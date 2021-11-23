You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns Iran's aggressive policies: Cabinet

The Cabinet reviewed the outcome of the meetings of US-GCC Working Group on Iran that was chaired by the Kingdom. (SPA)

Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News




  • Comments made by Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, following weekly Council of Ministers meeting chaired remotely by King Salman



RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its condemnation of Iran’s aggressive policies and said it supports international efforts to prevent Tehran from possessing nuclear weapons.

The comments were made by Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, following a weekly Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM.

The Cabinet reviewed the outcome of the meetings of US-GCC Working Group on Iran that was chaired by the Kingdom, where they stressed the need for shared determination to contribute to the security and stability of the region.

The group called on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and to commit to the Iran nuclear deal.

At the beginning of the session, the ministers were briefed on the content of a phone call that King Salman received from Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. They were also briefed on meetings and discussions that took place between officials in the Kingdom and their counterparts in a number of countries during the past week to develop relations and support international peace and security.

The Cabinet discussed the decisions and recommendations of the 18th session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and welcomed the opening of the headquarters of the Unified Military Command in the capital, Riyadh, to enhance the process of joint defense work in a way that contributes to regional security and stability.

The Council also reiterated the Kingdom’s statement at a special UN meeting on “Terrorist-financing threats and trends and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2462.”

The Kingdom called for strengthening international cooperation in combating money laundering, financing terrorist activities and preventing any form of support to entities and persons involved in them.

Al-Qasabi said that ministers welcomed the agreement reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan regarding the tasks set for the next phase, restoring the transitional institutions and holding elections on time. The Cabinet also stressed the Kingdom’s position in support of achieving peace and maintaining security, stability and development in Sudan.

The Cabinet approved the guidance model of the extradition convention between the Saudi government and other governments, and authorized the interior minister to sign draft extradition agreements with governments of other countries.

The Cabinet also authorized the minister of communications and information technology to sign a draft memorandum of cooperation with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the field of digitization and electronic manufacturing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Saudi cabinet Houthis

Egyptian conjoined twins arrive in KSA for surgery

At the directives of King Salman, they were transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics, at the Ministry of the National Guard. (SPA)

Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
SPA




  • The Hilal twins are the 118th set of foreign-born twins who have arrived in the Kingdom



RIYADH: Egyptian conjoined twins Salma and Sarah arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Tuesday, accompanied by their parents.

At the directives of King Salman, they were transferred to the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics, at the Ministry of the National Guard, to study their case and consider them for separation surgery.

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, extended his thanks to the Saudi leadership on this humanitarian initiative.

Al-Rabeeah, who is also head of the medical team, praised the important technical and logistical support provided by the Ministry of National Guard through the King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Pediatrics.

Abdulghani Hilal, the father of the twins, expressed his thanks to the Kingdom’s leadership.

The Hilal twins are the 118th set of foreign-born twins who have arrived in the Kingdom to be examined by the Saudi National Program for Separating Conjoined Twins.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Egypt conjoined twins

Members of a Jordanian medical team made the announcement during a press conference in Amman on Oct. 3, 2021. In the background, a screen shows the twins before their separation. (AFP)
Middle-East
Yemen conjoined twins 'like any child' after separation in Jordan

Saudi universities to offer country's first doctorate in medicine and medical research

Professor Tony Chan, President of KAUST, and Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hayaza, president of Alfaisal University. (Supplied)

Updated 23 November 2021
Mohammed Al-Sulami




  • Under joint KAUST and Alfaisal University program, top students will be trained in the use of key research and smart-health technologies in personalized and precision medicine
  • Alfaisal students will receive training at KAUST, conduct qualitative research and use the knowledge they gain to help develop the Kingdom’s healthcare system



RIYADH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Alfaisal University on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint doctoral degree in medicine and medical research.

The program, described as the first of its kind in the Kingdom, will be a selective program; top students from Alfaisal University will be chosen by a committee of specialists from both universities to be trained at KAUST on the use of key research and smart-health technologies and tools in personalized and precision medicine. Graduates will be experts in the application of smart-health technologies in the Saudi healthcare system.

“We are honored by this partnership with KAUST, which we hope will enhance the learning experience of students and researchers at Alfaisal and KAUST universities by drawing on the advanced capacities and expertise of these two sophisticated institutions,” said Mohammed Al-Hayaza, president of Alfaisal University.

