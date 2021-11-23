You are here

  • Home
  • EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials

EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, in Riyadh.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, in Riyadh.
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bgnw

Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa meets Saudi officials

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir receives Annette Weber, the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, in Riyadh.
  • Saudi aid center chief Al-Rabeeah gave an overview of the center’s work and the 1,784 projects it has implemented in 76 countries
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, an adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, on Monday discussed the work of the organization with the EU’s Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During their meeting, at KSrelief’s headquarters in Riyadh, Al-Rabeeah gave an overview of the center’s work and the 1,784 projects it has implemented in 76 countries. He also highlighted the humanitarian aid and support programs the center has developed to help the needy in countries in the Horn of Africa. Earlier, Weber met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir.

Topics: Annette Weber

Related

Saudi minister Al-Jubeir, Spanish envoy discuss ways to enhance Saudi-Spanish ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister Al-Jubeir, Spanish envoy discuss ways to enhance Saudi-Spanish ties
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulasziz Al-Rabeeah and David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, signed two agreements. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Al-Rabeeah details Saudi Arabia’s support for UN food programs

Riyadh Season: Concept stores spreading cultural heritage through local products

Siwara, one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)
Siwara, one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)
Updated 23 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh Season: Concept stores spreading cultural heritage through local products

Siwara, one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)
  • A concept store is a shop that sells a range of items from many vendors, with most of the items carefully handmade by local craftsmen and small businesses
Updated 23 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Al-bisht, abaya and farwa are some of the cultural products popular among visitors during Riyadh Season. They are sold through local concept stores, with the Riyadh Season helping to create trends and give businesses an opportunity to make profits.
Because the Riyadh Season was a huge success in 2019, a number of businesses are coming back to claim a spot this year. In Boulevard Riyadh city, seven local concept stores are showcasing Saudi culture to the world. Among them are Siwara, Espace, We Cre8, Lit, Zamakan, IT, and Crate.
Nawaf Yar, owner of the concept store Siwara, said that this was his second participation, and that his shop was one of the concept stores that were present in the last Riyadh Season in 2019.
“My first experience in 2019 was very successful but it was unfortunate that it had to close in 2020 due to the pandemic and that is what made me participate again this season,” Yar told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHT

Because the Riyadh Season was a huge success in 2019, a number of businesses are coming back to claim a spot this year. In Boulevard Riyadh city, seven local concept stores are showcasing Saudi culture to the world. Among them are Siwara, Espace, We Cre8, Lit, Zamakan, IT, and Crate.

“A lot of foreigners come and ask if our products are imported or local and they are really interested in local items,” Yar added.
He said that Siwara contains 15 small businesses, six of which are owned by women and have been in the market since 2017. Their aim is to support women’s empowerment and give them an opportunity to sell their products through his store.
A concept store is a shop that sells a range of items from many vendors, with most of the items carefully handmade by local craftsmen and small businesses. These concept stores are considered a new trend in the Kingdom and are becoming popular among the youth, who want unique pieces.


Obai Al-Sahaf, operation manager for Crate concept store, told Arab News that many local businesses had the quality and potential to compete with international brands and they only needed a place to showcase their products.
“We switched our business model to give the designers 80 percent of the store and we are trying to help the designers be successful, both in Boulevard and online. A number of tourists will be visiting Boulevard and they are looking for pieces representative of our culture and that is why we decided to open a store here in the middle of Riyadh Season,” Al-Sahaf said.
Crate was only selling its own products in 2017 but later switched their model into a concept store to help several Saudi designers.

It one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)

“We have many brands that showcase our culture, such as the bisht-style beach towel and bisht abayas. We also have our own jewelry line using diamonds and silver on prayer beads. That could be a gift representing our culture,” Al-Sahaf added.
The emergence of social media in the Kingdom has helped to foster the growing concept store culture. Many of them were initially online sites which became successful and then moved into a physical store. Some of the stores do not rely only on their products but have branched out to create a fuller experience by selling food or drink in order to attract customers.
Duaa Jawdat, the business department officer of Lit, told Arab News that she started the store this year.
“It is not your typical concept store. It not only offers items for sale but also serves coffee and our signature tiramisu,” she said.
“All our vendors are local and there is a high demand for the unique pieces that we have. The visitors, whether foreigners or locals, are keen to collect unusual and unique items,” Jawdat added.
Jawdat said that people were buying and supporting all kinds of items such as jewelry, perfumes, clothes, and accessories.
She added that she had decided to open her store in Boulevard during Riyadh Season as a marketing ploy for a startup concept store that
will open in December in a different location.
“All categories are now directed to Riyadh Season, so it is a good opportunity to market our store and get a good reputation,” Jawdat added.
She said that her startup store will have a bowling alley and a coffee shop alongside the concept store. Visitors can enjoy themselves by playing games, eating, drinking, and shopping all in the same place at the same time.
Because of the huge success of sales and interactions, these businesses are planning to continue their business in Boulevard even after Riyadh Season is over.

