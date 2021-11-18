You are here

OXAGON’s ‘blue economy’ ambition: Explained

OXAGON’s ‘blue economy’ ambition: Explained
(Supplied)
  This core design of OXAGON reflects NEOM's focus on regenerative and innovative development
DUBAI: NEOM is promising the world a “blue economy,” an emerging model that encourages better use of marine resources. 

The Kingdom's flagship project is doing this through OXAGON, that is set to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world. 

The blue economy plots will cover 10 square kilometers of water where it intends to combine "sustainable blue innovation and water-based living."

“Blue economy is centered around sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health,” NEOM said in a statement. 

In its final stages of development, the site will feature a floating cruise terminal, as well as an oceanographic institute for marine exploration and research, marine biotechnology, and aquaculture. 

It will also have floating greenhouses, as well as mixed-used and residential floating districts. 

This core design of OXAGON reflects NEOM’s focus on regenerative and innovative development, as well as a mission to integrate land-based innovations with water-based living. 

PIF-backed Lucid targets Middle East, China expansion by mid-decade: CEO 

PIF-backed Lucid targets Middle East, China expansion by mid-decade: CEO 
  Initial deliveries of Lucid's Air sedan "Dream Edition" began late last month
RIYADH: The PIF-backed US electric vehicle company, Lucid, has plans to build factories outside the US, CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC.

Initial deliveries of Lucid's Air sedan “Dream Edition” began late last month, an important milestone for the company in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.

“Mid-decade, we plan to have plants in the Middle East and China, as well,” Rawlinson said in an interview on Mad Money.

Rawlinson's comments come one day after Lucid reported its first quarterly results as a public company, according to CNBC.

Its market capitalization also exceeded that of Ford Motor on Tuesday as investors responded to management's confirmation of production plans for 2022 and a sign of increased bookings for recoverable vehicles.

Saudi exported 7.84m b/d of oil in September: JODI

Saudi exported 7.84m b/d of oil in September: JODI
MOSCOW: Saudi September total crude oil and oil product exports reached 7.84 million barrels per day, according to Jodi Data Initiatives Organization's website.

Marriott plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia

Marriott plans to double number of hotels in Saudi Arabia
  In doubling the number of its hotels Marriott will also create over 21,500 jobs
RIYADH:  Marriott International plans to double the number of its hotels in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Minister Ahmad Al-Khateeb announced today.

In doubling the number of its hotels Marriott will also create over 21,500 jobs that will support the Kingdom’s goal of 1 million new tourism jobs by 2030, Al-Khateeb said on his Twitter account.

On Monday the Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter hotel confirmed the launch of the first ever electric vehicle charging station for commercial and residential use in the Kingdom.

UAE to invest $10 bln in Brazil over 10 years, Brazil's Guedes says

UAE to invest $10 bln in Brazil over 10 years, Brazil's Guedes says
The United Arab Emirates, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is currently visiting, plans to invest $10 billion in Brazil over the next 10 years after talks between the two countries, Brazil's Economy Minister said on Wednesday.


Paulo Guedes added the problem for Brazil in 2022 was not going to be low growth, but instead high inflation.

Know the pioneering tenants at OXAGON

Know the pioneering tenants at OXAGON
DUBAI: The first few tenants of OXAGON, the industrial city of Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, have been names including companies involved in high-technology activities. 

The Kingdom recently announced the new industrial city with a focus on creating a “blue economy,” which entails the “sustainable use of marine resources to boost economic growth, improve livelihoods, create employment, and preserve the health of the oceanic system.

OXAGON will be home to global companies who share its vision for the economy and the environment, and five key initial tenants have been named. 

Green hydrogen project

A tripartite venture among Air Products, ACWA Power, and NEOM is building what they call the largest green hydrogen project in the world. 

Called the Helios Green Fuels, the project was said to cost at $5 billion, and is expected to start operations by 2026. 

Modular building construction factory

The Gulf Modular International is establishing the “world’s largest and most advanced” modular building construction factory in the floating industrial city. 

The $1 billion factory is expected to cover 1.4 million square kilometers of OXAGON, and will be capable of producing up to 12,500 modular units per year. 

Hydrogen-powered vehicle plant

US-based Hyzon Motors confirmed its plans of setting up an assembly plant in the NEOM site, which is expected to build up to 10,000 hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles per year.

The initiative is part of an agreement between Hyzon Motors, an expert in the supply of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, and Saudi conglomerate Modern Industrial Investment Holding Group.

Solar PV modules, cell factory

Desert Technologies is setting up the biggest photovoltaic (PV) modules and cell integrated factory in the region. 

Hyper-scale data center

NEOM and Fas Energy are building what it describes as the largest data center in the region, with Oracle as its first tenant. 

