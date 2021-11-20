You are here

  • Home
  • Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard applauds the fans before their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday.(Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7j2yx

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0
  • Gerrard left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith
  • The former Liverpool captain got Villa Park bouncing again after two late goals secured the win
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

BIRMINGHAM, England: Steven Gerrard made a winning start as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League.
Gerrard left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith, who was fired following five successive Premier League defeats. And the former Liverpool captain got Villa Park bouncing again after two late goals secured the win.
Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock with a curling effort after 84 minutes before Tyrone Mings lashed home a second goal two minutes from time.
That made Gerrard the first Villa manager to win his first Premier League game in charge since John Gregory in February 1998, and immediately put a four-point gap between Villa and the relegation places.
Danny Ings and Jacob Ramsey returned to the Villa team as Gerrard made three changes, with Ezri Konsa also recalled after suspension.
Gerrard and his team emerged from the tunnel to a rousing reception from the home fans and Villa responded by creating several early chances to take the lead.
Brighton then had a couple of opportunities before the break but Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez stood up to repel Leandro Trossard’s driven strike from an angle and then made a save with his right hand to deny Tariq Lamptey.
Gerrard brought on Ashley Young as a substitute and the former Manchester United player set up the opening goal for Watkins, who cut inside from the left before curling a shot into the top corner of the net.
The second goal came after an intercepted pass, with Mings smashing home the loose ball.

Topics: Aston Villa Steven Gerrard Premier league

Related

Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss
Sport
Gerrard returns to Premier League as Aston Villa boss
Liverpool great Gerrard calls time on career
Sport
Liverpool great Gerrard calls time on career

Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink
Updated 28 sec ago

Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink
Updated 28 sec ago
WATFORD, United Kingdom: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday.
United’s fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian manager to extreme levels as club bosses decide whether to pull the plug on his reign.
They were out-fought and out-thought by Claudio Ranieri’s feisty Watford side, who came into the match after losing four out of their past five Premier League matches.
Watford dominated the first half and thoroughly deserved their two-goal lead at half-time, courtesy of goals from Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr.
The visitors pulled a goal back early in the second half through substitute Donny van de Beek but could not find an equalizer and captain Harry Maguire was sent off with just over 20 minutes to go.
Substitute Joao Pedro finished off United’s hopes with a late third and Emmanuel Dennis rubbed salt into Solskjaer’s wounds, making it 4-1.
Vicarage Road was gripped by early drama when referee Jonathan Moss pointed to the penalty spot in the sixth minute after United midfielder Scott McTominay bundled King over in the box.
Sarr’s weak penalty was saved by the Spaniard but Kiko Femenia fired home from the right side of the box only to see his goal ruled out by VAR for encroachment into the box.
Sarr retook the kick but De Gea again saved to keep the score goalless.
Watford looked the more dangerous side as the half wore on, with United struggling to establish any semblance of control despite playing two holding midfielders in McTominay and Nemanja Matic.
They took the lead they deserved when King side-footed home a cross from the impressive Dennis.
King should have doubled the lead with a free header from the center of the goal but De Gea made a straightforward save.
Watford got the second goal they so richly deserved just before the half-time break when Sarr made up for his earlier penalty miss to slot past De Gea from the edge of the box.
Solskjaer waked down the tunnel at the break assailed by chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” as he desperately plotted a way back into the match.
He threw on Van de Beek and Anthony Martial for Marcus Rashford and McTominay and United suddenly found some rhythm.
They were level in the 50th minute when Van de Beek headed home from close range after a headed pass from Cristiano Ronaldo.
Suddenly United were playing with more freedom and fluency. Bruno Fernandes fired wide before Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster produced a superb save to deny Ronaldo when he was through on goal.
But they could not find another goal and Magiure was sent off in the 69th minute for a challenge on Tom Cleverley.
Pedro scored from a tight angle to beat De Gea to make it 3-1 and Dennis struck home from the right side of the box to send the Watford fans into ecstasy.
The Red Devils are now 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and risk losing touch with the top four.
Solskjaer was without 20-year-old Mason Greenwood, who has tested positive for coronavirus. He will now have to undergo a period of isolation during a crucial period for United.
United face a crunch Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday before traveling to Premier League leaders Chelsea next weekend.
But there are now serious doubts over whether Solskjaer will remain in charge.

