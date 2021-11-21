You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi project clears 1,401 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 1,401 Houthi mines in Yemen

The project has 32 de-mining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. (SPA)
The project has 32 de-mining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9dkx2

Updated 22 November 2021
SPA

Saudi project clears 1,401 Houthi mines in Yemen

The project has 32 de-mining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. (SPA)
  • More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians
Updated 22 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance dismantled 1,401 mines in Yemen during the third week of November. The figure comprised five antipersonnel mines, 600 anti-tank mines, 793 unexploded ordinances and three explosive devices.
The project is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease people’s suffering in Yemen.
Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 289,046 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
The project has 32 de-mining teams to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. It trains local de-mining engineers, gives them modern equipment and helps mine victims.
Most landmines retrieved by the teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.  

Topics: Houthi landmines in Yemen

Related

21 members of Saudi-backed team killed clearing Houthi mines in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
21 members of Saudi-backed team killed clearing Houthi mines in Yemen
Yemeni official thanks Saudi Arabia for clearing Houthi mines
Saudi Arabia
Yemeni official thanks Saudi Arabia for clearing Houthi mines

Riyadh Season welcomes 3 million visitors during first month since launch

Winter Wonderland, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, is a hit among visitors. Guests have also been entertained in different zones around the capital. (Supplied)
Winter Wonderland, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, is a hit among visitors. Guests have also been entertained in different zones around the capital. (Supplied)
Updated 22 November 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Riyadh Season welcomes 3 million visitors during first month since launch

Winter Wonderland, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, is a hit among visitors. Guests have also been entertained in different zones around the capital. (Supplied)
  • Riyadh Front has already hosted three festivals, including RUSH Festival for video game lovers, the Jewelry Salon, featuring the most expensive mask globally, and the Riyadh Toy festival, where children met their favorite TV characters
Updated 22 November 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Riyadh Season 2021 has attracted 3 million visitors in the month since its launch on Oct. 20.

Local, regional and global guests have been entertained in different zones around the capital Riyadh. Since the season’s launch nine of 14 zones have been opened: Boulevard Riyadh City, Combat Field, Riyadh Season Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabaa, Riyadh Safari, The Groves, Qariat Zaman and the most recent zone Al-Salam Tree, which opened to the public yesterday.

Over a period of five months, Riyadh Front will host nine international shows for different groups: Children, specialists, entrepreneurs and investors, arts, culture, electronic games, shopping and technology.

Riyadh Front has already hosted three festivals, including RUSH Festival for video game lovers, the Jewelry Salon, featuring the most expensive mask globally, and the Riyadh Toy festival, where children met their favorite TV characters.

Rasha Dababneh, an expat from Jordan, told Arab News during her visit with her son to the Riyadh Toy Festival that she was excited about the season this year.

Boulevard Riyadh City, one of Riyadh Season's 14 zones. (Supplied)

“This is our first zone to visit since the launch of Riyadh Season,” she said. “We wanted our kids to enjoy Riyadh Toy Festival first.”

“We still want to go to Boulevard Riyadh City, and we might later attend the MDL Beast concert.”

The Riyadh Season program — held under the slogan “Imagine more!” — will add up to a total of 7,500 event days. These events include 70 Arabic concerts, six international concerts, ten international exhibitions, 350 theatrical performances, 18 Arabic plays, and six international plays. The season has already hosted one WWE Championship, and will host two international matches, 100 interactive experiences, in addition to 200 restaurants and 70 cafes, which cater to all age groups.  

Al-Murabaa,  one of Riyadh Season's 14 zones. (Supplied)

According to Riyadh Season’s website, it has created huge job opportunities, qualitative economic returns, great foreign investment, and Guinness World Records certificates this year.

One of the most important events this week, which will continue until Nov. 28, is the Riyadh Car Show. The event is all about visitors and enthusiasts who enjoy watching some of the 600 rarest, most luxurious and fastest cars globally, ranging between classic and modern.

The car show’s sales reached SR15 million during the second day of its opening. The show holds global public auctions managed by the British “Silverstone” auction company, and organizes the Ferrari Scuderia World Festival, held on Nov. 26-27. The show will also feature Ferrari Formula 1 team drivers hosting daily live shows for visitors.

