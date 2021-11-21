Saudi Energy Ministry signs MoU to develop applications based on polymeric materials

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Energy, and National OilWell Varco, have signed a memorandum of understanding, to enhance cooperation efforts in developing applications based on polymeric materials locally, regionally and globally, according to a tweet by the ministry.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and NOV CEO Clay C. Williams.
The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between NOV. and Saudi Arabia’s Oil Sustainability Program. The two parties also seek to encourage the use of nonmetallic materials from an environmental and economic view.
NOV. is an American multinational corporation based in Houston, Texas. It is a worldwide provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.