You are here

  • Home
  • Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN

Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN

Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8a25x

Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN

Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The high price of ocean shipping could boost global inflation by 1.5 percent in 2023, with smaller, trade-dependent countries potentially suffering the most, Bloomberg reported citing the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The Geneva-based agency said shipping rates have increased more than fourfold over the past decade. The current price to ship a 40-foot container unit from China to the US is now 348 percent higher than the pre-pandemic average.

“If sustained, the current surge in container freight rates will significantly increase both import and consumer prices,” UNCTAD said Thursday in its annual maritime report.

The impact of higher ocean-freight rates could hit consumers even harder in smaller, import-dependent economies that may see a 7.5 percent cumulative increase in consumer prices, according to the report.

UNCTAD expects rates for containerized goods to remain high due to continued demand, supply-side uncertainties and lingering concerns about port efficiency.

The most important thing governments can do to ameliorate the current shipping crisis is to invest in a global vaccination effort to accelerate the end of the pandemic and stimulate a broad-based economic recovery, the UN said.

The reports also offered some policy suggestions to improve the maritime shipping environment, such as improving port infrastructure, focusing on economies of scale, addressing trade imbalances, improving trade facilitation and increasing shipping connectivity.

The UN estimates that significant structural improvements to the maritime shipping sector could reduce transport costs by about 4 percent and mitigate the impacts of future disruptions.

The upward trend in shipping volumes will gradually slow over the next four years and settle to a rate of 2.4 percent, which is slightly below the 20-year historical average of 2.9 percent, the UN said.

 

Topics: shipping UN Conference on Trade and Development

Related

Shipping company Bahri sees net profits down by 93%
Business & Economy
Shipping company Bahri sees net profits down by 93%
UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal raises $200K
Business & Economy
UAE-based digital shipping platform Palletpal raises $200K

Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months

Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months

Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India's Mensa Brands has been valued at over $1 billion within six months of its launch making it arguably the fastest Indian startup to bag the Unicorn status, Times of India (TOI) reported.

Founded by former Myntra CEO, Ananth Narayanan that acquires e-commerce brands to grow them, the Bengaluru-headquartered brands aggregator has raised $135 million in Series B.

The funding was led by Alpha Wave Ventures (Falcon Edge Capital) with Prosus Ventures (previously Naspers) coming in as a new investor.

With existing investors such as Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global participating in the round, the startup has raised $300 million till now.

“We had a good run over the last six months. We have 12 partnerships and we have 11 more in the pipeline. The brands that we have, we have grown them 100 percent year-on-year. We are excited because we are profitable as a business,” Narayanan told TOI.

“Most of the money that we are raising will get deployed in newer partnerships. We will also invest in the core Mensa team,” he said.

Unlike its competitors, Mensa is focused on brand acceleration rather than brand acquisition, Narayanan said.

“Four of the 12 brands we have taken global. They are in the US, Middle East and the UK," he said.

 

Topics: Mensa India

Related

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister
Business & Economy
India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister

Saudi Arabia offers 15 investment opportunities for poultry projects in Al Madinah

Saudi Arabia offers 15 investment opportunities for poultry projects in Al Madinah
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers 15 investment opportunities for poultry projects in Al Madinah

Saudi Arabia offers 15 investment opportunities for poultry projects in Al Madinah
Updated 27 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has announced the launch of 15 investment opportunities for poultry project schemes in Al Madinah Province as of Dec. 6, 2021 for a period of one month, SPA reported.

The opportunities announced cover the Al Khobar, Al Hinakiyah and Shajwa governorates. 

Investors can apply through Aradi (lands) platform, the ministry's electronic portal, the ministry said. Applicants are required to enter full personal details and specific documents.

Topics: poultry farming

Related

Saudi poultry giant Tanmiah to boost local operations in line with national food security goals
Business & Economy
Saudi poultry giant Tanmiah to boost local operations in line with national food security goals

Ford, GlobalFoundries partners to offset chip supplies shortage

Ford, GlobalFoundries partners to offset chip supplies shortage
Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

Ford, GlobalFoundries partners to offset chip supplies shortage

Ford, GlobalFoundries partners to offset chip supplies shortage
Updated 44 min 24 sec ago
 ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: US Ford Motor Co. will explore buying chips directly from GlobalFoundries, as a response to a global semiconductor shortage that’s crimped profits and production, Bloomberg reported.

