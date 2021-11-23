Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Investcorp has launched a Saudi focused pre-initial public offering growth fund to raise $500 million, targeting high growth and underserved business sectors.

Healthcare, consumer, transport and logistics, and business services are among those in the company’s sights, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund will provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to growing and market-leading businesses in the Kingdom.

Investcorp has listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating $40 billion in potential demand.

“'We have established a track record of partnering with leading family-owned businesses and taking them public on Tadawul making us the only private equity firm to successfully list four businesses on the exchange,” Investcorp’s Head of Private Equity for MENA and Southeast Asia Walid Majdalani said.