Topics: Riyadh season

Related

The safari zone, one of 14 in the Riyadh Season, is a special destination characterized by environmental biodiversity and rare, endangered animals. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah) photos
Saudi Arabia
Popular safari attraction to extend beyond Riyadh Season 2021 
Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition
Art & Culture
Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition

Growing strong: Taif rose farmers gear up for pre-production season

The Taif rose market is estimated to be worth SR52 million, with a growth potential of up to SR700 million if new opportunities are adequately exploited. (Shutterstock)
The Taif rose market is estimated to be worth SR52 million, with a growth potential of up to SR700 million if new opportunities are adequately exploited. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Growing strong: Taif rose farmers gear up for pre-production season

The Taif rose market is estimated to be worth SR52 million, with a growth potential of up to SR700 million if new opportunities are adequately exploited. (Shutterstock)
  • Attempts to transfer and cultivate Taif roses in Europe and Arab countries have been unsuccessful, say specialists
Updated 22 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Farmers are readying their gear as the Taif Rose, a proud Saudi symbol, prepares for next year’s harvest amid fears of an early winter frost.

With its blush to bright pink hue, the beautiful flower is believed to be the sister of the Damascus rose. Legend has it that the seedlings were brought to the Kingdom five centuries ago after an Ottoman sultan offered Levantine rose seedlings to a nobleman in Makkah, who ordered that they were sent to Al-Hada Mountain in Taif for planting,  with the area known for its mild and cool weather, similar to the climate of the Levant.

Taif is home to 2,000 rose farms. It is situated 1,900 meters above sea level, giving it an ideal atmosphere for roses to grow. The roses are planted every year at the beginning of the “Al-Tarf” season — one of the agricultural seasons that encourage the branches to bear the rose fruit.

This year, cultivation specialists warned that the upcoming winter would be a critical threat to crops, and that some farm owners are considering finding warm spray pipes to combat frost.

According to a 2018 Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority report, the Taif rose market is estimated to be worth SR52 million ($13.8 million), with a growth potential of up to SR700 million if new opportunities are adequately exploited.


They noted that some attempts to cultivate Taif roses in Europe and Arab countries did not succeed. European countries received experience and guidance from cultivation experts, but the roses failed to match the Kingdom’s quality due to the different atmosphere and soil.

FASTFACTS

• Taif is home to 2,000 rose farms. It is situated 1,900 meters above sea level, giving it an ideal atmosphere for roses to grow.

• The roses are planted every year at the beginning of the ‘Al-Tarf season’ one of the agricultural seasons that encourage the branches to bear the rose fruit.

Awad Al-Talhi, who owns a rose farm in Al-Shafa in Taif, told Arab News that the high areas of Taif are the best places for planting the roses, but this also leaves them highly exposed to frost, the first major threat to the success of the farms.

Al-Talhi added that the best method for dealing with frost waves is to use specialized tanks connected to warm spray pipes to remove frozen bushes. The warm water spray is effective at keeping first at pay, but it comes with high cost.

“Rose farmers begin the process of pruning trees at the beginning of every year, which takes about two-and-a-half months, depending on the size of the farm. There is no watering of the trees in this period. By mid-March, the harvest season of Taif roses begins,” said Al-Talhi.

Al-Talhi added that regular watering begins every five days until April with the end of pruning of rose bushes.

Roses are susceptible to several diseases and insect pests. They may survive without a basic pest control program, but they may not be very attractive. A pest control program starts with proper site selection, soil preparation, drainage, proper spacing, cultivar selection, and plant maintenance. These factors foster healthy roses that are better able to withstand the pressure of disease and insects.

Taif roses were first documented by Swiss traveler Johann Ludwig Burckhardt, who visited Taif in 1814. Maurice Tamiser, the French chief medical officer in the French armies, mentioned them in 1834 when he was sent to the Hejaz by Mohammed Ali. Other early Taif rose observers include French diplomat Leon Roches in 1841, and Swiss writer Charles Didier in 1854, and other travelers.

Al-Talhi said that exporting the roses abroad was unsuccessful, either as flowers or oils, due to the soil and weather in Taif that produces its unique atmosphere throughout the year.

“Foreign delegations visit Taif from time to time and carry out agricultural studies and take with them agricultural seedlings to their countries, but they have not succeeded in obtaining the same quality. They may achieve success in the first year, but the quality of the crop is not as good as the quality in Taif,” he said.

“Historically, there were many attempts to plant this type of rose in other regions and countries through pilgrims who were fascinated by the scent of this rose. It was cultivated in other areas, but it was not as good as the smell of the Taif rose,” said Khaled Al-Omari, a member of the Cooperative Committee for the Taif Rose.

