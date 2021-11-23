US acts outside the IEA and release oil from SPR to curb fuel prices amid analysts warnings 

You are here

Mauston, Wisconsin USA - October 31st, 2021: Joe Biden stickers on fuel pumps saying I Did That due to high fuel prices (shutterstock)
Michael Glackin

Michael Glackin

LONDON: Despite warning from analysts, US President Joe Biden finally announced the release of crude oil from the country’s strategic stockpile, a unilateral move first mooted by his Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in October, as he seeks to curb inflationary pressure in the US economy.

Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Biden confirmed the release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on Tuesday after months of failed pressure by the President to convince OPEC to hike production amid rising gasoline prices in America - currently at a seven year high - and heightened worries that rising inflation could derail the post Covid-19 economic recovery.

The move, which will make 50 million barrels of oil available from the SPR in conjunction with releases from China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the UK, underlines the intense domestic pressure the President is under as his poll ratings tumble.

The Indian government also announced it would release 5 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers. 

The rules of the International Energy Agency (IEA) – the inter-governmental group charged with managing global supply - specifically state that reserves should only be released to manage market shocks, such as wars or natural disaster, not as a mechanism to correct market imbalances caused by lack of investment and rising demand.

Natasha Kaneva at JP Morgan said the unilateral emergency sale from the SPR, without coordination with the IEA, was unprecedented.

She said: “Presidentially-directed emergency releases have occurred only three times over the last 30 years and all happened before the US shale revolution significantly reduced US dependence on imported crude.”

It is also the first time the US has involved China in any coordinated action to release oil reserves, although China, which is only an affiliate member of the IEA, has so far failed to release all the details of its release.

Giovanni Staunovo at UBS described the release as a “big headline number” but added that the “details provide a less strong narrative”.

He said: “Fifty million barrels from the US is above the market expectations, but the effective volume is much smaller, only 32mb. Moreover,18mb of the 50mb were already planned to be sold next year, now this amount is sold at the start of the year instead of later in 2022.”

He added: “Also the amount being so far mentioned from other countries joining the US looks more symbolic.”

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created after the 1973 energy crisis. Two sites in Louisiana and two in Texas currently hold oil in caverns hollowed out of salt domes — mountainous salt deposits that are almost entirely underground.

The most obvious risk in releasing reserves, as Goldman Sachs commented in a recent note, is that it can only offer a short-term solution to Biden for what is clearly a structural problem in the market.

However, a bigger immediate issue will be how OPEC+  responds when it meets next week. Will the organization now decide to adjust its planned oil production increases?  

Most market analysts suggest OPEC is more concerned about the prospect of renewed COVID-19 restrictions in Europe, but add Biden’s decision does provide an opportunity for the organization to downwardly revise its current production levels.

UBS’s Staunovo said: “They (OPEC+) will closely track the developments on mobility restrictions in Europe. That is probably their biggest concern at the moment and increasing the probability that they might pause at the next meeting.”

OPEC+, which comprises OPEC members essentially led by Saudi Arabia and other producers led by Russia, has so far doggedly stuck to its strategy of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day each month.

OPEC has been wary about opening up the taps amid fears that a worrying spike in COVID-19 rates in Europe and the US could result in fresh economic restrictions.

Austria returned to a full lockdown this week, while the Netherlands is currently in a partial shutdown. Germany is considering the imposition of regional lockdowns as infection rates spiral and Italy is poised to introduce tough restrictions for non-vaccinated people.

Virus cases are rising across the US at a rate of almost 100,000 a day, a trend that prompted the US government’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, to warn of “dangerous” new surge of infections as Americans prepare to travel across the country for this week’s Thanksgiving holiday.

Government restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 deliberately suppress economic activity while fear of the virus reduces consumption. But even without further restrictions there are increasing concerns about the slow speed of the post pandemic economic recovery.

It is against this backdrop that OPEC+ believes demand is not yet strong enough to justify increased production and be shifting towards a reduction.

Indeed, figures from the International Energy Agency indicate OPEC+ production is 700,000 bpd less than planned during September and October, a shortfall largely attributable to Angola and Nigeria.

The sharp decline in industry investment, a symptom of environmental pressures on oil majors in the shape of environmental, social and governance concerns, has left many producers, with the exception of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq, unable to pump more.

