India is not responsible for toning down COP26 statement, says Minister

Updated 12 sec ago
Updated 12 sec ago
RIYADH: India is not responsible for changing the wording of the COP26 statement about coal usage from “phasing out” to “gradual easing, the country's minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas told Al Arabiya.

Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at suggestions his country — along with China — demanded a last minute change to the text after two weeks of talks in Glasgow, Scotland.

Puri claimed that some “tried to manipulate” the outcome to paint India out as a key agitator for the alteration. 

The UN's COP26 was held from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, and saw negotiators from nearly 200 countries reach an agreement seeking to preserve the goal of the Paris climate agreement, with plans to deal with coal publicly mentioned for the first time.

“Politics intervenes in these matters to throw ashes in the eyes or to divert attention from one issue to another," he said, adding: "It is very appropriate for some to blame India and say that it is behind the softening of the tone of the Glasgow Final statement on coal from ‘phasing out’ and changing it to ‘easing it gradually’, but this is not true at all, and I think that some news was leaked later from sources that participated in the drafting of the statement, stated that."

On India's goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, Puri said there is not specific sequence of solutions to pursue, "all of them will be started at the same time."

Targets set by the Prime Minister are ambitious, but our performance history bears witness to us, the Indian Minister said. "We have moved strongly on the climate front since Paris. In Glasgow we raised our targets," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that his country aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions in 2070, noting that his country is responsible for only 5 percent of global emissions.

Modi revealed that India will increase the share of renewable sources in its energy mix from about 38 percent last year to 50 percent by 2030.

 

 

Topics: COP26 India

Moody's changes global energy outlook from stable to positive
Updated 3 min 16 sec ago
RIYADH: US Moody's Investors Service has changed its outlook for Global Energy to stable from positive, based on its expectation that the pace of improvement in fundamental conditions across the industry will ease over the next 12-18 months, according to a statement.

Moody's stable global outlook stems from the earnings directions for the exploration and production and integrated oil sectors, which dominate the Global Energy industry and which will be little changed in 2022, after delivering a strong rebound in earnings, according to Moody's.

Producers will maintain earnings above 2019 levels, supported by the ongoing recovery in global oil demand, gradual supply growth, and a manageable cost environment. 

Many producers that did not invest sufficiently in 2020-21 will seek to boost capital budgets to stabilize production and stave off potential declines in volumes.

The Oil Field Services and Drilling  sector will benefit in 2022 from significant cash flow momentum and is poised to increase aggregate cash flow by more than 10 percent in 2022 from 2021 levels, the New York-based company said.

Refining and Marketing companies' free cash flow will continue to improve their financial strength as demand and earnings increase through 2022, with fuel consumption returning to pre-crisis levels.

Moody's would change its global sector outlook to positive if it expects consolidated global EBITDA (earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortization) growth to accelerate to more than 5 percent over the next 12-18 months, and to negative if it expects that consolidated EBITDA will decline more than 5 percent. 

An interruption in the recovery in demand, a widespread recession, or other factors that contribute to declining oil and gas prices, would lead to stable outlooks, according to Moody's.

Climate change poses an increasing longer-term risk for the Global Energy industry from energy transition, greater regulation, and reduced investor demand.

 

Topics: Moody's

Oil steadies as investors weigh strategic reserve releases: Reuters
Updated 19 November 2021
LONDON: Oil prices steadied around $81 a barrel on Friday as investors continued to weigh the impact of potential releases of crude reserves by major economies in a coordinated effort to cool energy prices and tame surging inflation, according to Reuters.

Brent crude was up 5 cents, or 0.06 percent, at $81.29 a barrel by 0932 GMT. It fell to a six-week low on Thursday after reports of the potential releases before rebounding to end 1.2 percent higher on the day.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery was up 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $79.25 a barrel, having swung through a range of more than $2 the previous session before closing higher as well.

The WTI December contract expires on Friday and most trading activity has shifted to the January future, which was up 0.14 percent at $78.52 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI are set for a fourth week of declines.

Governments from some of the world's biggest economies were looking into releasing oil from their strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) following a request from the United States, first reported by Reuters, for a coordinated move to cool prices.

Speculation about a US stock release has already pushed oil prices down by about $4 a barrel in recent weeks and additional supplies of up to 100 million barrels are already priced in, Goldman Sachs oil analysts said in a note.

As a result, it said any release "would only provide a short-term fix to a structural deficit".