Topics: Riyadh season

Related

Winter Wonderland, one of Riyadh Season’s 14 zones, is a hit among visitors. Guests have also been entertained in different zones around the capital. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Season welcomes 3 million visitors during first month since launch
With classic outdoor movie screenings, antiques, and musical performances for the whole family to enjoy, the Old Village has something for everyone. (AN Photos/Lama Alhamawi) video
Saudi Arabia
A blast from the past: Riyadh Seasons Old Village 

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosting forum on evolution of mosques

The events will feature more than 25 international, local and regional experts. (Supplied)
The events will feature more than 25 international, local and regional experts. (Supplied)
Updated 23 November 2021
Nada Hameed

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosting forum on evolution of mosques

The events will feature more than 25 international, local and regional experts. (Supplied)
  • Event offers a platform focused on preservation of Islamic art
Updated 23 November 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Experts, historians, architects and students alike are set to view the historical evolution, meanings and functions of mosques at an international conference held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — Ithra.

From Nov. 23-25, the three-day conference, a collaboration between Ithra and the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture, will showcase the beauty behind mosque designs and their function throughout history, alongside an exhibit of some of the most renowned mosques in the world.
Guests on the opening night will be welcomed by opening remarks from four keynote speakers, including Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the board of trustees of the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture; Khaled Al-Anani, Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities; Abdullah Al-Rashid, director of Ithra; and Mashary Al-Naim, secretary-general of AFAMA.
“The conference serves as an engaging learning platform focused on the preservation of Islamic art through time. The conference facilitates knowledge sharing to advance learning about the history, art and architecture of Islamic cultures — and specifically Islamic spaces of worship — within the Kingdom and beyond,” Farah Abushullaih, Ithra’s head of museums and exhibits, told Arab News.

SPEEDREAD

From Nov. 23-25, the conference will showcase the beauty behind mosque designs and their function throughout history, alongside an exhibit of some of the most renowned mosques in the world.

“While the conference’s primary target may be students, researchers, historians, architects, artists and other individuals seeking to obtain a deeper understanding into the vast history of Islamic art and cultural preservation, its outcomes will expand this audience to the wider public as it will produce important content for future generations in search of knowledge about these topics,” she added.
Shatr Almasjid: The Art of Orientation, an adjoining exhibit on the sidelines of the event, takes guests into a journey where they can view the historical meaning, evolution and function of mosques while examining the meanings and contexts behind the structures, their interiors and their artifacts, looking at how they served not only as places of worship, but also as community spaces with diverse functions.
“The exhibition offers heightened knowledge about, understanding of, and appreciation for mosques and the objects and artwork they contain, providing insight into the mosque and its social, religious and artistic history,” Abushullaih said.
The events will feature more than 25 international, local and regional experts. Mashary Al-Naim, secretary-general of AFAMA, said: “The jointly organized conference between Al-Fozan and Ithra comes within the framework of the Award’s objectives in developing mosque architecture. The Award possesses an international database for mosque architecture data, as well as a global professional network for all architects, researchers and professionals working in mosque architecture.”

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

Ithra releases 2-year study on Saudi Arabia’s culture, art scene
Saudi Arabia
Ithra releases 2-year study on Saudi Arabia’s culture, art scene
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to launch fourth Tanween creativity season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra to launch fourth Tanween creativity season

Saudi Arabian ‘treasure islands’ set for return to former glories

Located 45 km off the southern shores of the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, the homes were built using nothing more than elements found in nature. (Photos/ Getty Images)
Located 45 km off the southern shores of the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, the homes were built using nothing more than elements found in nature. (Photos/ Getty Images)
Updated 23 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabian ‘treasure islands’ set for return to former glories

Located 45 km off the southern shores of the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, the homes were built using nothing more than elements found in nature. (Photos/ Getty Images)
  • From coral to stone, Saudi Arabia’s southern-most island homes are an architectural wonder
  • Presence of Sabean and Himyaritic inscriptions in the houses are dated back more than 2,000 years
Updated 23 November 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

JEDDAH: For hundreds of years, houses built on the Farasan Islands withstood the sands of time while enduring storms, extreme heat, and humidity, as they also stood firm against battles. The simplistic beauty of the houses is one of Saudi Arabia’s architectural wonders.