The Dearborn Michigan-based automaker said Thursday it’s forming a “strategic collaboration” with GlobalFoundries, which went public in a $2.6 billion listing last month and recently moved its headquarters from California to Malta, New York, where it’s expanding a foundry to add capacity.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has called the chip shortage “the biggest supply shock” he’s ever seen, and said the company would get more deeply involved in semiconductor production, dealing directly with chipmakers, rather than relying on so-called Tier One suppliers to act as middlemen, according to Bloomberg.

This agreement marks one of the first direct tie-ups between a major automaker and a chip producer to result from the semiconductor shortfall.

The chip shortage has dented profits at carmakers including Ford, and cost the global auto industry $210 billion in lost production, according to the consulting firm Alix Partners. 

The crisis has also forced auto executives to rethink their supply-chain strategies. Auto executives started considering doing chip design in-house as computing and software become central to modern vehicles, Bloomberg said.

Ford already uses chips from GlobalFoundries, but the crisis forced the two companies to speak directly and forge a closer relationship, said Mike Hogan, head of automotive at the chipmaker.

Topics: Ford GlobalFoundries

Related

Global computer chip shortage to run into the second half of 2022, warns Apple supplier Foxconn
Business & Economy
Global computer chip shortage to run into the second half of 2022, warns Apple supplier Foxconn

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 116 percent: Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 116 percent: Reuters
Updated 19 November 2021
Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 116 percent: Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 116 percent: Reuters
Updated 19 November 2021
Reuters

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116 percent in October, up from 115 percent the previous month, internal data seen by Reuters showed, indicating the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets.

Compliance for participating OPEC members in the group rose from 115 percent in September to 121 percent in October, the highest since May, the data showed.

Compliance for non-OPEC participating producers stood at 106 percent in October, down from 114 percent in September.

— Reuters

Topics: OPEC+

Related

Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters
Business & Economy
Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters
Update Saudi oil exports rise in September for the 5th month in a row
Business & Economy
Saudi oil exports rise in September for the 5th month in a row

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales, will be accepting cryptocurrency payments via Bitpay, Bitcoin.com reported.

The firm’s Guikas Collection sale on Friday Nov. 19 will be RM Sotheby’s first auction to accept digital currency payments for collectible automobiles.

The auction will feature 75 of the finest racing and road cars and the collection will be auctioned entirely without reserve.

This decision comes as the company wants to attract a new customer base in order to expand “the market for collectible automobiles to a broader cross-section of enthusiasts and collectors.” 

“Cryptocurrency has become a significant part of the financial landscape and is now the way many people are choosing to conduct transactions on significant investments,” RM Sotheby’s CSO Bryon Madsen said.

The company RM Sotheby’s is a classic car auction firm that’s located in Blenheim, Ontario, Canada. Originally called RM Auctions, the company is now partly owned by the leading fine art and luxury goods auction house Sotheby’s, since 2015. 

 

 

Topics: RM Sothebys Cryptocurreny

Related

Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom
Lifestyle
Sotheby’s sells jewelry from late Egyptian star Hind Rostom
Legislators reconsider some legislation on cryptocurrency: Crypto Wrap
Business & Economy
Legislators reconsider some legislation on cryptocurrency: Crypto Wrap

Latest updates

Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border
Army engineers from UK to assist Poland on Belarus border
Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus
Man City midfielder De Bruyne tests positive for coronavirus
Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months
Ex-Myntra CEO's startup Mensa becomes India’s fastest unicorn in six months
Motor racing-F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review
Motor racing-F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review
Saudi Arabia offers 15 investment opportunities for poultry projects in Al Madinah
Saudi Arabia offers 15 investment opportunities for poultry projects in Al Madinah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.