“With time, and after attempts to study the quality of the Taif rose planted in the Taif heights, it was proven that the Taif soil over the centuries was the appropriate environment for cultivating it,” he added.

Al-Omari told Arab News that the Taif rose cannot be exported due to its sensitivity. But its perfume can be shipped abroad due to the ancient distillation method that preserves the quality of its fragrance.

“The people who are experienced and proficient in the distillation of the roses can successfully preserve the quality of the perfume, it’s a difficult and delicate process. There’s something in the water and soil: Taif roses planted in different areas come out different, they are not of the same quality and smell,” said Al-Omari.

Al-Omari added that the rare Taif rose has led to many historians offering different takes on its origin and the date of its appearance in Taif.

Women in the past used the rose as a colorful decoration and a scent that they placed between the folds of their clothes.

“Owners of rose factories used special pots that they brought from India. The first perfume produced by the owners of the old factories was sent to the pilgrims’ doctor. After that, it became famous and became the fragrance of kings, princes, and people of high positions.”

The rose shot to fame after its association with royalty and elite society. It still attracts global demand due to its rarity and quality. With distillation being conducted by just a few families who have passed down the skill over the generations, output is limited to major international companies that specialize in the perfume industry.

Topics: Taif TAIF ROSE FESTIVAL

Related

More than 2.7 million flowers, trees planted in 3 months in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Saudi Arabia
More than 2.7 million flowers, trees planted in 3 months in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Taif Rose Festival concludes with large number of visitors
Saudi Arabia
Taif Rose Festival concludes with large number of visitors

Minister praises Saudi Arabia’s use of digital health technologies in virus fight

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
Updated 22 November 2021
SPA

Minister praises Saudi Arabia’s use of digital health technologies in virus fight

Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel. (SPA)
  • New standards also reflect Saudi Arabia’s distinction in handling COVID-19 pandemic, says health minister
Updated 22 November 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister and Chairman of the Saudi Health Council Fahad Al-Jalajel on Sunday said that adopting digital health technologies as new standards reflected the Kingdom’s leading role in international and regional forums.

It also embodied Saudi Arabia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its optimal use of modern digital technologies, he said.
Digital technologies were one of the most important tools for dealing with the pandemic, he said, as the first interactive map of COVID-19 data was launched to provide accurate statistics and employ artificial intelligence to analyze data and take national strategic decisions.
In his speech during the opening of the digital event HIMSS21 Middle East Health Conference, Al-Jalajel said: “HIMSS21 includes many goals, perhaps the most prominent of which is to discuss current challenges, visions and ideas about future plans and potential solutions in the field of healthcare, both regionally and internationally.
“Another significant goal is highlighting the importance of health information technology and its influential role in raising the efficiency of performance, improving the quality of services, as well as the optimal use of resources. Undoubtedly, the participation of elite scientists and specialists in this field will enrich this forum with ideas and experiences that reinforce the efforts made and support the work process in the field of technology.”

HIGHLIGHT

Digital technologies were one of the most important tools for dealing with the pandemic, as the first interactive map of COVID-19 data was launched to provide accurate statistics and employ artificial intelligence to analyze data and take national strategic decisions.

Al-Jalajel said that innovative plans were being implemented to develop the health system in the Kingdom, which included building a health transformation plan and designing programs for governing, financing and providing health services, in accordance with best international practices and in line with the National Transformation Program and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, where digital health was a pivotal partner for transformation in the health sector.
Secretary-General of the Saudi Health Council Dr. Nahar Al-Azmi said: “HIMSS21 aims to complete the council’s role in developing and approving a policy of coordination and integration between all the competent authorities, achieving a qualitative advancement of healthcare services, discussing the current challenges in the health field and proposing visions and ideas about future plans and potential solutions for the health sector at the regional and international levels.
“Knowledge, experiences and expertise will be exchanged in various sessions during the conference,” he said.
“There will also be global dialogues on the challenges facing health systems and the available solutions, as well as ways to harness digital health to build effective responses to future epidemics and benefit from data and technology to enhance population health management. This is key for this period during which we are witnessing many strategic transformations in the health sector, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, by adopting digital health technologies as new standards, and highlighting their effective role in improving the quality of healthcare.”

