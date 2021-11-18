You are here

Car show brings more than 600 exotic and rare automobiles to Riyadh

Car show brings more than 600 exotic and rare automobiles to Riyadh
Car enthusiasts will be able to see classic and modern sports cars from prestigious manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Bugatti. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji)
Zaid Khashogji

Car show brings more than 600 exotic and rare automobiles to Riyadh

Car show brings more than 600 exotic and rare automobiles to Riyadh
  • Prestigious manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Bugatti will have cars on display during the 10-day show
  • An exhibition at the VIP lounge will showcase the most expensive car in history valued at SR200-300 million
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: What is considered to be the biggest car show in the region opened its doors to the public on Thursday displaying more than 600 exotic and rare automobiles in one venue for all eyes to see.

The Riyadh Car Show will be held daily from 4-11 p.m. through Nov. 28 as entry tickets cost SR150 ($40).

“We didn’t face any difficulty so far, even with over 600 cars here,” event organizer Meshael Alamoodi said. “This is the biggest car event in the Middle East and for the first time, Ferrari is participating with us, which is a huge deal, along with two ‘Made in Saudi’ car manufacturers.”

Car enthusiasts will be able to see classic and modern sports cars from prestigious manufacturers such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, Bugatti, and even some limited edition carmakers.

“We are honored to be invited to this event and it looks absolutely fantastic,” British businessman David Brown, owner of David Brown Automotive, said. “We look forward to showing our limited edition car, the Speedback GT, to the Saudi people.” 

The Riyadh Car Show rivals some of the biggest car shows in the world, such as Concours d’Elegance which is held annually in the US and Switzerland, according to Brown. 

“I think the Riyadh Car Show fares extremely well in my opinion,” he said. “All car shows are different in style but this one has a really friendly feel to it.” 

Thomas Lee, a participant representing Italian car manufacturer Pagani, told Arab News: “Finally after two years, people can start sharing their passion for cars again and we at Pagani hope to play our part.”

One of the show’s main attractions is the Pagani Museum, which will be the carmaker’s first time organizing it in the Middle East. A dedicated heritage zone will also be showcasing more than 150 classic cars and is expected to gain plenty of attention. 

“This is the first time I’ve seen so many cars at the same time in all these specs and options,” Lee said. “The organization is amazing, and as this is a really huge event with so many brands managed in such a short time. It’s quite impressive.”

Three cars are expected to launch for the first time at the Riyadh Car Show, including the official unveiling of a Ferrari that has been in the works for some time.

An exhibition on display at the VIP lounge will showcase the most expensive car in history — valued at SR200-300 million ($53.3-80 million) — in addition to a number of cars worth more than SR80 million ($21.32 million) that will go on sale.

An international car auction will be held at the car show under the management and expertise of the British auction house Silverstone.

Organizers have encouraged participants to register their own cars for auction, whether they are classic, previously restored, in good condition, tuned, customized or left stock.

On Nov. 26-27, the “Scuderia Ferrari” festival will be held with Formula 1 professional drivers expected to make an appearance.

SALEH FAREED

Saudi Modern exhibition explores early architecture, urbanization in Jeddah

Saudi Modern exhibition explores early architecture, urbanization in Jeddah
  • Works by contemporary artists and architects will be put on display as the exhibition ‘strives to acknowledge history in a boundless manner’
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Contemporary artists and architects are flocking to the heart of Jeddah’s historical downtown to showcase works that depict the city’s first major urban development phase in a new exhibition, going back to “where and when” it all started.

The exhibition titled “Saudi Modern” tackles the narrative of architecture and urban development in the coastal city between 1938 and 1962 by contemporary artists and architects. It was launched at the newly renovated iconic Tamer house, owned by one of the families that lived in the old town.

Saudi Modern is a multidisciplinary initiative founded by Jeddah-based architecture and design studio Bricklab. The project aims to unfold the narrative of modern development in the early decades of the 20th century by focusing on architecture and urbanism across the different cities, towns, and villages in the Kingdom.

“By studying the individual projects, buildings, and developments during this time period, we will better understand our collective modern heritage and develop an articulated discourse around it,” Abdulrahman Gazzaz, Saudi Modern curator, told Arab News.

The first edition of the series looks at Jeddah starting in 1938, narrating the city’s early encounters with modern development. Curated by the founders of the initiative, the exhibition is divided into two parts. The first part documents key moments in urbanism and architecture to reconstruct fragments of a rapidly evolving city. The exhibited material is the result of an experimental approach to building an archive through a limited set of available resources, photographic surveying, and digitization technologies.

Drawing from the research material in the first part, a group of seven artists and architects developed a series of works responding to the city’s broader social, cultural, and economic narratives. This second part sets out to forge new interactions between the artist and the built traces of a period marked with accelerated expansion efforts that forever recomposed the face of Jeddah and its civic community.

Works by contemporary artists and architects will be put on display throughout the exhibition’s run. They include both acclaimed and emerging artists Alaa Tarabzouni, Ahmed Mater, Filwa Nazer, Nasser Al-Salem, Zainab Alireza, Dima Srouji, Aziz Jamal, and Lina Gazzaz.

“It all started with a question, what is the genius loci (the genius of the place) of Jeddah? What is this distinct character that makes it what it is? Surely it’s not only Al-Balad,”  Lina Gazzaz said.

“There’s a fascinating set of architectural styles that emerged as the city moved away from vernacular building traditions. The use of concrete has dominated our streets and international styles have infiltrated the language of our urban fabric. It is this very fact that is long forgotten and removed from our collective understanding of our cities,” Saudi Modern strives to acknowledge history in a boundless manner.

Gazzaz’s brother, Turki, said the exhibition on Jeddah is the first step to better understand modern development, in the built environment and the manner in which it has affected social change. As we approach the centennial of the discovery of oil, a critical inquiry into this pivotal period becomes instrumental in articulating ideas around our cultural heritage.