It is worth bearing in mind that the so-called “sweet spot” for global crude prices is currently thought to be between US$75 to $90, a price that is seen to provide sufficient revenues for producers, while not at a level to hurt demand or encourage investment in other forms of energy.

Oil ticked up slightly following the release announcement to almost $80.

The other danger for Biden is that releasing reserves may well be seen by the American public as the very least he could do. Reversing his decision to revoke the Keystone XL Pipeline and his suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal government lands would prove a good deal more effective in sending the market a message.

Speaking earlier this month in Abu Dhabi, the chief executive of US oil firm Occidental Petroleum said Biden should ask domestic shale producers to increase production rather than the OPEC+.  
US Republican Sen. John Barrasso, echoed that view. “President Biden’s policies are hiking inflation and energy prices for the American people. Tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve will not fix the problem. We are experiencing higher prices because the administration and Democrats in Congress are waging a war on American energy.”

Prior to the pandemic, the US shale industry was seen as the world’s swing producer, and had even turned the US into a net exporter.

While oil production from the Permian Basin, the largest US shale field, is set to surpass its pre-pandemic record next month, overall shale output is below its boom years of 2018 and 2019 amid inflationary pressures, labor shortages, and some banks charging higher interest rates on loans for fossil fuel than green projects.

Against that backdrop, one could argue some US producers appear to be as unwilling to ramp up production of crude oil to levels that would lower prices at the pump as OPEC+. 

 

RIYADH: Orascom Construction’s acquisition of assets owned by other members of the Egyptian Sawiris family could be fully cash funded and will not not include a stock exchange option, two banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The deal is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

Companies to be acquired are fully owned by heirs of Onsi Sawiris, the late patriarch of the Sawiris family, and the HLB Consulting is currently working on studying their fair value.

Orascom Construction’s CEO is Onsi's youngest son, Nassef Sawiris. One of his brothers, Naguib, is one of Africa's richest men, with an estimated fortune of over $3 billion. He chairs telecom holding company Weather Investments, and is CEO of Orascom Telecom.

Cash funding is the best option to implement this deal at the present time, according to one of the sources. The financing may be done partially through available liquidity and partially from the debt markets, he said. 

Hotel operator Marriott International has signed an agreement with Saudi’s Sela Sport Company to develop two new luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia. 

The St. Regis Riyadh and The Jeddah Edition are expected to open in prime city locations in 2022.

The former is to be located at the entrance of the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, while the latter is to be situated on the corniche of Jeddah. 

“The St. Regis Riyadh will be part of the ‘Via Riyadh’ which will be an ultra-luxurious zone of the Riyadh Season 2021, the six-month event that celebrates the city and its culture,” Sela Sport’s managing director, Rakan Al-Harthy, said. 

“While The Jeddah Edition will be perfectly located in the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, Jeddah’s most anticipated destination and will be part of the city’s vibrant celebrations and events during Jeddah Season,” he added.

The signings show the growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, Chief Development Officer at Marriott International, Jerome Briet, said.   

“It also showcases the strong interest in our portfolio of sought-after luxury brands,” he added.

Abu Dhabi-based real estate company Aldar Properties has had its bid for a controlling stake in the Egyptian property developer SODIC approved by regulators.

Aldar Properties said in a statement that Egypt’s Financial Supervisory Authority has given the green light to the deal.

The rubber-stamping comes two months after the Emirati parties submitted their mandatory tender offer to acquire 90 percent of SODIC, at a price of EGP20 per share ($1.27).  

Based on the submitted offer, the total value of 320.6 million shares purchased amounts to EGP 6.4 billion. 

The validity period of the offer will be between 10 and 30 working days, during which time SODIC will study the feasibility of the purchase.

UAE property developers are eyeing ways to diversify their income amid a depressed property sector at home.

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange, SODIC is one of Egypt’s leading real estate companies with a strong track record in developing high-quality residential, commercial and retail projects.

 

The euro area’s business activity growth picked up pace in November, following its six-month low in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed. 

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the zone reached 55.8 in November, compared to 54.2 in October, according to flash estimates by the London-based firm.

However, high inflation in the area remained an issue as both costs and average selling prices went up by record rates.

