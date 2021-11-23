You are here

Eurozone's private sector conditions improve following a six-month low in October: Economic wrap

Eurozone’s private sector conditions improve following a six-month low in October: Economic wrap
(Shutterstock)
Updated 23 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed

Eurozone’s private sector conditions improve following a six-month low in October: Economic wrap

Eurozone’s private sector conditions improve following a six-month low in October: Economic wrap
Updated 23 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

The euro area’s business activity growth picked up pace in November, following its six-month low in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed. 

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the zone reached 55.8 in November, compared to 54.2 in October, according to flash estimates by the London-based firm.

However, high inflation in the area remained an issue as both costs and average selling prices went up by record rates.

Although confidence about the outlook dropped to a 10-month low — partly due to a revival of Covid-19 concerns — firms faced stronger demand in November, pulling the rate of job creation to its second highest level in 21 years.

The services sector had a stronger performance compared to manufacturing, as its growth reached a three-month high. The manufacturing sector also experienced a rebound in November, despite expanding at the second-lowest level in the previous 17 months.

The Consumer Confidence Index fell significantly in both the EU and the eurozone in November as they went down by 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively compared to October.

The indicator reached -8.2 for the EU and -6.8 for the euro area, the European Commission said.

The index fell below the pre-pandemic level for the EU while it was close to that level for the eurozone. However, it remained above its long-term average.

UK’s private sector

The UK’s composite PMI ticked down to 57.7 in November from 57.8 in the previous month, flash estimates by IHS Markit showed.

Similar to the eurozone, the services sector outperformed the manufacturing industry as client demand picked up pace and pandemic-related restrictions were relaxed. The manufacturing sector expanded at its highest level in three months as well.

On the flip side, input cost inflation reached record levels in November due to wage hikes and jumps in the costs of energy, fuel and raw materials.

Meanwhile, employment levels underwent some improvements as customer demand and higher backlogs of work drove the increase.

In addition, new order intakes grew by the highest levels since June while exports rose only slightly.

Australia’s economy

Growth of the Australian private sector increased in November on the back of better conditions in both the services and the manufacturing sectors, according to flash estimates by IHS Markit.

Composite PMI for the country reached an initial reading of 55 in November, a five-month high and up from the previous month’s 52.1. Output and demand growth in the private sector rose in November as Covid-19-induced restrictions eased off. Business confidence and employment conditions also improved.

Supply chain disruptions remained an issue in the private sector. This, along with transportation and labor issues, were causing higher prices.

In another economic development for Australia, the country’s central bank said that it would closely examine asset prices to check if there are bubbles as interest rates hit record low levels, Bloomberg reported.

Favorable EM debt securities

Rising interest rates triggered by emerging markets’ central banks means that their debt will be more attractive for investors, according to private equity giant BlackRock. 

It will also provide a buffer in the event of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. 

“We prefer local-currency bonds of higher-yielding countries with solid current account balances,” global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, Wei Li, said.

However, this could negatively affect stocks and equities in these countries, the firm added.

Singapore’s core inflation

Singapore’s core inflation rate, which excludes changes in food and energy prices, increased to 1.5 percent in October, posting the highest jump in nearly 3 years, the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed. 

This builds on the previous month’s inflation of 1.2 percent.

This was driven by higher prices of services and food as they rose annually by 1.6 and 1.7 percent respectively. 

In addition, consumer prices as a whole went up by a yearly rate of 3.2 percent in October, compared to 2.5 percent in September.

Poland’s interest rates

Poland’s central bank is expected to hike interest rates to pre-pandemic levels, according to Bloomberg. This comes at a time when inflationary pressures in the country are mounting.

Topics: Economic Wrap eurozone Australia

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021

Egypt exports 1m tons of LNG in third quarter of 2021
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s surpassed its Arab neighbors in natural gas exports during the third quarter of 2021, the country’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources said on Tuesday.

The country exported 1 million tons of liquefied natural gas, Tarek Al-Mulla said.
He said the oil and gas sector contributed 24 percent to the country’s gross domestic product in 2019-2020 despite the pandemic. Before the pandemic, the sector’s contribution to the GDP was recorded at around 27 percent in 2018-2019. 

A surplus, equivalent to about EGP9.5 billion ($604 million), in the petroleum balance of payments was reached during 2020-2021, compared to a surplus of EGP9.9 billion in 2018-2019, Al-Mulla said.t. 

