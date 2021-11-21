You are here

US police hunt felon after ‘accidental’ gun discharge at Atlanta airport

In this Friday, May 27, 2016, file photo taken from video, travelers pass through the main security gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. (AP)
WASHINGTON: Police were hunting a convicted felon who fled Atlanta’s international airport after his gun accidentally discharged during a security search and sparked panic.
The incident on Saturday sent dozens of passengers scurrying for cover, and resulted in three injuries, none of which were caused by the discharge.
“We are actively pursuing this individual,” Atlanta Police’s Major Reginald Moorman said in a press conference after identifying the suspect as 42-year-old Kenny Wells.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said the incident occurred after a “prohibited item” was identified inside a passenger’s baggage by an X-Ray machine.
As a security officer opened the compartment containing the item, “the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged.”
“The passenger then fled the area, running out of the airport exit,” the TSA said, adding that the officer had told the passenger not to touch the item.
One person was injured in a fall in the ensuing panic and two others complained of shortness of breath, police said.
Shortly after the incident at around 1:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), the airport said on Twitter that there was no active shooter, and “there is no danger to passengers or employees.”
Police gave the all-clear just before 3:00 pm.
The loud noise sent many people ducking and running, knocking over suitcases and stanchions as they scrambled to escape, footage aired by CNN showed.
People could be heard shouting “Get down! Get down!” while others slid across the floor.
Some took shelter in airport restaurants, while others ran onto the tarmac.
The incident came on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Since the beginning of the year, the TSA has detected more than 450 firearms at checkpoints in the Atlanta airport alone.
A controversial Georgia law passed in 2014 allows people to carry permitted guns into airports although not past screening checkpoints, as well as into bars, schools and churches.
Under federal law, it is illegal to carry a weapon into a TSA screening area.
Passengers may travel with firearms in checked bags when they are unloaded, locked and stored inside a hard-sided case.
The weapon must additionally be declared.

With tolerance and inclusivity being the key themes of the Expo 2020 Dubai in the month of November, the ABLF Talks will add to the narratives, hosting industry stalwarts and humanitarians in powerful conversations at the second edition of the Hybrid Conclaves. The event will be held on Nov. 22 at the Expo 2020 Dubai, as part of the 15th edition of the ABLF Series.

Following on from the success of the first conclave held in October, the focus of the ABLF Talks in November will be on economic recovery post the pandemic as well as the use of technology to foster inclusivity in education and society.

The ABLF is held under the presence and patronage of Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, cabinet member and minister of tolerance and coexistence, UAE and in association with the UAE Ministry of Economy and Dubai Cares, the world’s largest NGO for education for marginalized children.

The highlight of the event will be a keynote address by Sheikh Nahayan, to spotlight the expo’s role in catalyzing multiculturalism and the need to further advocate interconnectedness on the global stage.

Adding the humanitarian touch to the conversations, discourse there will be a special UN-empowered panel featuring experts Dr. Tariq Al-Gurg, CEO and vice chairman, Dubai Cares; Dr. Dena Assaf, UN resident coordinator and deputy commissioner-general of the UN at the Expo 2020 Dubai; and Majid Al-Usaimi, UNICEF national ambassador and president, Asian Paralympic Committee; to call attention to the role of technology in building online learning ecosystems conducive to inclusivity and diversity.

The monthly leadership series is supported by a prestigious lineup of industry heavyweights including the India-based Aditya Birla Group, a $45 billion conglomerate; Zand, the first digital bank in the world to provide retail and corporate banking; the UAE’s DP World and Etisalat, the world’s fastest mobile network.

The event will be streamed virtually to an audience of 30,000 through the ABLF City, a cutting-edge virtual platform, while the in-person sessions will have a well curated audience comprising top industry leaders from the GCC and beyond.

The ABLF is supported by a powerful lineup of partners — CNBC Arabia (broadcast partner) and Hindustan Times, Khaleej Times, Arab News, Muscat Daily (media partners), and UNICEF and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (strategic partners).