The exhibition will continue at Tamer house until Dec. 20 and includes weekly talks and discussions by professionals and experts in architecture and urban planning.

Project manager Rasha Zaki Farsi spearheaded the exhibition, which aims to raise awareness of the nation’s modern heritage both locally and internationally. It will also influence local policies pertaining to the preservation of heritage structures and motivate developers and property owners to readapt and reuse spaces.

“Saudi Modern is an initiative that documents, studies, and analyzes the progression of Saudi architecture since the 1940s and celebrates it through artistic interpretation. Architectural designs are explored within Saudi’s unique cultural and philosophical context,” Farsi said.

“As the past is what moves us forward, Saudi Modern aims to provide an authentic outlook on Saudi architecture’s tangible history as a valuable resource for future generations to build on.”

Zayd M. Zahid, CEO of Zahid Group, the exhibition’s main sponsor, said exploring Jeddah’s many facets delivers a fascinating journey through time.

“It is shaped by the diverse and enriching influences that a lifetime of different cultures, people, and activities have had on this charming city,” he said.

“The artists and team at Saudi Modern have done a wonderful job of capturing a pivotal period in Jeddah’s development. A timely initiative to refresh our memories and educate us, as the Kingdom embarks on its next phase of modernization.”

It is part of a more extensive study of the Kingdom’s history into modernity. It is an experimental approach to urban and historical research in which artistic practices and academic methodologies are used to communicate the period’s contemporary relevance. Three themes were highlighted: architecture, urbanism, and contemporary art.

Aside from the three themes, Magic of Imagination, a Jeddah-based creative institute for children, collaborated with Bricklab to present “The Curse of Light,” which has enthralled visitors.

MOI Director Batool Abedi explained the artwork from the institutes’ children.

“This work was created through the imagination of a group of children aged 8-12 years old. The children were immersed in an empty Tamer house, allowing them to absorb the architectural design and create something through their experience of the house itself. The children’s perception was that the house was haunted,” he told Arab News.

“This was the basis of their design. Then, through the motifs of the house, such as on the ceilings, doors, cornice, and chandeliers, the children began to compose a story about the house. Through this process, they created works of art to portray and visualize their story.”

Arab coalition destroys another Houthi drone, says Sanaa airport launchpad for hostile acts

Arab coalition destroys another Houthi drone, says Sanaa airport launchpad for hostile acts
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys another Houthi drone, says Sanaa airport launchpad for hostile acts

Arab coalition destroys another Houthi drone, says Sanaa airport launchpad for hostile acts
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition on Friday said it had shot down a Houthi drone targeting Jazan, in southern Saudi Arabia.
The coalition said that it had detected suspicious activities at Sanaa International Airport, adding that it had now become a launchpad for hostile acts against the Kingdom from Yemen.
The coalition on Thursday destroyed a number of sites in Yemen, including a hideout of experts belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Saudi Arabia is targeted by the Iran-backed militia nearly daily using explosive drones, which are often easily destroyed by the Kingdom’s air defenses.

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization signs deal with British islamic center

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization signs deal with British islamic center
SPA

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization signs deal with British islamic center

Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization signs deal with British islamic center
SPA

RABAT: The director general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, and the director of the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies in Britain, Dr. Farhan Nizami, signed a memorandum of understanding to promote and develop cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture.

The agreement provided for working to meet the educational needs of younger generations in Islamic societies, developing cooperation in health fields, and enhancing ISESCO’s participation in the programs of young Islamic leaders organized annually in partnership with Prince Charles’s charitable foundation, to contribute to promoting a correct understanding of Islamic civilization across the world.

The two also discussed proposed practical programs and activities for building youth capacity, developing scientific research, enhancing the use of modern technology, and working to offer students from the Islamic world scholarships to Oxford University.

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Islamic Art

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Islamic Art
SPA

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Islamic Art

Saudi Arabia celebrates International Day of Islamic Art
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi Ministry of Culture on Thursday hosted the first Islamic Art Biennale at the Islamic Museum in Riyadh to mark UNESCO’s International Day of Islamic Art.

The day aims to raise awareness about the art of Islam and its contribution to culture and civilization. The ministry is working with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization to produce the Biennale.

Islamic art is not restricted to religious art — it includes the art of the rich and varied cultures of Islamic societies throughout history. It is a complex art to define because it spans over 1,400 years, covering many lands and populations, and is not restricted to a single medium. Instead, Islamic art covers a range of artistic fields, including architecture, calligraphy, painting, glass, ceramics and textiles.

Last year, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan designated 2021 as the Year of Arabic Calligraphy in appreciation of its importance in expressing the Arabic language's historic significance. The ministry has launched “The Calligrapher Platform,” an electronic platform to teach Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation with the support of the Quality of Life Program.

Following the setting up of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation last year, the first Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale will host international artists from Dec. 11 to March 11 in Diriyah’s Jax neighborhood.

KSrelief delivers medical aid to Bangladesh

KSrelief delivers medical aid to Bangladesh
SPA

KSrelief delivers medical aid to Bangladesh

KSrelief delivers medical aid to Bangladesh
SPA

DHAKA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently delivered nearly 1.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses provided by Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh.

The aid confirms the strong relations between the two countries, which aims to help combat the pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It was handed over by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan, to Bangladesh's health minister, Zahid Maleque, in the presence of the foreign affairs minister, A. K. Abdul Momen.

Al-Duhailan said the international efforts of Saudi Arabia stemmed from its humanitarian role in helping people and countries to confront the pandemic.

The medical aid comes within the framework of the assistance being provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to different countries to support international efforts aimed at confronting and limiting the risks of the pandemic.