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead
  • Dortmund's Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Second-placed Borussia Dortmund reduced Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to a single point Saturday as Marco Reus’ late winner sealed their 2-1 home victory against Stuttgart.
Dortmund’s Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since his summer transfer from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart forced a mistake in the hosts’ defense which led to an equalizer by Roberto Massimo.
With time running out, Dortmund counter-attacked from their own box and Reus tapped into an empty net to snatch victory after leaders Bayern suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Marco Reus

Related

Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1
Sport
Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener
Sport
Haaland scores as Dortmund beats Beşiktaş 2-1 away in opener

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit. (AFP)
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit. (AFP)
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after the qualifying session ahead of the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit. (AFP)
  • Bottas was 0.78 seconds faster than teammate Hamilton
  • Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over Hamilton headed into Sunday's race
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

LOSAIL, Qatar: Lewis Hamilton and Max Vetstappen qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the Formula One championship contenders at the very start of Sunday's race.
Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career, fourth of the season and first since the Hungarian Grand Prix in August. Hamilton trails Verstappen by 14 points in the championship fight with three races remaining.
He beat Verstappen by 0.455 seconds Saturday to win the pole at Losail International Circuit. The seven-time champion said his stomach had been bothering him since he arrived in Qatar, but a good night's sleep helped his recovery.
Hamilton said his stomachache made opening day at the new circuit difficult, and he was fourth in both of Friday's practice sessions.
“I really struggled throughout first practice and I was just really off,” Hamilton said. “I was here 'til midnight working with the engineers, who also always work so late, and found I lot of areas in which I can improve.”
Mercedes made changes in Saturday's final practice and Hamilton said in qualifying he was aided by smart strategy that sent him on track with little traffic and a strong lap by the driver.
“That last lap was beautiful, it was a really sweet lap,” Hamilton said. “This track is amazing to drive, it is incredibly fast. It felt good.”
Verstappen said Red Bull was lacking pace and noted that teammate Sergio Perez failed to advance to the final qualifying group. Perez will start 11th.
“It's been just a bit more tricky for us in qualifying,” Verstappen said. “We are struggling a bit more than normal. We've never done a race here, so there's a lot of unknowns.”
The race is the first in a 10-year deal between F1 and Qatar.
Valtteri Bottas, teammate to Hamilton at Mercedes, qualified third and was followed by Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri. Gasly has been fast all weekend but a tire puncture near the end of qualifying slowed him.
Fernando Alonso qualified fifth and was followed by Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.
The weekend opened with the Brazil GP still the main topic of discussion as Mercedes contested the FIA decision not to penalize Verstappen for running Hamilton wide off course last week in Sao Paulo. Mercedes requested a review of the decision, which the FIA denied in the middle of a Friday press briefing between the principals of the two warring teams.
It was a tense 30-minute session between Mercedes head Toto Wolff and Christian Horner, team principal for Red Bull, and both agreed they have no relationship. But Horner also publicly questioned the legality of the Mercedes.
Horner believes the rear wing used by Mercedes in Mexico and Brazil was illegal and gave the rivals a significant straightline speed advantage. He vowed to protest Mercedes if the wing is used again.
Wolff was adamant the Mercedes is legal.

Topics: F1 Qatar Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Valtteri Bottas

Related

Motor racing-F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review
Sport
Motor racing-F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen walks out of his car after winning the F1 Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. (AFP)
Sport
Max Verstappen wins in Mexico, extends lead over Lewis Hamilton in F1 title chase

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate

Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate
  • Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation
  • Proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from a virus infection is needed in Germany
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

BREMEN, Germany: Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus.
Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.”
The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing.
“I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination center and got the documents to prove it,” Anfang had said in a club statement. “I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”
On Saturday, ahead of the team’s game against Schalke, Anfang told Bremen he was quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”
Proof of vaccination or a recent recovery from a virus infection is needed in Germany for entry to many restaurants or other public places, depending on different states’ rules.
Anfang took over as Bremen coach in June after the club was relegated from the Bundesliga following 40 years in the top division. Bremen is eighth in the second-division table.
Assistant coach Danjiel Zenkovic was to take charge for the game against Schalke.

