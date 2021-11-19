You are here

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah's youth brainstorm ideas and innovations for community

More than 20 young women and men took part in the workshops to strengthen key areas of Diriyah’s community.
More than 20 young women and men took part in the workshops to strengthen key areas of Diriyah’s community.
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

More than 20 young women and men took part in the workshops to strengthen key areas of Diriyah's community.

More than 20 young women and men took part in the workshops to strengthen key areas of Diriyah’s community.
  • Diriyah’s youth brainstorm ideas and innovations for community
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

As part of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s mission to invest in the personal growth of the Diriyah community, its community engagement team hosted a series of monthly workshops aimed at introducing initiatives to empower the residents of Diriyah.
The innovation workshops saw participants from the local community brainstorm, identify challenges and provide quick to long-term solutions. Aimed at improving ease of living and community services across Diriyah, the workshops fostered a creative space for young people to explore the area’s heritage and its impact on Saudi Arabia’s arts and culture sectors.
More than 20 young women and men took part in the workshops across various working groups, in which they built ideas and solutions to strengthen key areas of Diriyah’s community. Topics ranged from enhancing learning and development, supporting arts and culture, and nurturing proud and knowledgeable community ambassadors.
The workshops brought out the best in the young participants, who engaged and discussed innovative approaches to promote Diriyah as a hub for Saudi culture and heritage. Long-term goals and projects from the sessions touched on developing family-friendly public spaces and culture trails, supporting local and women entrepreneurship, and promoting Diriyah’s heritage across art and education forums. Participants outlined community-centric programs to foster Diriyah’s sustainability and good neighborhood practices, focusing on the use of renewable sources of energy and committing to its conservation and preservation through the “Plant Your Land” initiative.
Mansour Alshehri, shared value manager in DGDA’s community engagement team, was pleased with the outcomes of the workshops, saying: “Diriyah has a bright future ahead and is in the safe hands of our youth and residents. I am delighted to see their level of enthusiasm and creativity as a vision to lead the Diriyah community forward.
“Our youth are innovative, forward-thinking and inclusive, covering all aspects of quality of life in Diriyah. The discussions and sessions have been insightful, informative and intelligent and I look forward to many more workshops to come.”
The Diriyah Gate development is a key giga-project established as part of the Kingdom’s plans under Vision 2030. DGDA seeks to transform the area, which is widely recognized as the “jewel of the Kingdom,” into a global destination promoting the birthplace of Saudi Arabia. The project combines world-class historical conservation work with extensive redevelopment and regeneration of the local area.
For DGDA, community development and the preservation of its heritage are key pillars to support, educate and promote Diriyah’s uniqueness. Workshops are designed to give Diriyah’s young people the opportunity to be proud ambassadors of Saudi history and become an integral part of the Kingdom’s transformation story. The innovative workshops provide a platform for dialogue, ideas and solutions that position Diriyah at the center of Saudi Arabia’s aspirations.

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

How COVID-19 has affected education in Saudi Arabia

How COVID-19 has affected education in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

How COVID-19 has affected education in Saudi Arabia

How COVID-19 has affected education in Saudi Arabia
  Parents, teachers and students discuss the impact of pandemic on children's education
Updated 20 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: More than 18 months on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, children across the world continue to face challenges caused by the disruptions to their regular education and socialization. Parents, teachers, educational institutions and governments have continued to place the well-being of the younger generations at the forefront of their priorities, and World Children’s Day celebrates their achievements.

World Children’s Day has been observed annually since 1954, and is celebrated on Nov. 20. This year’s theme is “A Better Future for every Child” and is intended to focus on helping children recover from the interruptions and learning losses of the pandemic, which experts say could have long-lasting repercussions for children’s mental and physical well-being.

Hafsah Khalid, a 33-year-old Saudi teacher, told Arab News that children’s challenges during the pandemic became much more complex due to the distractions inherent in studying from home and the fact that teachers needed to make considerably more effort to get — and hold — their attention. 

Another challenge was the involvement of parents. According to Khalid, many children would enlist their mother or father to help them with their schoolwork, leaving children much more dependent on the help of others than they should be. Khalid also believes that the lack of physical in-person interaction affected children’s performance levels.

“I understand that parents wanted their children to get good grades, but I feel like it disturbed the learning ability of our students,” Khalid said. “Now it’s on the staff to get them to perform well again and that is something we are most worried about.”

In October, the Saudi Ministry of Education suspended primary schools until further notice, meaning many students, parents and teachers had to return to e-learning.

Asma Khan, a Pakistani mother of two young daughters in Jeddah, said that homeschooling had been one of her toughest challenges as a mother.

“My daughter is extremely sporty and participated in every kind of physical activity while in school. Online schooling has been very difficult,” Khan told Arab News. “It was my job to make her sit in one place and concentrate while working remotely, so (my) work was doubled, because it wasn’t just the homework, it was also the schoolwork, afterschool activities, the housework and so much more.”