Topics: Egypt oil and gas LNG exports

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China's NeuraMatrix

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix

Saudi Aramco VC arm invests in China’s NeuraMatrix
Updated 15 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s brain-computer interface platform, NeuraMatrix, has closed $15.6 million Series A financing round led by Huagai Capital and Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures. 

The financing will allow the company to increase its research and development, speed its chip production and develop hardware and software for mass production in medical applications.

“The brain-machine interface is a powerful technology platform for brain science research, which can also improve the current state of central nervous system diseases,” said Di Liu, Huagai Capital’s vice president.  

“We are very optimistic about the company’s deep cultivation of hardware technology, and its leading position in technology transformation and product landing in scientific research and industrial areas,” Liu added.

NeuraMatrix, founded in 2019, plans to build a matrix of BCI applications and continue developing core materials, chips, terminals and software tools, to serve various future use cases.

Topics: funding Aramco Ventures # cruises

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap
Updated 53 min 5 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund warned El Salvador against using bitcoin as official tender given the risks associated with the cryptocurrency, a day after the country announced plans for the world's first Bitcoin City.

“Given Bitcoin’s high price volatility, its use as a legal tender entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability,” the IMF said in a statement after concluding a monitoring mission to the Central American country.

“Its use also gives rise to fiscal contingent liabilities. Because of those risks, bitcoin should not be used as a legal tender.”

The Washington-based lender thus recommended “narrowing the scope of the bitcoin law” that made it official currency and urged “strengthening the regulation and supervision of the new payment ecosystem.”

The IMF statement came a day after President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build a “Bitcoin City” powered by a volcano and financed by cryptocurrency bonds.

Crypto is not a fad

Australian Sen. Jane Hume spoke about cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) on Monday during her speech at the Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit in Sydney.

Hume said they need to acknowledge that cryptocurrency is not a fad, adding that there are huge opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi).

“So as an industry, and as a government, we need to acknowledge this is not a fad. We should tread cautiously, but not fearfully,” Hume said.

According to a new Australian Senate committee report, 17 percent of Australians invest in cryptocurrency.

“This is an asset class that has captured hearts and minds, but beyond that — whatever you might personally think — it’s a technology that’s not going away any time soon,” she said.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.83  percent to $57,274 at 6:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,296, up by 1.25 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release
Updated 39 min 33 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release

Oil prices rise to one-week high despite consuming nations' stocks release
Updated 39 min 33 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a move by the United States and other consumer nations to release tens of millions of barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to try to cool the market fell short of some expectations.

The US decision came after members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, otherwise known as OPEC+ rejected calls for increased oil production.

Talking to Arab News, Ayid Alswadain, a Riyadh-based independent analyst, said the oil producers’ alliance was very clear in its stance. It had made clear that it would make decisions to maintain balance in the market and adjust production accordingly.

When asked about a possible OPEC+ response to the SPR releases, he said: “I don’t expect any change in the course of production for next month,” Alswadain added.

The US has decided to release 50 million barrels from SPR, which will start hitting the market in mid to late December.

Alswadain said out of these 50 million barrels, 18 million have already been utilized.
“The remaining 32 million barrels will be in exchange,” Alswadain added. 

“I don’t expect these 32 million barrels will be pushed in one day since the maximum allowable withdrawal from the SPR is 4.4 million per day,” he added.

Brent futures rose $2.65, or 3.3 percent, to $82.35 a barrel by 12:52 p.m. EST (1752 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.5 percent, to $78.66.

That puts Brent on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since August and its highest close since Nov. 16. It also pushed Brent’s premium over WTI to its highest since mid-October. 

Topics: Brent WTI SPR US OPEC OPEC+

Orascom Construction deal may be fully funded in cash

Orascom Construction deal may be fully funded in cash
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Orascom Construction deal may be fully funded in cash

Orascom Construction deal may be fully funded in cash
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Orascom Construction’s acquisition of assets owned by other members of the Egyptian Sawiris family could be fully cash funded and will not not include a stock exchange option, two banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The deal is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

Companies to be acquired are fully owned by heirs of Onsi Sawiris, the late patriarch of the Sawiris family, and the HLB Consulting is currently working on studying their fair value.

Orascom Construction’s CEO is Onsi's youngest son, Nassef Sawiris. One of his brothers, Naguib, is one of Africa's richest men, with an estimated fortune of over $3 billion. He chairs telecom holding company Weather Investments, and is CEO of Orascom Telecom.

Cash funding is the best option to implement this deal at the present time, according to one of the sources. The financing may be done partially through available liquidity and partially from the debt markets, he said. 

Topics: Orascom Construction Onsi Sawiris Nassef Sawiris