Topics: Werder Bremen COVID-19 vaccination Markus Anfang football Germany

Related

Bremen face final chance to avoid automatic relegation
Sport
Bremen face final chance to avoid automatic relegation
Werder Bremen sack head coach Nouri
Sport
Werder Bremen sack head coach Nouri

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout
  • Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring and Kante's long-range blast put Chelsea in control
  • Thomas Tuchel's side are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

LEICESTER, United Kingdom: Chelsea swept to a 3-0 win at Leicester as N’Golo Kante’s rocket helped the Premier League leaders move six points clear at the top on Saturday.
Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring and Kante’s long-range blast put Chelsea in control before Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the second half.
Thomas Tuchel’s side are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions after erasing the bitter taste of a frustrating 1-1 draw against lowly Burnley before the international break.
Chelsea’s ruthless display provided the perfect riposte to Paris Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino’s recent claim that the European champions are a “defensive” team.
It was the ideal preparation for a big week that features a crucial Champions League tie against Juventus on Tuesday before Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on November 28.
“It’s a good away game, an excellent result. We created a lot of chances,” Tuchel said.
“We knew we needed to be strong from first to last minute. This is what we did.
“N’Golo is outstanding. He finds another gear on the pitch, when he plays with a free mind he can be the difference.”
With Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku hoping to return shortly after an ankle injury and Timo Werner back among the substitutes following his hamstring problem, Chelsea are perfectly positioned to cement their place at the top of the table.
The only concern was an injury that forced off Italy midfielder Jorginho in the closing stages.
Chelsea made quick work of dispatching lacklustre Leicester, who had managed only one clean-sheet in their previous 17 league games and none since the opening day of the season.
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers switched to a three-man central defense in a bid to shore up his leaky rearguard, but Chelsea easily found holes in the formation.
Ben Chilwell has been among the goals for both Chelsea and England lately and the left-back should have opened the scoring against his former club after just four minutes.
Picked out by Jorginho’s raking pass, Chilwell got behind the Leicester defense and surged into the penalty area, only to drive his shot against the crossbar with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat.
Every touch from Chilwell was jeered by Leicester fans, but he helped silence the crowd in the 14th minute.
Chilwell curled an in swinging corner toward Rudiger and the German center-back got between two Leicester defenders to glance a header into the far corner.
It was a well-timed reminder of Rudiger’s quality as Chelsea try to persuade the 28-year-old to sign an extension to a contract that runs out at the end of the season.
“Everybody wants him to stay. It’s pretty clear,” Tuchel said.
“Sometimes there’s a delay in these things, but he knows which club he plays for — a fantastic club in a fantastic league.
“We need a bit of patience and hopefully there will be a happy ending.”
Having squandered the lead against Burnley after missing a host of chances, Chelsea were in no mood to repeat that mistake and they struck again in the 28th minute.
Reece James dropped his shoulder to work space for a pass to Kante and the France midfielder advanced unchecked before drilling a fine finish past Schmeichel from the edge of the area.
Like Rudiger, it was Kante’s first goal since scoring in the win at Tottenham in September.
Under-worked Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy was tested by Daniel Amartey’s fierce strike and Jamie Vardy headed over from James Maddison’s cross as Leicester briefly put Chelsea under pressure.
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was anonymous in his first start for almost a month after dental surgery and he was hauled off on the hour.
Pulisic was Mount’s replacement and the United States winger seized his chance when he stabbed home from fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech’s pass in the 71st minute.
It was Pulisic’s first club goal since the opening weekend of another injury-plagued season for the 23-year-old.

Topics: Chelsea Premier league Leicester City N'Golo Kanté

Related

Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0
Sport
Chelsea extends Premier League lead by beating Newcastle 3-0
Chelsea hit Norwich for seven
Sport
Chelsea hit Norwich for seven

Latest updates

Attacking performance for Newcastle not enough for three points in draw with Brentford
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin in action with Brentford's Christian Norgaard. (Action Images via Reuters)
Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0
Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0
Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink
Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink
Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead
Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern’s lead
Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40
Sudanese call for anti-coup protests as death toll rises to 40

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.