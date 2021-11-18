You are here

Riyad Bank, NIDLP supports local manufactures with $1.5bn

Riyad Bank, NIDLP supports local manufactures with $1.5bn
(Reuters)
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Riyad Bank, NIDLP supports local manufactures with $1.5bn

Riyad Bank, NIDLP supports local manufactures with $1.5bn
  • The second initiative is set to finance investment funds in the industrial sector with SR2 billion ($533 million) to fund nutrition, machines and equipment, medicines and medical devices.
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyad Bank and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), have launched two initiatives to support and finance the local manufactures with SR6 billion ($1.5 billion), according to a Riyad Bank's announcement.

The first initiative aims to finance and localize 50 products with SR4 billion ($1 billion), targeting medicines and medical services, nutritions, transport sector, machinery, metals and balance of payment.

The second initiative is set to finance investment funds in the industrial sector with SR2 billion ($533 million) to fund nutrition, machines and equipment, medicines and medical devices.

The targeted products' import value for the year 2020 is more than SR70 billion, Riyad Bank said.

Updated 18 November 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis

After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
  • Lira hits 11 against the US dollar for the first time in Turkish history as the currency lost its value by more than 30 percent this year
  • Experts say ​​the lira is likely to continue its freefall and another abatement is likely in December
Updated 18 November 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey’s Central Bank meeting on Thursday was held amid heated debates about the high-interest rates and the continued depreciation of the Turkish lira against foreign currencies.

As expected, the central bank cut rates by another 100bps, which sent the lira plummeting to a new record low.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his constant fight against high-interest rates and serious levels of inflation.

“As long as I am holding this job, I will continue my fight against interest rates and inflation until the end. I cannot walk with those who defend interest rates,” he said during his parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday. The audience, except for the Minister of Finance and Treasury Lutfi Elvan, passionately applauded his speech.

But the lira is likely to continue its freefall and another abatement is likely in December, experts said.

Following the decision, the value of Turkey’s lira has fallen by 4 percent, hitting 11 against the US dollar for the first time in Turkish history. The currency lost its value by more than 30 percent this year.

“Despite some slowdown in growth momentum recently, Turkey’s economic performance remains outstanding with still a very solid growth both in consumer spending and industrial production,” Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, told Arab News. 

“However, the elevated borrowing costs have indeed led to a slowdown in credit growth and along with the elevated inflation environment are constraining consumer spending growth prospects.”

Turkey is the only country where the central bank has started easing monetary policy against the backdrop of persistently rising inflation and inflation expectations, he said.

“This reflects the political pressure coming from the president on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs in order to boost private sector credit growth — a key pillar of its economic growth model — and to revive the economic growth momentum,” Markov said.

However, for Markov, the price to pay for this time-inconsistent and suboptimal monetary policy is a persistent lira depreciation, which acts as the main shock absorbing variable.

“The ongoing depreciation of the lira leads to a further increase in imported inflation, to higher producer prices inflation, all of them feeding into higher domestic consumer price index inflation that requires a tighter monetary policy,” he said. “As the central bank is cutting rates, it amplifies the negative feedback spiral between lira depreciation, higher imported inflation triggering further lira depreciation and a further increase in imported inflation which becomes an ever ending-process.”

Economists said the situation is particularly worrisome and underlined that an upward revision in the projected inflation one year ahead will be required because lower rates and a weakening lira would aggravate inflation rates by pushing up the prices of imported goods.

“Turkey is a net debtor, and is therefore heavily dependent on foreign investors to fund its current account deficit,” Markov said. “The inability of the central bank to take the right policy decisions is doing more harm than good to the economy. It may spark a further loss of confidence among foreign investors, which is bringing Turkey closer and closer to a full-blown balance of payments crisis.”

In the meantime, the decision is expected to impact the purchasing power of Turkish citizens as the minimum wage plummeted to 255 dollars in today’s currency. Food inflation rates have already skyrocketed and reached almost 20 percent in October as the supermarkets in Turkey began food rationing for basic goods, including olive oil and sugar.

For Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, the decision was largely expected after Erdogan’s speech in the parliament where he pressed to loosen monetary policy. But it will leave the lira even more vulnerable than before, and further, undermine the already weakened credibility of the Central Bank of Turkey.

“The loose monetary policy stance of the central bank in the eyes of the country’s risk premium will further increase the sensitivity of Turkish lira to global financial conditions and other external developments,” he told Arab News.

Taking the issue from another angle, Emre Peker, European director for political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said Erdogan hopes to attract more foreign direct investment and tap into a supply-chain shift out of Asia in the wake of pandemic-induced disruptions.

“The government policies bet that a weak lira and abundant labor will help lure investments in Turkey, while also underpinning export-driven economic growth,” he told Arab News.

But expert Peker said it was a risky gambit, especially as locals lose confidence in the economic management and lira weakness stokes the risk of runaway inflation.

“Ultimately, the biggest losers from the political meddling monetary policies are households and small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said. “That will further erode Erdogan’s popularity while stoking tensions at home and abroad as the president looks to maintain power in the upcoming elections.”

