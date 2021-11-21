You are here

  • Home
  • ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity

ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity

ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity
Short Url

https://arab.news/wmscj

Updated 25 sec ago

ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity

ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity
Updated 25 sec ago

With tolerance and inclusivity being the key themes of the Expo 2020 Dubai in the month of November, the ABLF Talks will add to the narratives, hosting industry stalwarts and humanitarians in powerful conversations at the second edition of the Hybrid Conclaves. The event will be held on Nov. 22 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the 15th edition of the ABLF Series.

Following on from the success of the first conclave held in October, the focus of the ABLF Talks in November will be on economic recovery post the pandemic as well as the use of technology to foster inclusivity in education and society.

The ABLF is held under the presence and patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, cabinet member and minister of tolerance and coexistence, UAE and in association with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, the world’s largest NGO for education for marginalized children.

The highlight of the event will be a keynote address by Sheikh Nahayan, to spotlight the expo’s role in catalyzing multiculturalism and the need to further advocate interconnectedness on the global stage.

Adding the humanitarian touch to the conversations, discourse there will be a special UN-empowered panel featuring experts Dr. Tariq Al-Gurg, CEO and vice chairman, Dubai Cares; Dr. Dena Assaf, UN resident coordinator and deputy commissioner-general of the UN at the Expo 2020 Dubai; and Majid Al-Usaimi, UNICEF national ambassador and president, Asian Paralympic Committee; to call attention to the role of technology in building online learning ecosystems conducive to inclusivity and diversity.

The monthly leadership series is supported by a prestigious lineup of industry heavyweights including the India-based Aditya Birla Group, a $45 billion conglomerate; Zand, the first digital bank in the world to provide retail and corporate banking; the UAE’s DP World and Etisalat, the world’s fastest mobile network.

The event will be streamed virtually to an audience of 30,000 through the ABLF City, a cutting-edge virtual platform, while the in-person sessions will have a well curated audience comprising top industry leaders from the GCC and beyond.

The ABLF is supported by a powerful lineup of partners — CNBC Arabia (broadcast partner) and Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, Arab News, Muscat Daily (media partners), and UNICEF and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (strategic partners).

Saudi Re named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’

Saudi Re named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Re named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’

Saudi Re named ‘Reinsurance Company of the Year’
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) bagged the “Reinsurance Company of Year” award at the 8th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards 2021 held virtually in Dubai.

“Saudi Re is delighted to win the ‘Reinsurance Company of Year’ award, which recognizes the evolution of Saudi Re and reflects our client-centric approach, commitment to market development and efforts to promote sustainable practices,” said Fahad Al-Hesni, managing director and chief executive of Saudi Re.

The judging panel noted that despite the unprecedented market challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Re succeeded in sustaining its growth momentum in 2020.

The gross written premium grew 18 percent to SR935 million ($249.2 million), driven by 25 percent growth in the international markets and 8 percent in the domestic market. In addition, the efforts exerted during 2020 resulted in a growth rate of 58 percent in Q1 2021.

BACKGROUND

In 2020, Saudi Re’s international business grew to represent 63 percent of the overall portfolio, with an increasing presence in more than 40 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Lloyd’s market.

Furthermore, in line with its strategy to develop international business, Saudi Re successfully built strong relationships with clients and brokers outside its home market, projecting an image of a reliable Middle Eastern reinsurer.

In 2020, Saudi Re’s international business grew to represent 63 percent of the overall portfolio, with an increasing presence in more than 40 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Lloyd’s market.

Saudi Re is the first Middle Eastern reinsurer to publish a sustainability report, developed in line with national and international strategic visions and objectives such as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The Middle East Insurance Awards are assessed by a distinguished judging panel comprising 25 industry leaders representing regulatory bodies, rating agencies, insurance federations and prominent industry leaders. The results were also independently audited by a Big Four audit firm.

The award is granted to companies demonstrating leadership in the MENA’s general reinsurance industry through innovation in product offerings, thought leadership, enhancing stability and security of the industry while boosting the image of the profession.

Nathan’s Famous brings halal hot dogs to Saudi Arabia

Nathan’s Famous brings halal hot dogs to Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Nathan’s Famous brings halal hot dogs to Saudi Arabia

Nathan’s Famous brings halal hot dogs to Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 November 2021
Arab News

Nathan’s Famous, Inc., an American fast food restaurant chain operating New York favorites for more than 100 years, has announced a new expansion plan into Saudi Arabia. Nathan’s Famous will serve their world-famous hot dogs and fries in seven kiosks across the Kingdom, with plans to open three more in the coming weeks.

