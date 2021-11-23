Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s aggressive policies: Cabinet

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its condemnation of Iran’s aggressive policies and said it supports international efforts to prevent Tehran from possessing nuclear weapons.

The comments were made by Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, following a weekly Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM.

The Cabinet reviewed the outcome of the meetings of US-GCC Working Group on Iran that was chaired by the Kingdom, where they stressed the need for shared determination to contribute to the security and stability of the region.

The group called on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and to commit to the Iran nuclear deal.

At the beginning of the session, the ministers were briefed on the content of a phone call that King Salman received from Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. They were also briefed on meetings and discussions that took place between officials in the Kingdom and their counterparts in a number of countries during the past week to develop relations and support international peace and security.

The Cabinet discussed the decisions and recommendations of the 18th session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and welcomed the opening of the headquarters of the Unified Military Command in the capital, Riyadh, to enhance the process of joint defense work in a way that contributes to regional security and stability.

The Council also reiterated the Kingdom’s statement at a special UN meeting on “Terrorist-financing threats and trends and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2462.”

The Kingdom called for strengthening international cooperation in combating money laundering, financing terrorist activities and preventing any form of support to entities and persons involved in them.

Al-Qasabi said that ministers welcomed the agreement reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan regarding the tasks set for the next phase, restoring the transitional institutions and holding elections on time. The Cabinet also stressed the Kingdom’s position in support of achieving peace and maintaining security, stability and development in Sudan.

The Cabinet approved the guidance model of the extradition convention between the Saudi government and other governments, and authorized the interior minister to sign draft extradition agreements with governments of other countries.

The Cabinet also authorized the minister of communications and information technology to sign a draft memorandum of cooperation with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the field of digitization and electronic manufacturing.