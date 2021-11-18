You are here

Rivian sees $23bn wiped out following recent market debut

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Rivian sees $23bn wiped out following recent market debut

Rivian sees $23bn wiped out following recent market debut
  • The company's shares debuted last week and saw a five-day hike
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The runaway five-day rally in Rivian Automotive Inc. came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday, wiping out over $23 billion from the newly public automaker.

Rivian, an American electric car manufacturer, saw its shares slide by 18 percent to $140.35 per share in New York, Bloomberg reported.

The company's shares debuted last week and saw a five-day hike.

Rivian's stock reduced some losses to close down 15 percent at $146.07 in yesterday's session.

Despite the declines the automaker is still worth about $130 billion.  

 

Topics: Rivian electric car Electric Vehicle Electric carmakers electric car batteries

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Insurer Definity raises $1.1bn in Canada's largest IPO in 2021

Insurer Definity raises $1.1bn in Canada's largest IPO in 2021
  • A total of 63.6 million shares were sold for C$22 apiece
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Definity Financial Corporation, a Canadian property and casualty insurance company, raised nearly C$1.4 billion ($1.1 billion) in the country’s largest initial public offering in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

A total of 63.6 million shares were sold for C$22 apiece, the Waterloo-based company said in a release on Wednesday.

Definity will sell another C$700 million in shares in a private placement to the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Swiss Re.

Topics: Definity

UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1bn during Dubai Airshow so far

UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1bn during Dubai Airshow so far
An Airbus A350 takes off at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Reuters
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1bn during Dubai Airshow so far

UAE says it signs agreements worth around $6.1bn during Dubai Airshow so far
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

The United Arab Emirates signed 23 agreements with local and international companies worth around 22.5 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow, the Ministry of Defence said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

Topics: Dubai Airshow Dubai UAE

Standard Chartered ‘Saadiq’ launches $100m Islamic Financial Program

Standard Chartered ‘Saadiq’ launches $100m Islamic Financial Program
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Standard Chartered ‘Saadiq’ launches $100m Islamic Financial Program

Standard Chartered ‘Saadiq’ launches $100m Islamic Financial Program
  • Halal finance aims to synch with the core priciples of Islamic finance and the core tenets of Islamic law
Updated 15 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Standard Chartered's international Islamic banking network ‘Saadiq’ launched a $100 million Islamic financial program in collaboration with the Malaysian Halal Development Corporation, to support SMEs, Corporates and Multinationals.

The program was announced during the Halal Week taking place at the UAE Expo, as part of Standard Chartered’s Halal360 proposition, according to a statement on Thursday.

The program aims to expand the Halal ecosystem across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, with a focus on some of the key halal markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Bangladesh and Pakistan. 

Halal finance aims to synch with the core principles of Islamic finance and the core tenets of Islamic law in this regard

“The Halal economy is projected to witness exponential growth,” said Khurram Hilal, CEO of Islamic Banking and Head of Group Islamic Product at Standard Chartered.

Topics: Islamic finance halal Standard Chartered Islamic bonds

Saudi Aramco Unit SABIC Backs India’s $178 Billion Chemicals Market

Saudi Aramco Unit SABIC Backs India’s $178 Billion Chemicals Market
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco Unit SABIC Backs India’s $178 Billion Chemicals Market

Saudi Aramco Unit SABIC Backs India’s $178 Billion Chemicals Market
  • SABIC supplies fertilizer chemicals such as diammonium phosphate to India and sources a range of chemicals from the country
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco's Basic Industries Unit SABIC is seeking to play a bigger role in India's $178 billion chemicals market, driving demand for plastics and specialty chemicals, Bloomberg reported.

The chemicals market in India is the sixth-largest in the world and is set to expand further over the next few years with increasing disposable income and changes in consumption patterns boost the use of cars to consumer goods, according to ratings agency ICRA.

This prompted India's largest oil refineries and Sabic’s parent, Saudi Aramco to invest billions of dollars in oil-to-chemicals projects in the country, according to Bloomberg.

Both charging stations and batteries “need sophisticated materials” and “we have the right materials” for both, Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Sabic’s vice president and regional head of South Asia, Australia and New Zealand said. 

SABIC supplies fertilizer chemicals such as diammonium phosphate to India and sources a range of chemicals from the country.

The Riyadh-based company also sees the South Asian country as a market for other specialty fertilizer products and is open to joint ventures and partnerships with Indian enterprises.

“It’s a big market opportunity and we will play this comprehensively, which means not just produce in India for India, we will take what is available here,” Ramanujalu said.

Topics: SAUDI ARABIA Aramco Aramco Saudi chemicals SABIC Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Arabian Shield, AlAhli Takaful to vote on merger on Dec. 9

Arabian Shield, AlAhli Takaful to vote on merger on Dec. 9
Getty Images
Updated 44 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Arabian Shield, AlAhli Takaful to vote on merger on Dec. 9

Arabian Shield, AlAhli Takaful to vote on merger on Dec. 9
  • The Arabian Shield General Assembly will also vote on its capital increase from SR400 million ($106.6 million) to SR638.52 million ($170.2 million)
Updated 44 min 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

JEDDAH: Arabian Shield Insurance and AlAhli Takaful Company will vote on their merger on Dec. 9, according to bourse filings.

The deal includes issuing 1.43 new shares in Arab Shield for each share in AlAhli Takaful Company, the companies said in separate statements on the Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

The Arabian Shield General Assembly will also vote on its capital increase from SR400 million ($106.6 million) to SR638.52 million ($170.2 million), in accordance with the merger agreement, noting that this increase will take effect when the merger becomes effective.

Both companies signed a  merger agreement last July, and received approvals from the Saudi Central Bank and the General Authority for Competition.

Topics: arabian shield Alahli mergers