“Nathan’s Famous is known all over the world, which is why we’ve had success in recent years growing across the globe,” states James Walker, senior vice president, restaurants. “We have seen success with our offerings in the Middle East, and we are looking forward to introducing our food to new consumers in Saudi Arabia.”

James Walker, senior vice president

Nathan’s Famous, which is currently available in 20 countries globally, will be available at key locations such as Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh City Boulevard and Combat Field Zone. The kiosks will offer Nathan’s Famous halal hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and an assortment of the classic hot dog toppings, including chili and cheese. Select kiosks will also offer Nathan’s Famous halal New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda.

In 1916, Nathan Handwerker started his nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island, with a $300 loan and his wife’s secret recipe. At the time, he had no idea how famous those hot dogs would be. In 1916, to settle an argument over who was the most patriotic, legend has it that four immigrants held a hot dog eating contest at the Nathan’s Famous Coney Island stand.

HIGHLIGHT

Kiosks in Saudi Arabia will offer Nathan’s Famous halal hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries and an assortment of the classic hot dog toppings, including chili and cheese. Select kiosks will also offer Nathan’s Famous halal New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda.

In 1939, President Roosevelt served Nathan’s hot dogs to the King and Queen of England.

Fast forward to 2020, 104 years later, and the start of a new decade and Nathan’s Famous embarked on a new path. The restaurant launched a revamped menu with a new line of burgers, chicken, onion rings, shakes and more.

‘Feel the Beat’ of the city with Four Seasons DIFC

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre’s Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina. (Supplied)
Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre’s Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina. (Supplied)
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

‘Feel the Beat’ of the city with Four Seasons DIFC

Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre’s Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina. (Supplied)
Updated 18 November 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, the boutique-style urban hotel, has launched its “Feel The Beat” stay experience, which includes credit at its spa and restaurants as well as exclusive access to the pool and beach at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach. 

The hotel brings the energy of DIFC and signature Four Seasons elegance into one dance floor and is designed to showcase artistic expression from every corner. As if in a high-end private club, expect the staff to know the ins and outs of the neighborhood with perfect recommendations to suit the preferences of individual guests.

HIGHLIGHT

Guests interested in staying at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC can book the ‘Feel the Beat’ package for two nights or more and take advantage of 300 dirhams ($82) of hotel credit that can be redeemed at Penrose Lounge, Mina Brasserie or The Pearl Spa and Wellness.

“There is something about DIFC’s energy that satisfies the artist, adventurer and aspirer within us,” said Renan Astolpho, hotel manager, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. “It is probably Dubai’s most sensorial neighborhood; in a minutes-long stroll you can spot a towering landmark, smell and taste a culinary masterpiece, hear the buzz from a busy social spot and touch an intriguing art installation. Our hotel channels this same energy, and our team has curated the top ways to get a taste of the DIFC way of life.”

1. A dip with a view
The glass-walled pool on the roof-top deck of Four Seasons Hotel DIFC offers guests sights to admire while cooling off. The DIFC skyscrapers are scattered around waiting to be “snapped and grammed.” 

2. World-class dining 
DIFC arguably has the highest concentration of notable restaurants out of all of Dubai’s thriving neighborhoods. Restaurants such as Zuma, La Petite Maison, Avli by Tashas, Gaia and others serve up an experience. The hotel’s very own Mina Brasserie is a local favorite, with a menu curated by Michelin star awardee chef Michael Mina.

3. Galleries galore
For a creativity and inspiration boost, all one needs to do is become a DIFC pedestrian and stroll by the riddled galleries and art installations. World-renowned galleries such as Sotheby’s and Opera Gallery along with local exhibitions, make DIFC a vibrant hub for art and culture.

4. Recovery from traveling 
Travelers need not worry about airplane skin once they arrive at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC. The Hydrafacial treatments at The Pearl Spa and Wellness get rid of impurities and nourish the skin with antioxidants, peptides and hyaluronic acid for instantaneous skin recovery. The spa has a selection of standout treatments that help guests breeze through their DIFC escapades.

5. A glittering skyline
Photo opportunities come by very easily in DIFC. Whether from the Luna Terrace or the intimate terrace at Penrose Lounge, Burj Khalifa sets a backdrop that cannot be ignored.

6. A grand grooming session
Guests staying at the Penthouse Suite can enjoy a grooming session in true presidential fashion. With a plush leather barber’s chair, a Bond-style shave is as close as can be in the suite’s elegant living room. The concierge is on call to arrange sessions with the city’s most talented barbers and hairdressers.

