Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters

Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters
(Shutterstock)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters

Oil drops below $80 on European COVID concerns: Reuters
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dropped below $79 a barrel on Friday as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe threatened to slow the economic recovery, while investors also weighed a potential release of crude reserves by major economies to cool energy prices, according to Reuters

Brent crude was down $2.44, or 3 percent, at $78.80 a barrel by 1110 GMT, its lowest since early October, after earlier rising to as high as $82.24, extending volatility seen on Thursday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery was down $2.30, or 2.9 percent, at $76.72 a barrel.

The WTI December contract expires on Friday and most trading activity has shifted to the January future, which was down 2.3 percent at $76.11 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI are set for a fourth week of declines.

Austria became the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the region that threatens to slow the recent months' economic recovery.

Brent has surged almost 60 percent this year as economies bounce back from the pandemic and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, have only raised output gradually.

"The (oil) market still remains fundamentally in a good position but lockdowns are now an obvious risk... if other countries follow Austria's lead," Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

Governments from some of the world's biggest economies were looking into releasing oil from their strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) following a request from the United States, first reported by Reuters, for a coordinated move to cool prices.

Speculation about a US stock release has already pushed oil prices down by about $4 a barrel in recent weeks and additional supplies of up to 100 million barrels are already priced in, Goldman Sachs oil analysts said in a note.

As a result, it said any release "would only provide a short-term fix to a structural deficit".

OPEC+ has stuck to its policy of gradual oil output increases even as prices surged, saying it expects supply to outpace demand in the first months of 2022.

— Reuters

Topics: Oil Brent crude

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby's to accept cryptocurrencies

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: RM Sotheby’s, the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales, will be accepting cryptocurrency payments via Bitpay, Bitcoin.com reported.

The firm’s Guikas Collection sale on Friday Nov. 19 will be RM Sotheby’s first auction to accept digital currency payments for collectible automobiles.

The auction will feature 75 of the finest racing and road cars and the collection will be auctioned entirely without reserve.

This decision comes as the company wants to attract a new customer base in order to expand “the market for collectible automobiles to a broader cross-section of enthusiasts and collectors.” 

“Cryptocurrency has become a significant part of the financial landscape and is now the way many people are choosing to conduct transactions on significant investments,” RM Sotheby’s CSO Bryon Madsen said.

The company RM Sotheby’s is a classic car auction firm that’s located in Blenheim, Ontario, Canada. Originally called RM Auctions, the company is now partly owned by the leading fine art and luxury goods auction house Sotheby’s, since 2015. 

 

 

Topics: RM Sothebys Cryptocurreny

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
Updated 49 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
Updated 49 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook for Global Energy to stable from positive, based on its expectation that the pace of improvement in fundamental conditions across the industry will ease over the next 12-18 months, according to a statement.

Moody's stable global outlook stems from the earnings directions for the exploration and production and integrated oil sectors, which dominate the Global Energy industry and which will be little changed in 2022, after delivering a strong rebound in earnings, according to Moody's.

Producers will maintain earnings above 2019 levels, supported by the ongoing recovery in global oil demand, gradual supply growth, and a manageable cost environment. 

Many producers that did not invest sufficiently in 2020-21 will seek to boost capital budgets to stabilize production and stave off potential declines in volumes.

The Oil Field Services and Drilling  sector will benefit in 2022 from significant cash flow momentum and is poised to increase aggregate cash flow by more than 10 percent in 2022 from 2021 levels, the New York-based company said.

Refining and Marketing companies' free cash flow will continue to improve their financial strength as demand and earnings increase through 2022, with fuel consumption returning to pre-crisis levels.

Moody's would change its global sector outlook to positive if it expects consolidated global EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization) growth to accelerate to more than 5 percent over the next 12-18 months, and to negative if it expects that consolidated EBITDA will decline more than 5 percent. 

An interruption in the recovery in demand, a widespread recession, or other factors that contribute to declining oil and gas prices, would lead to stable outlooks, according to Moody's.

Climate change poses an increasing longer-term risk for the Global Energy industry from energy transition, greater regulation, and reduced investor demand.