Image: Shutterstock
Reuters

State oil firm Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) of its marine services, logistics and shipping arm next year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.


ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) has been selected for a potential float in Abu Dhabi in 2022, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is not public.


A deal could follow after testing investor appetite and market conditions, they said.


ADNOC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Sunday.


Gulf oil producers are looking at sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalizing on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.


ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3 percent of global oil demand, is seeking to extract value from businesses it owns and divest assets seen as non-core businesses.


It is also taking advantage of a rally on the Abu Dhabi equities index, which is up about 65 percent this year, the best-performing market in the Gulf region.


ADNOC in September offered an 11 percent stake in its drilling business, which raised more than $1.1 billion from investors. ADNOC and chemicals firm OCI raised $795 million in October through the public share sale of its fertilizer venture Fertiglobe.


ADNOC L&S delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers.


It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co, Petroleum Services Co. and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.


The unit has a fleet of over 240 owned and chartered vessels, which include tankers and very large crude carriers. It is also the only licensed operator to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.


The business is an essential unit of ADNOC, which is seeking to boost its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030.


The unit also operates feeder vessels that transport cargo on behalf of ADNOC and other customers. Shipping rates for cargo have soared in the past year as the coronavirus pandemic created bottlenecks and disrupted supply chains. 

Topics: economy ADNOC Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) IPO

Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co., got the Saudi ministry of finance approval to restructure the company’s remaining loans worth SR3 billion riyals, it said in a filing.

The restructuring deal includes the conversion of SR1.5bn of the total existing loan into a new Shariah-compliant subordinated perpetual instrument, as well as the maturity extension of the remaining SR1.5bn to 31 March 2031, the company known as JODC said.

Khalid Al-Amoudi, CEO of JODC, said in a statement: “This is a major milestone for our capital structure optimization plan that will set us on a more sustainable course towards completing the Jabal Omar masterplan. Our immediate focus remains on executing the financial transformation plan to support the completion of the outstanding phase. With the gradual reopening of the Kingdom to pilgrims post Covid-19, and our now more stable financial position, we are more confident in our ability to ramp up operations and construction mobilization on site."

This agreement will have the following immediate impact on the company’s financials and long-term position:

  • Reduces the Company’s total liability by SAR 1.94 billion
  • Over SAR 440 million in outstanding interest payment that has been waived will be reflected in Q4 2021 income statement
  • Deleveraging its balance sheet and improving its debt-to-equity ratio
  • Improving its cashflow profile, enabling the Company to meet its other debt obligations
  • Reducing its total debt servicing levels, enabling the Company to put the funds towards more value-enhancing use
  • Improving the Company’s capital structure, enabling it to optimize the funding mix required for the completion of the outstanding phases of the masterplan


 

Topics: Saudi Arabia debt Finance

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military plans to reinstate ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok following an agreement reached in the late hours of Saturday, accodring to Fadlallah Burma Nasir, the head of the Umma Party.

Hamdok will form an independent cabinet of technocrats and all political detainees will be released under the agreement between the military and civilian political parties, Nasir said on Sunday.

Nasir said he took part in a meeting late on Saturday in which mediators reached a deal.

The Sovereign Council will hold an urgent meeting on Sunday before announcing the agreement, said a source with knowledge of the talks.

Hamdok was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on Oct. 25, derailing a transition towards democracy agreed after the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The military dissolved Hamdok’s cabinet and detained a number of civilians who held top positions under a power-sharing deal agreed with the military following Bashir's ouster.

Following the coup, Hamdok had demanded the release of all political detainees and a return to power sharing as a precondition for negotiating, according to sources close to him.

The coup triggered a campaign of mass demonstrations against the military, and activists had called for further protests on Sunday.

Western powers that had backed Sudan’s political transition condemned the takeover and suspended some economic assistance to Sudan. 

Topics: Sudan Protests abdalla hamdok