Thirty-five-year-old Rafeef Mohammad, a government sector worker and mother of a six-year-old girl, shared a similar experience. She said she had to work on her daughter’s motivation to study while keeping her morale up.

HIGHLIGHT

In October, the Saudi Ministry of Education suspended primary schools until further notice, meaning many students, parents and teachers had to return to e-learning.

“We had to shift from physical activities to purely online activities, other than that we tried to do things at home and I’m not the most creative but we did our best. However, that was not enough; she wasn’t active, and she was down a lot of the time,” said Mohammed. “It was exhausting.”

At first, she tried to figure out ways to help her daughter study and memorize as much as possible. But eventually, Mohammad said, she had given up. “She does what she can and I’m proud of what she can accomplish given the major change in the learning process. If that is her limit then that’s that.”

Both mothers agreed that the shift back to regular schooling would be tough because their children have gotten used to working from home.

FASTFACT

World Children’s Day has been observed annually since 1954, and is celebrated on Nov. 20. This year’s theme is ‘A Better Future for every Child’ and is intended to focus on helping children recover from the interruptions and learning losses of the pandemic, which experts say could have long-lasting repercussions for children’s mental and physical well-being.

“We have fed the children a certain narrative and it will be extremely difficult to get them back into a physical class with students and a teacher they are physically interacting with,” said Mohammad.

Khan said she has tried to maintain some kind of discipline, assisting her daughter with preparatory work and then monitoring her during tests and exams, but not helping her. “I knew that there would be this issue, so I never gave her the option to rely on me (to do her work for her),” she explained.

Mohammad said she has been asking her daughter to arrange for her schoolwork ahead of her classes and gradually grow self-dependent ahead of her return to school. Similarly, Khan said she has been making sure that her daughter is undisturbed during class time and is learning to manage her resources properly.

Around the world, many governments and educational institutions have spared no effort to ensure children can still receive an excellent education. Saudi Arabia is no exception. Platforms such as Madrasati (My School) have been launched to help facilitate the learning experience through videos, tutorials, and notes, and children have been quick to adapt.

Majah Alsabea, an 11-year-old girl sixth grader, told Arab News that she actually preferred her online courses to regular lessons, but added, “I do miss going to classes and seeing my friends every day.”

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia Saudi education

Urban hackathon highlights future of 'green' Riyadh

(Twitter: @AlMashtalSpace)
(Twitter: @AlMashtalSpace)
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Urban hackathon highlights future of ‘green’ Riyadh

(Twitter: @AlMashtalSpace)
  All solutions were in line with the Saudi Green initiative and the European Green Deal, the EU's plan to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050
  Experts in sustainable planning from Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia coached and supervised the teams
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh’s future as a “green capital” has been highlighted as part of an urban hackathon on sustainable development challenges facing the city.

European experts in sustainable planning joined their Saudi counterparts at the Future of Living hackathon, which set out to find solutions to pressing issues on environmentally friendly development as part of the city’s green transition.  

The hackathon was hosted by members of the EU National Institutes for Culture Cluster in Saudi Arabia, a cultural network set up to strengthen cultural ties between the Kingdom and the EU.

The embassies of France, Italy and Spain, as well as the EU delegation to Saudi Arabia, joined Al-Mashtal Creative Space in staging the 48-hour hackathon, which took place on Nov. 15-16, followed by presentations at an awards ceremony on Nov. 17.

Four teams each tackled a specific issue and explored innovative solutions with experts, pairing local architects, students, programmers and cultural activists with Saudi Arabian and European experts in sustainable planning.
All solutions were in line with the Saudi Green initiative and the European Green Deal, the EU’s plan to make Europe the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

Experts in sustainable planning from Germany, Italy and Saudi Arabia coached and supervised the teams.

A jury awarded first prize to Ali Banaja and Mazen Orayjah for their greywater usage project and second prize to Hosam Qadry, Khalid Mashi and Noura Alhilali for their community app project.

HIGHLIGHT

A jury awarded first prize to Ali Banaja and Mazen Orayjah for their greywater usage project and second prize to Hosam Qadry, Khalid Mashi and Noura Alhilali for their community app project.

Commenting on the event, Elham Ghanimah, community curator at Al-Mashtal Creative Space, said: “The hackathon is the first of its kind in collaboration with the EUNIC Cluster. It highlights the importance of urban sustainability in accordance with the 2030 Vision for a greener Riyadh.”

Katarzyna Wielga-Skolimowska, director of the Goethe-Institut Saudi Arabia, said: ‘‘This hackathon is an opportunity to combine Saudi and European creativity for sustainable urban development. In a bottom-up process, teams came up with concrete solutions for challenges such as waste management, improving quality of life and solving water scarcity.”

Speaking at the award ceremony, Patrick Simonnet, EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “As a global leader in climate action, the EU has further increased its focus on urban issues in line with the EU Green Deal, the most ambitious blueprint to drive transformational change aimed at reversing climate change and building a new economic model.”
The urban hackaton project was part of the Europe Readr — the future of living, a website including a literary selection from all 27 EU member states on the future of living.