Although confidence about the outlook dropped to a 10-month low — partly due to a revival of Covid-19 concerns — firms faced stronger demand in November, pulling the rate of job creation to its second highest level in 21 years.

The services sector had a stronger performance compared to manufacturing, as its growth reached a three-month high. The manufacturing sector also experienced a rebound in November, despite expanding at the second-lowest level in the previous 17 months.

The Consumer Confidence Index fell significantly in both the EU and the eurozone in November as they went down by 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively compared to October.

The indicator reached -8.2 for the EU and -6.8 for the euro area, the European Commission said.

The index fell below the pre-pandemic level for the EU while it was close to that level for the eurozone. However, it remained above its long-term average.

UK’s private sector

The UK’s composite PMI ticked down to 57.7 in November from 57.8 in the previous month, flash estimates by IHS Markit showed.

Similar to the eurozone, the services sector outperformed the manufacturing industry as client demand picked up pace and pandemic-related restrictions were relaxed. The manufacturing sector expanded at its highest level in three months as well.

On the flip side, input cost inflation reached record levels in November due to wage hikes and jumps in the costs of energy, fuel and raw materials.

Meanwhile, employment levels underwent some improvements as customer demand and higher backlogs of work drove the increase.

In addition, new order intakes grew by the highest levels since June while exports rose only slightly.

Australia’s economy

Growth of the Australian private sector increased in November on the back of better conditions in both the services and the manufacturing sectors, according to flash estimates by IHS Markit.

Composite PMI for the country reached an initial reading of 55 in November, a five-month high and up from the previous month’s 52.1. Output and demand growth in the private sector rose in November as Covid-19-induced restrictions eased off. Business confidence and employment conditions also improved.

Supply chain disruptions remained an issue in the private sector. This, along with transportation and labor issues, were causing higher prices.

In another economic development for Australia, the country’s central bank said that it would closely examine asset prices to check if there are bubbles as interest rates hit record low levels, Bloomberg reported.

Favorable EM debt securities

Rising interest rates triggered by emerging markets’ central banks means that their debt will be more attractive for investors, according to private equity giant BlackRock. 

It will also provide a buffer in the event of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. 

“We prefer local-currency bonds of higher-yielding countries with solid current account balances,” global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, Wei Li, said.

However, this could negatively affect stocks and equities in these countries, the firm added.

Singapore’s core inflation

Singapore’s core inflation rate, which excludes changes in food and energy prices, increased to 1.5 percent in October, posting the highest jump in nearly 3 years, the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed. 

This builds on the previous month’s inflation of 1.2 percent.

This was driven by higher prices of services and food as they rose annually by 1.6 and 1.7 percent respectively. 

In addition, consumer prices as a whole went up by a yearly rate of 3.2 percent in October, compared to 2.5 percent in September.

Poland’s interest rates

Poland’s central bank is expected to hike interest rates to pre-pandemic levels, according to Bloomberg. This comes at a time when inflationary pressures in the country are mounting.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Tuesday, up 0.8 percent or 85 points, to close at 11,256 points.

Some 184.9 million shares changed hands in 327,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, Nayifat Finance Company.

The parallel Nomu index was down 437.12 points, or 1.84 percent, it closed at 23,282.72 points, after 437,000 trades.

AlRajhi Bank helped push the market up, as it rose by 1 percent, which is the first rise after 8 sessions. 

Mining firm Maaden also recorded a gain of 4.5 percent, while Saudi Aramco stock rose by 1 percent.

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting shares, SABB Bank, and Saudi Chemical were down by more than 2 percent.

Saudi Electricity stocks continued their decline for the fifth consecutive session, after closing down 1.2 percent.

Some 167 of companies shares rose during today's session, led by Amiantit shares up 6.6 percent after the pipe maker announced its board's recommendation to reduce the company's capital by 69 percent and then increase it through the issuance of rights issue shares worth SR221 million ($58 million)

Other News:

Qassim Cement Co.'s board of directors recommended the distribution of cash dividends at SR0.8 per share, or 8 percent of capital, for the third quarter of 2021

Sumou Real Estate Co., listed on Nomu Parallel Market, saw two negotiated deals on its shares today, Nov. 23, for a total of SR10 million

Saudi Basic Industries Corp cut the Asian Contract Price for monoethylene glycol  for December by $120 per ton month-on-month to $930 per ton.