Professor Tony Chan, the president of KAUST, said: “Our partnership with Alfaisal University, one of the top med schools, will contribute to training a new generation of clinicians and scientists who will lead the implementation of the initiatives of smart health and precision medicine in the Saudi healthcare system.”

Program organizers said graduates will help lead national programs and initiatives to implement smart-health technologies and a shift toward precision medicine, which aims to tailor care and treatments to specific subgroups of patients, based on factors such as genes, environment and lifestyle, rather than employ a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

Experts say such programs will generate growing interest in approaches based on evidence and research in the field of patient care through educational activities and regular scientific seminars and, most importantly, will highlight the advantages of clinical practices based on cutting-edge scientific research.

“Although this kind of academic program is applied across the most renowned universities in the world, it is the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Professor Pierre Magistretti, director of KAUST Smart Health Initiative.

“Its importance and significance lie in its ability to meet the needs of top and highly motivated med students wishing to develop and enhance their expertise through training on biomedical research, and transform fundamental findings in the laboratory into diagnostic and treatment tools to tackle various diseases, to serve patients.”

KAUST said cooperation such as the agreement with Alfaisal is at the heart of its mission to develop an advanced educational environment that boosts cooperation, excellence and passion for learning, and encourages students to be creative and innovative. It aims to forge collaborative partnerships with other universities in the Kingdom in the future, it added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia medicine KAUST Education

Saudi medical study launched to test the effectiveness of plasma in treating COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
Saudi medical study launched to test the effectiveness of plasma in treating COVID-19

Former US Secretary of State Pompeo praises 'amazing' Saudi progress during visit


Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News




  • Pompeo tweeted said the changes taking place in the Kingdom were “amazing”



LONDON: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the progress being made in Saudi Arabia during a recent visit.

Pompeo tweeted the changes taking place in the Kingdom were “amazing” and that he enjoyed spending time in Saudi Arabia with its leaders.

In accompanying photos, Pompeo was seen being shown around Diriyah by Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo and holding talks with Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Pompeo also visited Abu Dhabi last week, where he spoke at the National Defense College on the “shared challenges and opportunities between the United States and the UAE.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Mike Pompeo Vision 2030

Riyadh Season: Concept stores spreading cultural heritage through local products

Siwara, one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)

Updated 23 November 2021
Rahaf Jambi




  • A concept store is a shop that sells a range of items from many vendors, with most of the items carefully handmade by local craftsmen and small businesses



RIYADH: Al-bisht, abaya and farwa are some of the cultural products popular among visitors during Riyadh Season. They are sold through local concept stores, with the Riyadh Season helping to create trends and give businesses an opportunity to make profits.
Because the Riyadh Season was a huge success in 2019, a number of businesses are coming back to claim a spot this year. In Boulevard Riyadh city, seven local concept stores are showcasing Saudi culture to the world. Among them are Siwara, Espace, We Cre8, Lit, Zamakan, IT, and Crate.
Nawaf Yar, owner of the concept store Siwara, said that this was his second participation, and that his shop was one of the concept stores that were present in the last Riyadh Season in 2019.
“My first experience in 2019 was very successful but it was unfortunate that it had to close in 2020 due to the pandemic and that is what made me participate again this season,” Yar told Arab News.

HIGHLIGHT

Because the Riyadh Season was a huge success in 2019, a number of businesses are coming back to claim a spot this year. In Boulevard Riyadh city, seven local concept stores are showcasing Saudi culture to the world. Among them are Siwara, Espace, We Cre8, Lit, Zamakan, IT, and Crate.

“A lot of foreigners come and ask if our products are imported or local and they are really interested in local items,” Yar added.
He said that Siwara contains 15 small businesses, six of which are owned by women and have been in the market since 2017. Their aim is to support women’s empowerment and give them an opportunity to sell their products through his store.
A concept store is a shop that sells a range of items from many vendors, with most of the items carefully handmade by local craftsmen and small businesses. These concept stores are considered a new trend in the Kingdom and are becoming popular among the youth, who want unique pieces.


Obai Al-Sahaf, operation manager for Crate concept store, told Arab News that many local businesses had the quality and potential to compete with international brands and they only needed a place to showcase their products.
“We switched our business model to give the designers 80 percent of the store and we are trying to help the designers be successful, both in Boulevard and online. A number of tourists will be visiting Boulevard and they are looking for pieces representative of our culture and that is why we decided to open a store here in the middle of Riyadh Season,” Al-Sahaf said.
Crate has been a concept store since it started in 2017. The business is based on helping designers penetrate the market and grow, and has also developed its own brands.

