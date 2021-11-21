ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity

With tolerance and inclusivity being the key themes of the Expo 2020 Dubai in the month of November, the ABLF Talks will add to the narratives, hosting industry stalwarts and humanitarians in powerful conversations at the second edition of the Hybrid Conclaves. The event will be held on Nov. 22 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the 15th edition of the ABLF Series.

Following on from the success of the first conclave held in October, the focus of the ABLF Talks in November will be on economic recovery post the pandemic as well as the use of technology to foster inclusivity in education and society.

The ABLF is held under the presence and patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, cabinet member and minister of tolerance and coexistence, UAE and in association with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, the world’s largest NGO for education for marginalized children.

The highlight of the event will be a keynote address by Sheikh Nahayan, to spotlight the expo’s role in catalyzing multiculturalism and the need to further advocate interconnectedness on the global stage.

Adding the humanitarian touch to the conversations, discourse there will be a special UN-empowered panel featuring experts Dr. Tariq Al-Gurg, CEO and vice chairman, Dubai Cares; Dr. Dena Assaf, UN resident coordinator and deputy commissioner-general of the UN at the Expo 2020 Dubai; and Majid Al-Usaimi, UNICEF national ambassador and president, Asian Paralympic Committee; to call attention to the role of technology in building online learning ecosystems conducive to inclusivity and diversity.

The monthly leadership series is supported by a prestigious lineup of industry heavyweights including the India-based Aditya Birla Group, a $45 billion conglomerate; Zand, the first digital bank in the world to provide retail and corporate banking; the UAE’s DP World and Etisalat, the world’s fastest mobile network.

The event will be streamed virtually to an audience of 30,000 through the ABLF City, a cutting-edge virtual platform, while the in-person sessions will have a well curated audience comprising top industry leaders from the GCC and beyond.

The ABLF is supported by a powerful lineup of partners — CNBC Arabia (broadcast partner) and Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, Arab News, Muscat Daily (media partners), and UNICEF and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (strategic partners).