Located 45 kilometers off the southern shores of the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, the homes were built using nothing more than elements found in nature: the island’s stones, corals, and plaster. Their facades were adorned with inscriptions inspired by the Indian and Roman civilizations. The inhabitants were known to the pearl divers and merchants, and if you look deeper, there is more than meets the eye.

Ibrahim Muftah, a writer and researcher in Farasan’s history, told Arab News that the combination of nature and the land asserts that it was previously submerged in water.

He said the existence of carnassial and fossilized creatures on the island’s surface or within its depth proves that claim and confirmed that people have settled on the island since the Stone Age.

Muftah said the island’s rocks, reefs, and corals are easy to shape and carve, which benefited early inhabitants in building and fencing their homes.

“This helped some historical states, such as the Romans, who controlled this island in the first century,” he said.

“This explains the impact of nature in the house construction method. The geological nature of the islands is predominantly covered by marine limestone rock formations that are different from the mountains and rocks on the Red Sea’s eastern and western coasts, where the mountain range and huge volcanic rocks are found today.”

FASTFACTS

• Farasan is registered in UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals due to its unique nature and architecture.

• The inhabitants were known to the pearl divers and merchants, and if you look deeper, there is more than meets the eye.

• Presence of Sabean and Himyaritic inscriptions in the houses are dated back more than 2,000 years.

The presence of Sabean and Himyaritic inscriptions dated back more than 2,000 years, Muftah said.

He also said inhabitants used to grind and burn plaster and lime found in mines to paint the facades of their homes and walls. This feature distinguished the Farasan inhabitants’ architectural dye.

“Through the pearl trade business, tradesmen’s offshore visits influenced the foreign architectural styles in the homes, some of which are still found today,” ​​Muftah said.

Ibrahim Sayyadi, a researcher in the history of the Farasan Islands, told Arab News that Farasan is registered in UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program, one of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals due to its unique nature and architecture.

“We hope that some of the existing and destroyed buildings are restored in light of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious vision in preserving its architectural identity,” Sayyadi said.

“Given its beautiful nature, these houses can be transformed into tourist accommodations or private hotels. Especially since the material needed, such as stones and plaster, can already be found in abundance on the island.”

He added: “I am quite certain that Farasan will be a main attraction in the Red Sea. Along with its pristine coastline, beautiful habitat, and restored architectural identity — this is my country’s treasure.”

Huthayfa Madkhali, a lecturer in Tourism Management and Marketing at Jazan University, told Arab News that Farasan’s architectural heritage could be divided into the inhabitants’ houses, merchants’ houses, and forts or military fortresses.

“The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage restored and protected the Al-Qassar village, which is a model of a Farasan village whose famous guardsman, Ali Mulaissi, played the role of the guard, guide, and admirer of his village,” he told Arab News.

“As soon as you enter the village, he tells you stories and poems about the lives of people in his village where he also lived. The nature of the buildings in Al-Qassar is distinguished by the local tools made of rocks and used for construction. The village’s houses sit close to each other, for interrelationships and social solidarity. The village housed a large square, with a well on the side of every home used in celebrations, during circumcision, harvest, the return of migrants and other celebrations.”

Madkhali added: “The other part is home to merchants’ houses, pearl merchants specifically, which are represented by the Al-Refai House today, a museum that is open for visits. Given the island’s nature as a trade stop, the architecture was affected in rich people’s houses by areas they traveled to.”

The Al-Refai house was very similar to castles in India, Persia, and the Arabian Gulf, with exceptional ornaments different from the area’s nature and its heritage.

“It came as a result of the influence of the other cultures those merchants learned about during their trips,” he said. “The house is made of two stories and includes balconies. Similarly, a large part of the material used in building these houses was imported. In addition, rich people’s houses are isolated from the general population as the Al-Refai house is far from the island’s villages.”

Madkhali said that the diversity in the architectural heritage indicated that the island’s economy was diverse despite the limited resources. The ability to import goods and construction materials, even for a specific category of people only, was an indicator of the good economic situation of the island.

“There were several forts and military fortresses in Farasan, such as the Germans’ House, a warehouse the Germans built for coal, in order to provide fuel for the ships in the Red Sea,” he said.

“In addition, there was the Ottoman Castle. Local material was used to build these fortresses as the designs were completely new to the island. The diversity in architectural heritage makes the Farasan Islands a more attractive tourism destination, despite its small area.”