Brent has surged almost 60 percent this year as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and allies, known as OPEC+, has only raised output gradually.

The US push for reserves to be released has been seen as a signal to OPEC+ that it should raise output to address concerns about high fuel prices in the world's biggest economies.

OPEC has maintained what analysts say is unprecedented restraint on production, even as prices have rebounded from the depths of the early stages of the pandemic.

In a sign of a possible easing of supplies, Asia's spot crude market appeared to have peaked after touching near two-year highs this week, trade sources said.

— Reuters

 

Topics: Oil Brent crude Oil

Bitcoin down more than 5% in 24 hours, Ethereum loses $4,000 levels
Updated 19 November 2021
RIYADH: The cryptocurrency market is witnessing sharp declines in the past few hours, CNBC Arabia reported.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell by more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade near levels of $57,000, its lowest level since Oct. 13.

The Ethereum currency also fell by about 7 percent during the same period, losing value of around $4,000.

Ripple witnessed losses of more than $5 to trade near $1.04 levels, and Dogecoin also fell by 7 percent to trade near $0.22 levels.

Reasons behind those declines are unclear, CNBC said.

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said during a press conference on Tuesday, it will continue to phase out cryptocurrency mining in the country.

Mining causes significant energy consumption and carbon emission, and has no active influence to lead industry development or scientific progress, NDRC spokeswoman Men Wei said.

Wei said that the Commission will focus on state-owned companies involved in cryptocurrency mining.

NDRC is considering imposing punitive electricity prices on those who engage in crypto-mining activities but pay a price for residential electricity, Wei added.

In America, the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week rejected VanEck's request to create a fund to trade on the spot prices of Bitcoin.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum cryptocurrency

Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi invests in five virtual restaurant groups in GCC
Updated 19 November 2021
RIYADH: Kitopi, the world’s leading managed cloud kitchen platform, has invested in multiple regional food and bevarage groups as part of its next phase of growth, according to a company statement.

The Dubai-based company has begun initial investments in Cloud Restaurants (famous for Go! Greek and Go! Healthy), Leap Nation (famous for Tawook Nation and Luca), Right Bite, Under500, and Ichiban, a sushi delicacies chain.

This comes after the company raised $415 million in a Series C funding round last July.

The next phase of Kitopi’s growth strategy will involve growing a network of the best local, regional and international brands that have synergy with Kitopi’s operating platform, the company said.

The new strategy will allow brands to leverage Kitopi’s proprietary technology and infrastructure to grow at an accelerated pace while preserving the customer experience, it said.

Founded in 2018, Kitopi has over 3000 employees, and currently operates 75+ cloud kitchens across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, and runs its engineering hub in Krakow, Poland and its global customer experience centre in Dubai, UAE.

In the next 24 months, Kitopi will invest up to $1 billion in the best food brands that have synergy with its operating platform. 

Topics: Kitopi

Soaring shipping rates to boost global inflation by 1.5%: UN
Updated 19 November 2021
RIYADH: The high price of ocean shipping could boost global inflation by 1.5 percent in 2023, with smaller, trade-dependent countries potentially suffering the most, Bloomberg reported citing the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The Geneva-based agency said shipping rates have increased more than fourfold over the past decade. The current price to ship a 40-foot container unit from China to the US is now 348 percent higher than the pre-pandemic average.

“If sustained, the current surge in container freight rates will significantly increase both import and consumer prices,” UNCTAD said Thursday in its annual maritime report.

The impact of higher ocean-freight rates could hit consumers even harder in smaller, import-dependent economies that may see a 7.5 percent cumulative increase in consumer prices, according to the report.

UNCTAD expects rates for containerized goods to remain high due to continued demand, supply-side uncertainties and lingering concerns about port efficiency.

The most important thing governments can do to ameliorate the current shipping crisis is to invest in a global vaccination effort to accelerate the end of the pandemic and stimulate a broad-based economic recovery, the UN said.

The reports also offered some policy suggestions to improve the maritime shipping environment, such as improving port infrastructure, focusing on economies of scale, addressing trade imbalances, improving trade facilitation and increasing shipping connectivity.

The UN estimates that significant structural improvements to the maritime shipping sector could reduce transport costs by about 4 percent and mitigate the impacts of future disruptions.

The upward trend in shipping volumes will gradually slow over the next four years and settle to a rate of 2.4 percent, which is slightly below the 20-year historical average of 2.9 percent, the UN said.


 

Topics: shipping UN Conference on Trade and Development