It one of the local concept stores in Boulevard Riyadh City. (Photo: Rahaf Jambi)

“We have many brands that showcase our culture, such as the bisht-style beach towel and bisht abayas. We also have our own jewelry line using diamonds and silver on prayer beads. That could be a gift representing our culture,” Al-Sahaf added.
The emergence of social media in the Kingdom has helped to foster the growing concept store culture. Many of them were initially online sites which became successful and then moved into a physical store. Some of the stores do not rely only on their products but have branched out to create a fuller experience by selling food or drink in order to attract customers.
Duaa Jawdat, the business department officer of Lit, told Arab News that she started the store this year.
“It is not your typical concept store. It not only offers items for sale but also serves coffee and our signature tiramisu,” she said.
“All our vendors are local and there is a high demand for the unique pieces that we have. The visitors, whether foreigners or locals, are keen to collect unusual and unique items,” Jawdat added.
Jawdat said that people were buying and supporting all kinds of items such as jewelry, perfumes, clothes, and accessories.
She added that she had decided to open her store in Boulevard during Riyadh Season as a marketing ploy for a startup concept store that
will open in December in a different location.
“All categories are now directed to Riyadh Season, so it is a good opportunity to market our store and get a good reputation,” Jawdat added.
She said that her startup store will have a bowling alley and a coffee shop alongside the concept store. Visitors can enjoy themselves by playing games, eating, drinking, and shopping all in the same place at the same time.
Because of the huge success of sales and interactions, these businesses are planning to continue their business in Boulevard even after Riyadh Season is over.

Topics: Riyadh season

With classic outdoor movie screenings, antiques, and musical performances for the whole family to enjoy, the Old Village has something for everyone. (AN Photos/Lama Alhamawi) video
Saudi Arabia
A blast from the past: Riyadh Seasons Old Village 

Saudi Arabia's Ithra hosting forum on evolution of mosques

The events will feature more than 25 international, local and regional experts. (Supplied)

Updated 23 November 2021
Nada Hameed




  • Event offers a platform focused on preservation of Islamic art



JEDDAH: Experts, historians, architects and students alike are set to view the historical evolution, meanings and functions of mosques at an international conference held at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture — Ithra.

From Nov. 23-25, the three-day conference, a collaboration between Ithra and the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture, will showcase the beauty behind mosque designs and their function throughout history, alongside an exhibit of some of the most renowned mosques in the world.
Guests on the opening night will be welcomed by opening remarks from four keynote speakers, including Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the board of trustees of the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture; Khaled Al-Anani, Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities; Abdullah Al-Rashid, director of Ithra; and Mashary Al-Naim, secretary-general of AFAMA.
“The conference serves as an engaging learning platform focused on the preservation of Islamic art through time. The conference facilitates knowledge sharing to advance learning about the history, art and architecture of Islamic cultures — and specifically Islamic spaces of worship — within the Kingdom and beyond,” Farah Abushullaih, Ithra’s head of museums and exhibits, told Arab News.

SPEEDREAD

From Nov. 23-25, the conference will showcase the beauty behind mosque designs and their function throughout history, alongside an exhibit of some of the most renowned mosques in the world.

“While the conference’s primary target may be students, researchers, historians, architects, artists and other individuals seeking to obtain a deeper understanding into the vast history of Islamic art and cultural preservation, its outcomes will expand this audience to the wider public as it will produce important content for future generations in search of knowledge about these topics,” she added.
Shatr Almasjid: The Art of Orientation, an adjoining exhibit on the sidelines of the event, takes guests into a journey where they can view the historical meaning, evolution and function of mosques while examining the meanings and contexts behind the structures, their interiors and their artifacts, looking at how they served not only as places of worship, but also as community spaces with diverse functions.
“The exhibition offers heightened knowledge about, understanding of, and appreciation for mosques and the objects and artwork they contain, providing insight into the mosque and its social, religious and artistic history,” Abushullaih said.
The events will feature more than 25 international, local and regional experts. Mashary Al-Naim, secretary-general of AFAMA, said: “The jointly organized conference between Al-Fozan and Ithra comes within the framework of the Award’s objectives in developing mosque architecture. The Award possesses an international database for mosque architecture data, as well as a global professional network for all architects, researchers and professionals working in mosque architecture.”

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Saudi Arabia's Ithra to launch fourth Tanween creativity season
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's Ithra to launch fourth Tanween creativity season

