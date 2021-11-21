Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank announced on Sunday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with HSBC Bank and Saudi British Bank to advance trade and export financing and credit insurance.
The partnership is in line with Saudi EXIM Bank’s objectives to boost the export of Saudi products and services.
The bank’s CEO, Saad Alkhalb, said the collaboration with HSBC and SABB is a significant step toward achieving EXIM Bank’s goal to build effective partnerships with national and international financial institutions.