Egypt's EFG Hermes completes acquisition of Arab Investment Bank

Egypt's EFG Hermes completes acquisition of Arab Investment Bank
Updated 18 November 2021
Reuters

Egypt's EFG Hermes completes acquisition of Arab Investment Bank

Egypt's EFG Hermes completes acquisition of Arab Investment Bank
  • EFG Hermes agreed to purchase a 51% stake in the bank in May, with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt also acquiring a 25% stake and the current owner, Egypt's state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), retaining 24%.
Updated 18 November 2021
Reuters

EFG Hermes, Egypt's biggest investment bank, has completed its takeover of state-owned Arab Investment Bank, transforming itself into an Egyptian universal bank, it said on Thursday.

EFG Hermes agreed to purchase a 51% stake in the bank in May, with the Sovereign Fund of Egypt also acquiring a 25% stake and the current owner, Egypt's state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), retaining 24%.

It is Egypt's first bank privatisation in more than a decade.

Tunisia has asked for financial aid, IMF says

Tunisia has asked for financial aid, IMF says
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

Tunisia has asked for financial aid, IMF says

Tunisia has asked for financial aid, IMF says
  • The North African country is facing a serious economic crisis that is discouraging investors and donors
  • "We have recently received from Tunisia, from the authorities, a request for a new IMF-supported program," said IMF’s spokesman
Updated 18 November 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The IMF has received a request for aid from the new government in Tunisia and discussions over a new loan program have already started, the Washington-based crisis lender said Thursday.
The North African country is facing a serious economic crisis that is discouraging investors and donors.
“We have recently received from Tunisia, from the authorities, a request for a new IMF-supported program,” said Gerry Rice spokesman for the International Monetary Fund.
“We’ve always been, and will continue to be, a strong partner of Tunisia,” he told reporters
The “technical discussions” have already begun between the fund staff and Tunisian officials, centered on the government’s “economic priorities, the challenges to be met and the reforms to be implemented to overcome the crisis that the country is facing,” Rice said.
He did not provide a timetable for when the aid could be disbursed.
Tunisia entered a political crisis in July when the president sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized an array of powers. A new government, with reduced powers, was announced last month.
Tunisia’s economy has barely grown over the past decade, expanding at an average of 0.6 percent while inflation has risen at about six percent a year. The Covid-19 pandemic made the situation worse, crippling the country’s tourism industry and generally hurting businesses.
Tunis has received economic aid from the European Union and is seeking its fourth aid program in 10 years from the IMF, aiming to receive a nearly $4 billion loan before the end of the year.

Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures

Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures

Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures
  • GASCO owns 35 percent stake in East Gas while Saudi paper holds a 26 percent stake, according to Argaam. 
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. announced East Gas Company's (EGC) approval to list the company on Nomu Parallel Market.

Arbah Capital was appointed as financial advisor for the process, Amiantit, which holds a 13 percent stake in EGC, announced in a bourse filing on Thursday.

GASCO owns 35 percent stake in East Gas while Saudi paper holds a 26 percent stake, according to Argaam. 

Applying for listing is subject to the approvals of the regulatory authorities in Saudi Arabia, including the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), and the Ministry of Commerce.

US jobless claims tick down; Mexico’s economy growth: Economic wrap

US jobless claims tick down; Mexico’s economy growth: Economic wrap
Updated 18 November 2021
Ruba Alrashed

US jobless claims tick down; Mexico's economy growth: Economic wrap

US jobless claims tick down; Mexico’s economy growth: Economic wrap
  • In an almost identical situation, the Philippines central bank kept its interest rate at 2 percent, which was also the country’s record low. This is to support the economic recovery of the south Asian country. However, the bank still acknowledged that the
Updated 18 November 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Initial jobless claims in the United States fell to 268,000 for the week ending on 13 November, a slight decline of 1,000 claims compared to the previous week, the US Department of Labor said.

The Department added that this is the lowest level since 14 March.

Moreover, the four-week moving average decreased by 5,750 to reach 272,750.

Interest rates on hold in Indonesia and the Philippines

The central bank of Indonesia decided to maintain its interest rate at a record low of 3.5 percent to stimulate the economy as it rebounds from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

In an almost identical situation, the Philippines central bank kept its interest rate at 2 percent, which was also the country’s record low. This is to support the economic recovery of the south Asian country. However, the bank still acknowledged that there are some inflationary risks next year.

Mexico’s growth

Mexico's economy grew by 1.9 percent in October on an annual basis, according to a preliminary estimate by the country’s official statistics agency, INEGI. 

This is lower than September’s growth rate, which stood at 5 percent, a preliminary estimate said.

Output of secondary activities, which include manufacturing, rose by 1.3 percent. In addition, tertiary activities, which include the services sector, went up by 2 percent.

Sweden’s unemployment

Sweden's unemployment rate fell to 7.6 percent in October down from 8.2 percent in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed. 

However, the drop was smaller for the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate as it fell from 8.8 percent to 8.7 percent.

The jobless rate for men was 7 percent while for women it was 8.3 percent, official data showed.

Swiss industrial production and trade surplus

Switzerland's trade surplus reached 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in October, little unchanged from the previous month. 

Exports fell by 1.4 percent on a monthly basis while imports went down by 2.3 percent.

Turkey’s lira crumbles

The Turkish lira fell to an all-time low near 11 lira per dollar. The currency has suffered a decline of more than 10 percent since the beginning of November, making it the worst month for the currency since the lira crisis in August 2018.