 

Topics: Moody's

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister
Updated 46 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister

India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister
Updated 46 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India is not responsible for changing the wording of the COP26 statement about coal usage from “phasing out” to “gradual easing, the country's minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas told Al Arabiya.

Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at suggestions his country — along with China — demanded a last minute change to the text after two weeks of talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Puri claimed that some “tried to manipulate” the outcome to paint India out as a key agitator for the alteration. 

The UN's COP26 was held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, and saw negotiators from nearly 200 countries reach an agreement seeking to preserve the goal of the Paris climate agreement, with plans to deal with coal publicly mentioned for the first time.

“Politics intervenes in these matters to throw ashes in the eyes or to divert attention from one issue to another," he said, adding: "It is very appropriate for some to blame India and say that it is behind the softening of the tone of the Glasgow Final statement on coal from ‘phasing out’ and changing it to ‘easing it gradually’, but this is not true at all, and I think that some news was leaked later from sources that participated in the drafting of the statement, stated that."

On India's goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, Puri said there is not specific sequence of solutions to pursue, "all of them will be started at the same time."

Targets set by the Prime Minister are ambitious, but our performance history bears witness to us, the Indian Minister said. "We have moved strongly on the climate front since Paris. In Glasgow we raised our targets," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that his country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions in 2070, noting that his country is responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions.

Modi revealed that India will increase the share of renewable sources in its energy mix from about 38 percent last year to 50 percent by 2030.

 

 

Topics: COP26 India

Bitcoin down more than 5% in 24 hours, Ethereum loses $4,000 levels

Bitcoin down more than 5% in 24 hours, Ethereum loses $4,000 levels
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Bitcoin down more than 5% in 24 hours, Ethereum loses $4,000 levels

Bitcoin down more than 5% in 24 hours, Ethereum loses $4,000 levels
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The cryptocurrency market is witnessing sharp declines in the past few hours, CNBC Arabia reported.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell by more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade near levels of $57,000, its lowest level since Oct. 13.

The Ethereum currency also fell by about 7 percent during the same period, losing value of around $4,000.

Ripple witnessed losses of more than $5 to trade near $1.04 levels, and Dogecoin also fell by 7 percent to trade near $0.22 levels.

Reasons behind those declines are unclear, CNBC said.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said during a press conference on Tuesday, it will continue to phase out cryptocurrency mining in the country.

Mining causes significant energy consumption and carbon emission, and has no active influence to lead industry development or scientific progress, NDRC spokeswoman Men Wei said.

Wei said that the Commission will focus on state-owned companies involved in cryptocurrency mining.

NDRC is considering imposing punitive electricity prices on those who engage in crypto-mining activities but pay a price for residential electricity, Wei added.

In America, the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week rejected VanEck's request to create a fund to trade on the spot prices of Bitcoin.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum cryptocurrency

Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi invests in five virtual restaurant groups in GCC

Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi invests in five virtual restaurant groups in GCC
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi invests in five virtual restaurant groups in GCC

Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi invests in five virtual restaurant groups in GCC
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kitopi, the world’s leading managed cloud kitchen platform, has invested in multiple regional food and bevarage groups as part of its next phase of growth, according to a company statement.

The Dubai-based company has begun initial investments in Cloud Restaurants (famous for Go! Greek and Go! Healthy), Leap Nation (famous for Tawook Nation and Luca), Right Bite, Under500, and Ichiban, a sushi delicacies chain.

This comes after the company raised $415 million in a Series C funding round last July.

The next phase of Kitopi’s growth strategy will involve growing a network of the best local, regional and international brands that have synergy with Kitopi’s operating platform, the company said.

The new strategy will allow brands to leverage Kitopi’s proprietary technology and infrastructure to grow at an accelerated pace while preserving the customer experience, it said.

Founded in 2018, Kitopi has over 3000 employees, and currently operates 75+ cloud kitchens across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, and runs its engineering hub in Krakow, Poland and its global customer experience centre in Dubai, UAE.

In the next 24 months, Kitopi will invest up to $1 billion in the best food brands that have synergy with its operating platform. 

Topics: Kitopi

