Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund

Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund

Investcorp launches Saudi pre-IPO growth fund
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s Investcorp has launched a Saudi focused pre-initial public offering growth fund to raise $500 million, targeting high growth and underserved business sectors.

Healthcare, consumer, transport and logistics, and business services are among those in the company’s sights, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fund will provide investors with an opportunity to gain exposure to growing and market-leading businesses in the Kingdom. 

Investcorp has listed four Saudi businesses on Tadawul, generating $40 billion in potential demand.

“'We have established a track record of partnering with leading family-owned businesses and taking them public on Tadawul making us the only private equity firm to successfully list four businesses on the exchange,” Investcorp’s Head of Private Equity for MENA and Southeast Asia Walid Majdalani said.

Topics: Investcorp

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round

UAE-based fintech LNDDO raises $3m in seed round
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LNDDO, a UAE-based Small Medium Enterprise finance provider has successfully raised $3 million in its seed round, Wamda reported.

The funding will be used for the startup’s expansion plans into Egypt and Saudi Arabia next year.

LNDDO is a credit service for SMEs in the UAE to access short-term financing for immediate business needs. It claims to provide a simple application process with a quick turnaround for approved funds. 

The round was backed by a network of key investors led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhboot Al-Nahyan.

 

Topics: UAE Dubai Investment SME SMEs Financing Finance

Saudi Arabia to double investments in Sudan to $2bn

Saudi Arabia to double investments in Sudan to $2bn
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to double investments in Sudan to $2bn

Saudi Arabia to double investments in Sudan to $2bn
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to double investment in Sudan from SR4 billion ($1 billion) to SR8 billion, Saudi-Sudanese Business Council Chairman Hussein Bahri told Asharq.

The council aims to fund new projects with investors, local banks, the Saudi Agricultural Development Fund and other financing agencies from the Kingdom, Bahri said.

He pointed out during the interview that the Kingdom is interested in the agricultural sector for investment, in order to keep pace with Saudi Arabia’s food security plan. 

Bahri revealed the formation of a Crisis Committee to deal with the challenges facing Saudi investments in Sudan, local papers reported on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed a new political deal signed between Sudan’s military and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Topics: Sudan

Institutional investors fully back Tadawul IPO at maximum price range: CNBC Arabia

Institutional investors fully back Tadawul IPO at maximum price range: CNBC Arabia
Getty Images
Updated 48 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Institutional investors fully back Tadawul IPO at maximum price range: CNBC Arabia

Institutional investors fully back Tadawul IPO at maximum price range: CNBC Arabia
Updated 48 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Institutional investors had fully subscribed to the Tadawul Group IPO in the Saudi Market within minutes of the subscription being launched, earlier in the evening of last Sunday, Nov. 21, banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The strong investor demand would push the offering pricing towards the maximum price range, which means that the company is on track to raise about $1 billion from offering a 30 percent stake in the Saudi stock market (Tadawul), the sources said.

Institutions' subscription to the offering began earlier this week and will continue until next Friday, Nov. 26, and then the subscription will be opened for individuals.

The sources added that pricing the offering at the maximum will classify Tadawul as one of the largest offerings of its class at all in the globe.

Tadawul has set the price range for its IPO between SR95 ($25.3) and SR105 per share.

Topics: economy Tadawul Investors Stock Market Saudi stock market saudi stocks IPO

OPEC+ may adjust oil production plans next week in wake of US move

OPEC+ may adjust oil production plans next week in wake of US move
Updated 53 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ may adjust oil production plans next week in wake of US move

OPEC+ may adjust oil production plans next week in wake of US move
Updated 53 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: OPEC+ may reconsider plans to up oil production in the wake of a US-led proposal to release strategic petroleum reserves, according to Bloomberg.

Delegates from the group are reported to have said the release of millions of barrels from the inventories of their largest customers is unjustified due to current market conditions, and there is likely to be a coordinated response. 

US President Joe Biden has been calling on OPEC+ to increase oil production beyond a planned rise of 400,000 barrels per day each month until the end of 2022.

US politician Ro Khanna, a Democrat member of the House of Representatives, has urged the White House to reduce oil prices by banning US crude exports, Bloomberg said.

The idea is under consideration, according to what has been told to Khanna.

Topics: OPEC+ Joe Biden

UAE, UN body link up to create a 'biomedical industrial center' to better respond to pandemics

UAE, UN body link up to create a ‘biomedical industrial center’ to better respond to pandemics
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 November 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

UAE, UN body link up to create a ‘biomedical industrial center’ to better respond to pandemics

UAE, UN body link up to create a ‘biomedical industrial center’ to better respond to pandemics
  • One key goal of the center is to ensure inclusivity in the distribution of essential medical needs to developing countries
Updated 23 November 2021
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: The UAE and the UN Industrial Development Organization is setting up a biomedical industrial center, amid global pressure to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

The new center aims to boost the manufacturing capabilities of the life sciences sector, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber said.

It comes as the world faces increased pressure to strengthen pandemic response strategies, given the crippling effects of COVID-19.

“(The center) will foster cooperation between governments and biomedical enterprises, and better prepare the world for responding to future healthcare threats,” he told a press conference during the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit in Dubai on Tuesday.

No figures were disclosed for the tie-up, but officials said it will engage the private sector to make the center work.

“It is too early to say how much money will be allocated,” Badr Al-Olama, chairman of the GMIS organizing committee said, but emphasized the role of private biomedical companies in the global initiative.

“The more important thing is to bring in the companies – the Pfizers, the Modernas, the Abbotts and GSKs, to come and be part of the center, alongside the governments,” he explained.

One key goal of the center is to ensure inclusivity in the distribution of essential medical needs to developing countries.

“The UAE is the perfect location for the center because of the capacity to reach out to so many regions, and the experience already exists,” a representative of UNIDO said.

In one of the panel sessions at the Dubai event, Namibia’s Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa discussed her country’s struggle to access COVID-19 vaccines.

The UAE’s Al-Olama said the center will address the issue of developing countries equitable access to vaccines and equipment, mentioning his country’s response to allow the export of N95 masks when most countries restricted it.

This policy approach, Al-Olama said, as well as the UAE’s advanced infrastructure make up for an effective central hub for the life sciences sector. 

Topics: economy UAE UNIDO Pandemic COVID-19