 

Topics: Farasan Islands

Related

The UNESCO listing will help the Saudi Ministry of Culture achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals as well as improve the quality of life on the islands. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Farasan Islands: From ‘habitat hotspot’ to Red Sea sanctuary
Sea ambulance service launched in KSA’s Farasan Island
Saudi Arabia
Sea ambulance service launched in KSA’s Farasan Island

Saudi authorities unveil Year of Arabic Calligraphy mural in Al-Ahsa

The mural was inaugurated by the Mayor of Al-Ahsa, Essam bin Abdullatif Al-Mulla. (Twitter/@alhasamunicipal)
The mural was inaugurated by the Mayor of Al-Ahsa, Essam bin Abdullatif Al-Mulla. (Twitter/@alhasamunicipal)
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities unveil Year of Arabic Calligraphy mural in Al-Ahsa

The mural was inaugurated by the Mayor of Al-Ahsa, Essam bin Abdullatif Al-Mulla. (Twitter/@alhasamunicipal)
  • It is part of a project launched by the culture Ministry to create Arabic calligraphy murals in 10 regions in the Kingdom
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Monday unveiled a massive mural in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province as part of the national Year of Arabic Calligraphy initiative.
The mural, which covers an area of 300 square meters along a pedestrian walkway on King Salman Road in Al-Ahsa, was inaugurated by the local mayor, Essam Al-Mulla.
The Year of Arabic Calligraphy, launched by the Ministry of Culture, aims to help improve the urban landscape through the work of visual arts and calligraphy designers and community volunteers.
The mural was created in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, represented by Al-Ahsa Municipality. It took three days to complete, with the help of more than 80 volunteers.
It is part of a project launched by the Ministry of Culture in August that aims to create Arabic calligraphy murals in 10 regions in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture Year of Arabic Calligraphy Murals Essam bin Abdullatif Al-Mulla Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs Al-Ahsa Al-Ahsa Municipality

Related

The Film Commission has chosen the feature film 'The Tambour of Retribution' to represent Saudi Arabia at the Academy Awards. (Wikipedia)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia nominates ‘The Tambour of Retribution’ to represent the Kingdom at the Oscars
Culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy mural event across Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy mural event across Saudi Arabia

OIC meeting to discuss global Muslim rights issues

Secretary-general of the OIC, Hussein Ibrahim Taha. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Secretary-general of the OIC, Hussein Ibrahim Taha. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Updated 23 November 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

OIC meeting to discuss global Muslim rights issues

Secretary-general of the OIC, Hussein Ibrahim Taha. (Twitter: @OIC_OCI)
Updated 23 November 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories, rights for women and children, and several other topics will be key discussion points at the upcoming 18th session of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

On Tuesday, the five-day event will be open for all invitees at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah, after two days of closed meetings and discussions for commission members that were initiated on Sunday.

The IPHRC is an independent expert body with advisory capacity established by the OIC as one of its principal organs working on human rights.

Secretary-general of the OIC, Hussein Ibrahim Taha, who has recently assumed office, and IPHRC Chairperson Dr. Saeed Alghufli will inaugurate the conference.

Representatives from both member and observer states of the organization will also discuss ways to combat Islamophobia and incitement to hatred and violence, reports from OIC member states, and the standing mechanism for monitoring the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir region.

The meeting will also assess the human rights situation for Muslim minorities and communities in non-member states, including Myanmar, the Central African Republic, India, the US, and EU nations.  

On Wednesday, a closed meeting for the commission members will finalize its outcome document and decisions on issues discussed during the session, including reports of the working groups.

This will be followed by another closed meeting in which new projects, thematic studies, and reports will be discussed. They will also assess opportunities to strengthen the cooperation framework with regional and international entities.

The outcome documents of the session will be issued on the fifth and final day. Comments and views by the member states on the work of the commission will be heard before media representatives are allowed to engage with them. A briefing by the chairperson will then conclude the session.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

OIC body condemned violations of human rights in Palestine and Kashmir. (Twitter: @OIC_IPHRC)
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation body holding meeting to address human rights issues
New chief of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation assumes office
Saudi Arabia
New chief of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation assumes office

Latest updates

Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
Canadian province rebuilds after floods, more rains on the horizon
US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
US calls Venezuela elections ‘grossly skewed’
New York’s French chef Daniel Boulud voted world’s best
French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud works in the kitchen of his restaurant 'Daniel', in Manhattan, New York city on November 19, 2021. (AFP)
Algeria’s economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks, says IMF
Algeria’s economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks, says IMF
Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital
Arab coalition targets locations in Yemen’s capital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.