

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: The runaway five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out over $23 billion from the newly public automaker.

Rivian, an American electric car manufacturer, saw its shares slide by 18 percent to $140.35 per share in New York, Bloomberg reported.

The company's shares debuted last week and saw a five-day hike.

Rivian's stock reduced some losses to close down 15 percent at $146.07 in yesterday's session.

Despite the declines the automaker is still worth about $130 billion.