OXAGON’s ‘blue economy’ ambition: Explained

DUBAI: NEOM is promising the world a “blue economy,” an emerging model that encourages better use of marine resources.

The Kingdom's flagship project is doing this through OXAGON, that is set to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world.

The blue economy plots will cover 10 square kilometers of water where it intends to combine "sustainable blue innovation and water-based living."

“Blue economy is centered around sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihood and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health,” NEOM said in a statement.

In its final stages of development, the site will feature a floating cruise terminal, as well as an oceanographic institute for marine exploration and research, marine biotechnology, and aquaculture.

It will also have floating greenhouses, as well as mixed-used and residential floating districts.

This core design of OXAGON reflects NEOM’s focus on regenerative and innovative development, as well as a mission to integrate land-based innovations with water-based living.