Topics: Saudi digital health

Related

Saudi health ministry to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for groups most at-risk
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for groups most at-risk
Saudi health crisis management center accredited with WHO
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health crisis management center accredited with WHO

Women’s cybersecurity forum in Saudi Arabia brings opportunities to horizon

In this file photo taken on January 23, 2018 a person works at a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on January 23, 2018 a person works at a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

Women’s cybersecurity forum in Saudi Arabia brings opportunities to horizon

In this file photo taken on January 23, 2018 a person works at a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. (AFP)
  • Saudi women represent more than 50 percent of university graduates, representing a national asset with the potential to play an instrumental role in the Kingdom’s socio-economic development
Updated 22 November 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: The number of female cybersecurity experts in Saudi Arabia is rising due to support and encouragement from the private and public sectors, and there will be a further boost for them in a forum being held next year.
A women’s forum on cybersecurity will be held in Riyadh on March 1-2, with the participation of specialists, academics, and researchers from the sector.
It comes within the framework of the National Cybersecurity Authority’s initiatives to empower women, support and encourage them, develop their skills, exchange experiences, and enable careers and leadership in cybersecurity.
Forum topics will cover the current situation to represent women in cybersecurity, and review efforts to build national capabilities in this arena.
Saudi women represent more than 50 percent of university graduates, representing a national asset with the potential to play an instrumental role in the Kingdom’s socio-economic development.

HIGHLIGHT

The forum aims to enhance women’s participation in cybersecurity, introduce opportunities in education and training to qualify them, and develop their professional and leadership capabilities to boost their competency.

Jude Altalhi, a cybersecurity analyst and recent graduate, told Arab News that making this field more accessible to everyone would get more women interested and involved.
Cybersecurity is a relatively new area that has gained popularity in the last few years, and she recalled her own journey. “I was glad to find that there were training camps for women and was surprised to find many women (are) interested and are excelling in it,” she said.
Altalhi added that the help she received online was beneficial and valuable.
“The online resources that are available help as well, there is a whole community around cybersecurity and that has been a massive help. You can find walkthroughs and solutions that will help you in your journey. So, I feel like the community of women and the cybersecurity community as a whole is progressing very rapidly.”
The forum also aims to enhance women’s participation in cybersecurity, introduce opportunities in education and training to qualify them, and develop their professional and leadership capabilities to boost their competency.

Topics: Saudi Cybersecurity Saudi women cybersecurity experts

Related

Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to stage global cybersecurity forum in February
Participants are seen during the Saudi cyber security forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ranks No. 2 globally in its commitment to cybersecurity

Saudi officials launch project to recycle palm farm waste in Diriyah Health City

The project was launched by Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, governor of Diriyah and head of the Diriyah Health City Program at Al-Salmaniya Farm in Diriyah. (SPA)
The project was launched by Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, governor of Diriyah and head of the Diriyah Health City Program at Al-Salmaniya Farm in Diriyah. (SPA)
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi officials launch project to recycle palm farm waste in Diriyah Health City

The project was launched by Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, governor of Diriyah and head of the Diriyah Health City Program at Al-Salmaniya Farm in Diriyah. (SPA)
  • The initiative aims to recycle the remnants of palm farms in Diriyah Health City into animal feed and organic fertilizers of economic value
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Sunday launched a project to recycle farm waste in Diriyah Health City.
The project was launched by Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman, governor of Diriyah and head of the Diriyah Health City Program at Al-Salmaniya Farm in Diriyah, in the presence of the president of King Saud University, the CEO of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and a representative of the World Health Organization.
The initiative aims to recycle the remnants of palm farms in Diriyah Health City into animal feed and organic fertilizers of economic value that benefit farmers, stop burning farm waste, and prevent wrong practices that negatively affect the environment and public health, in line with international health standards applied in the Diriyah Health City Program.
This national cooperation aims to support one of the projects that enhance sustainability, development and environmental awareness, and contributes to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
It is also part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March.
Moreover, the project will serve as a model that is supervised by the Diriyah Health City Program, and its results may be applied and its experience transferred to similar environments in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah Diriyah Health City Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Saudi Green Initiative Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) World Health Organization (WHO) King Saud University

Related

(Twitter: @AlMashtalSpace)
Saudi Arabia
Urban hackathon highlights future of ‘green’ Riyadh
Special Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst video
Business & Economy
Saudi initiatives are blueprint to tackle climate change, says senior analyst

Latest updates

‘Some’ killed when SUV hits Christmas parade: Police
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP)
Fresh protests, violence against Covid restrictions across Europe
Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the entrance of a store in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2021. (REUTERS)
WhatsApp pushes privacy update to comply with Irish ruling
In this file photo logo of WhatsApp is seen on a smart phone in New York. (AFP file photo)
Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG
Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
This Oct. 21, 2021, photo shows a sign outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, which had 17 of their members kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.