Digital consultancy Monstarlab to establish strategic base in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Monstarlab, a global digital consultancy firm, has announced that it will establish a strategic base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The move is aimed at expanding the company’s regional presence, accelerating digital transformation, and developing tech talent in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, according to a company statement.
“Saudi Arabia is an exciting market that has invested heavily in digitalization and the development of people and talent. We have been working with clients in the Kingdom for some time, including a new company within the Public Investment Fund, and we see tremendous opportunities for further growth,” said Hiroki Inagawa, Monstarlab’s group CEO.
Founded in Japan in 2006, Monstarlab offers a range of digital services from design and customer experience to data analytics and artificial intelligence. With offices in 29 cities around the world, the firm specializes in end-to-end transformation of enterprise and scale-up businesses
Monstarlab’s regional presence includes an office in Dubai, UAE. Through its new Riyadh office, the company will support diversification within the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia, focusing on customer-centric design and experiences. The new office will be the latest strategic addition to Monstarlab’s growing footprint, which forms part of the company’s overall commitment and investments in the Middle East and North Africa region.
“Our goal will be to bring Monstarlab’s global experience and expertise to Saudi Arabia and unlock value for our customers. With a large portion of the nation’s population under the age of 35, we aim to promote the local digital and technology communities,” said Adam Alalwan, Monstarlab’s Saudi-based engagement director.
The company will focus on working within key sectors such as tourism and hospitality, finance, government, and healthcare, he added.