7. The calm tropical oasis
A stay at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC grants exclusive access to one of the city’s most coveted beach resorts. A stroll through the lush greenery to the free form pool and white sands of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach can feel like an escape from the metropolis. 

Guests interested in staying at Four Seasons Hotel DIFC can book the “Feel the Beat” package for two nights or more and take advantage of 300 dirhams ($82) of hotel credit that can be redeemed at Penrose Lounge, Mina Brasserie or The Pearl Spa and Wellness.

Topics: Dubai Four Seasons DIFC

Related

Four Seasons Riyadh sparkles in green for National Day
Corporate News
Four Seasons Riyadh sparkles in green for National Day
Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework
Business & Economy
Dubai’s DIFC regulator issues first part of digital assets framework

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector

ROSHN hosts roadshow to attract private sector
Updated 17 November 2021
Arab News

ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national community developer and a fully owned company by the Public Investment Fund, recently organized a roadshow to attract investment partners, developers, contractors and suppliers, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh. ROSHN’s leadership team consists of representatives from the largest 300 companies specialized in the construction and real estate development sectors.

The ROSHN Partnership Roadshow aims to contribute to providing opportunities for purchase by investors, developers, contractors, and suppliers from the private sector in developing the vast communities that ROSHN is developing in various regions across the Kingdom. This roadshow also comes from ROSHN’s keenness to support investment partners in multiple fields. Among ROSHN’s goals is to contribute to the gross domestic product, support national companies, and provide outstanding investment opportunities for partners.

The event highlighted the role of ROSHN and the contribution of its activities as a substantial national real estate developer, while showcasing the communities that it is developing within a long-term plan across the Kingdom. This is in addition to presenting the standards and requirements of the company and investment opportunities that will attract other sectors and companies.

ROSHN group CEO David Grover said: “Today we are pleased to host our partner investors, developers, contractors and suppliers in the fields of development, construction and various other areas. (They are) our partners to develop culturally and environmentally sustainable societies that achieve national goals in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and meet the ambitions of society.”

During the event, members from the ROSHN leadership team, including Grover, and the group’s chief operating officer Sabah Barakat, presented several points explaining the opportunities. The leadership team communicated directly with the audience in an open discussion session to exchange and answer all inquiries.

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO

ADIB appoints Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO
Updated 16 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s board of directors has announced the appointment of UAE national Nasser Abdulla Al-Awadhi as ADIB’s new group chief executive officer, starting from Jan. 9, 2022 subsequent to UAE Central Bank approval.

Al-Awadhi brings more than 33 years of experience in banking and is a leading practitioner in Islamic finance, having held a variety of senior strategic, commercial and leadership roles. He joins ADIB from Dubai Islamic Bank where he served as the group chief of consumer banking, since March 2018, during which he contributed to the development of various transformational programs and implemented various strategic initiatives. He was also a board member of several leading national institutions.

In addition, he held the position of head of strategic relationships at Dubai Islamic Bank from 2014 to 2018 and head of business development at Tamweel Company from 2011 to 2014.

Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al-Khaili, ADIB’s chairman, said: “The board is pleased to have appointed Nasser Al-Awadhi as group CEO. Nasser was our standout choice and brings a wealth of leadership experience in both Islamic finance and banking. He will now lead ADIB through our next stage of expansion under our 2025 growth strategy.

FASTFACT

Al-Awadhi brings more than 33 years of experience in banking and is a leading practitioner in Islamic finance, having held a variety of senior strategic, commercial and leadership roles.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the leadership team for playing a central role in leading ADIB over the last two years. During that time and despite the pandemic, the bank has grown significantly, now serving over one million customers, delivering sustained profitability, and putting in place a world-class digital infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Al-Awadhi, the newly appointed group CEO, said: “It is a great privilege to be joining ADIB at a time when the bank is achieving strong momentum, and as it sets out to deliver its 2025 growth strategy. I wholeheartedly share ADIB’s vision to become the world’s most innovative Islamic bank combining the very best digital services with innovative Islamic products. I look forward to working with the bank’s team to take advantage of all available opportunities in the market and contribute to ADIB by providing the best possible value to our valued shareholders. “

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than 133 billion dirhams ($30.7 billion) in assets. It has a presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar. 

Topics: ADIB

Latest updates

ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity
ABLF Talks Hybrid to spotlight post-pandemic economy recovery, inclusivity
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year: sources
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC weighs IPO of logistics and services unit next year: sources
Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached
Saudi stock market exchange Tadawul seeks to raise up to $1b from IPO
Saudi stock market exchange Tadawul seeks to raise up to $1b from IPO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.