Participating teams were selected after an open call for proposals launched in July 2021. Information to potential participants was shared through the europereadr.eu website, alongside the Europe Readr Facebook and Instagram accounts.

 

Topics: Urban hackathon Green Riyadh

Creating art with artificial intelligence in Riyadh

Artists during the conference answering the audience questions (from left: Artur Weber, Dania Al Saleh, SKYGGE, and the host Yasmeen Sabri) (Photo: AN photo by Mohammad AL-Buaijan)
Artists during the conference answering the audience questions (from left: Artur Weber, Dania Al Saleh, SKYGGE, and the host Yasmeen Sabri) (Photo: AN photo by Mohammad AL-Buaijan)
Updated 20 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Creating art with artificial intelligence in Riyadh

Artists during the conference answering the audience questions (from left: Artur Weber, Dania Al Saleh, SKYGGE, and the host Yasmeen Sabri) (Photo: AN photo by Mohammad AL-Buaijan)
  SKYGGE explained that this kind of music is welcomed in Saudi more than his home country as he said that the saudi culture is more open to new experiences
Updated 20 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: During November Digital, the art gallery L’art pur has created a conference entitled "How do Art and artificial intelligence work together?".

The French ambassador, Ludvic Pouille, opened the conference by explaining the correlation between art and artificial intelligence.

He said that “The Institut français in Paris founded November digital in the year 2017. This month is dedicated to highlighting the links between these two worlds,” Pouille said.

The gallery has collaborated with the French embassy and Alliance Française in Saudi Arabia to create a special conference with the live performance of the composer SKYGGE to revive the night.

The French ambassador, Ludovic Pouille, during his opening remarks at the "How do art and AI work together?" conference. (Photo: AN photo by Mohammad AL-Buaijan)

The conference also hosted the two artificial intelligence artists Daniah Al Saleh and Artur Weber who also performed a piece of their AI artwork.

Because SKYGGE is known to use artificial intelligence in his music, the concert was a mix of Artificial intelligence, music, and colourful lights.

SKYGGE explained that this kind of music is welcomed in Saudi more than his home country as he said that the saudi culture is more open to new experiences.

Visitors enjoying VR arts at L'art Pur Gallery Riyadh. (Photo: AN photo by Mohammad AL-Buaijan)

“Saudi culture is very cool and interesting. I think it depends on the culture, like in France they get scared from my work but here they are interested,” he said.

Dania Saleh, AI artist, performed a nine minute silent movie called “fadeaway”, and it was data sets that had been collected from the Egyptian black and white movies.

She said that she was a traditional painter then she was exposed to AI art.

“I studied computational arts, the combination between digital technology and art, I had no idea what it was but I found it very interesting,” Al Saleh added.

Lastly, Weber showed his movie entitled “can you be real with me” that he said was inspired by his own dreams.

The conceptual movie contained a black silhouette of a woman trying to catch a shadow of herself in a way that touches the viewer's emotions  with repeated phrases.

He said that he was inspired by Siri to become an AI artist.

“I decided to get into the AI world when I discovered that there are some programs that you can feed and train to get used to you just like Siri,” Weber explained.

The visitors of the gallery had an interactive experience with art. They got to explore virtual reality art by using the VR glasses and enjoyed interactive comic illustrators.

Topics: art gallery

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian counterpart in Riyadh

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh receives Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh receives Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Islamic affairs minister meets Indonesian counterpart in Riyadh

Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh receives Yaqut Cholil Qoumas in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Friday received his Indonesian counterpart Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and his accompanying delegation as part of their official visit to the Kingdom.
Qoumas praised the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, which he described as strong, praising the Kingdom’s efforts in spreading moderation, caring for the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, and serving pilgrims.
He added that the preventive measures taken by Saudi Arabia to address the coronavirus disease pandemic and to ensure the safety of pilgrims reflected positively on the Kingdom, opening the door for more pilgrims in the future.
Al-Asheikh affirmed the distinguished relations and cooperation between the two sides in Islamic affairs, spreading the concept of moderation and countering extremism, and hate speech.
“The Kingdom, under the directives of King Salman, confirms the tireless efforts to spread the principles and great values of Islam per the moderate approach,” Al-Asheikh said.

 

Authorities foil wine-smuggling bid in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 November 2021
SPA

Authorities foil wine-smuggling bid in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied
  Two suspected recipients of the seized goods in the country were arrested
Updated 20 November 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi customs authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 3,612 bottles of wine into the Kingdom via Jeddah Islamic Port.
Security officers from the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority found the wine carefully hidden in a shipping consignment passing through the Red Sea port.
Two suspected recipients of the seized goods in the country were arrested.
The authority said that it is continuing to tighten customs controls over the Kingdom’s imports and exports as part of its strategy.
It called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by contacting the designated number for security reports (1910), email ([email protected]) or by using the international number (00966114208417).
Whistleblowers will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

Topics: saudi customs

