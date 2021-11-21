You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Short Url

https://arab.news/pks8c

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank announced on Sunday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with HSBC Bank and Saudi British Bank to advance trade and export financing and credit insurance. 
The partnership is in line with Saudi EXIM Bank’s objectives to boost the export of Saudi products and services.
The bank’s CEO, Saad Alkhalb, said the collaboration with HSBC and SABB is a significant step toward achieving EXIM Bank’s goal to build effective partnerships with national and international financial institutions.

Topics: Saudi EXIM SABB HSBC exports

Related

SABB, EXIM sign insurance deal to facilitate exports
Business & Economy
SABB, EXIM sign insurance deal to facilitate exports

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi General Authority for Competition approved today the acquisition of Saudi’s fast-food chain Kudu Food and Catering Co. by Tahalof Al Tamm Investment Co., according to the authority's Twitter account. 

The authority had approved 101 acquisitions since the beginning of 2021, which is the highest number of approved acquisitions within one year the authority achieved since its establishment, Argaam reported, citing GAC’s spokesman, Saad Al Masoud. 

Topics: economy Saudi kudu Food

Related

Kudu opens 300th branch in the Kingdom
Corporate News
Kudu opens 300th branch in the Kingdom

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: KKR & Co., an American global investment company, plans to buy all of Telecom Italia, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move aims at revamping the Italian telecommunications company that’s seen its market value fall more than 8 percent to €7.4 billion ($8.4 billion) this year.

The US company plans to separate out Telecom Italia’s network business in order to get a solid revenue stream from regulated tariffs, the sources said. 

Spokespeople for Telecom Italia and KRR declined to comment.

Topics: Telecom Italia KKR acquisition deal

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds

El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
  • The Latin American country also aims to build Bitcoin City near the Conchagua volcano
Updated 12 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

El Salvador plans to issue the world’s first sovereign $1 billion US dollar denominated 10-year Bitcoin bonds on the Liquid Network, Bloomberg reported citing the chief strategy officer of Blockstream. 

The so-called “volcano bond” is to be equally split between an allocation in bitcoin and Bitcoin mining infrastructure powered by geothermal energy in the region, Samson Mon explained. 

As demonstrated by Blockstream models, at the end of the 10th year of the bond, the annual percentage yield will be 146 percent due to Bitcoin’s projected appreciation, with Bitcoin expected to hit the $1 million mark within five years. 

The Latin American country also aims to build Bitcoin City near the Conchagua volcano, to provide energy for mining, Bloomberg reported citing president Nayib Bukele. 

The city will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, with only 10 percent of value-added tax to fund city construction and services.

The ambitious plans will allow El Salvador to be “the financial center of the world” and “the Singapore of Latin America,” Mow said.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin bitcoin mining El Salvador South America bonds

Related

Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US
Business & Economy
Dogecoin beats Bitcoin as the most-Googled cryptocoin in US

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company

SAMA licenses new payment fintech company
  • SADAD is a central system for displaying and paying invoices
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced on Sunday the licensing of a new financial technology (Fintech) company in the field of payments under the name "al-Hulul al-Shamilah Finance" to provide payment services through the SADAD system.

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 14, in addition to 7 companies that obtained the initial approval.

SADAD is a central system for displaying and paying invoices, and making a variety of other payments, developed by SAMA.

The Central Bank aims to attract a value-adding new segment of investors and companies to strengthen and contribute to the growth of the sector through compliance with SAMA's regulatory requirements.

It encourages innovation in financial services, and increasing efficiency in financial transactions including enhancing the level of financial inclusion in the Kingdom.

Topics: SAMA #fintech

Related

Saudi SAMA updates regulations for debt crowdfunding activities
Business & Economy
Saudi SAMA updates regulations for debt crowdfunding activities

Ford Motor ends electric vehicle partnership with Rivian

Ford Motor ends electric vehicle partnership with Rivian
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Ford Motor ends electric vehicle partnership with Rivian

Ford Motor ends electric vehicle partnership with Rivian
  • Ford remains an investor and ally on Rivian’s shared path to an electrified future
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Arab News


RIYADH: Dearborn-based Ford and Rivian, an American electric car manufacturer, have decided to end a joint cooperation agreement on future electric vehicles.

The companies decided to focus on their own projects, scrapping plans to jointly develop a new model as had been envisioned under a partnership struck in early 2019, representatives from each company said, WSJ reported.

Ford remains an investor and ally on Rivian’s shared path to an electrified future, Rivian said.

The development of Rivian and Ford electric vehicles has advanced to a significant degree, giving each company more confidence to move ahead independently, a Ford spokesman said.

Topics: economy Ford Rivian

Related

Rivian sees $23bn wiped out following recent market debut
Business & Economy
Rivian sees $23bn wiped out following recent market debut

Latest updates

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
El Salvador to issue $1bn Bitcoin bonds
Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results
Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.