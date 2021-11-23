Saudi Arabia condemns seizure of closed US Embassy in Sanaa by Yemen’s Houthis

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said it strongly condemned the storming of the now-closed US embassy in Sanaa by Yemen’s Houthi militia and the detention of a number of its local staff.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia breached the compound that used to house the embassy and detained dozens of Yemeni security employees of the US government that had been guarding the facility.
The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that “this criminal act carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia is a flagrant violation of international norms and laws, and the ministry also calls for the speedy release of the American embassy employees.”
The foreign ministry also reiterated the need for the international community to stand firm against violations committed by the Houthi militia in Yemen, and the importance of implementing international resolutions to reach a comprehensive political solution that guarantees security and stability for Yemen and its people.
The UAE and Bahrain also issued similar statements one Tuesday condemning the Houthi intrusion.
The US and the UN Security Council had previously also denounced “in the strongest terms” the intrusion and seizure of the compound.
A statement approved by all 15 members of the UN’s most powerful body on Thursday called for “an immediate withdrawal of all Houthi elements from the premises” and “the immediate and safe release of those still under detention.”
Dozens of Yemeni citizens and their family members have been detained and mistreated by the Iran-aligned Houthis because they worked for the US in a caretaker capacity since the embassy there closed in 2015, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday, calling for their immediate release.
“The Houthis must immediately release unharmed all Yemeni employees of the United States, vacate the embassy compound, return seized property, and cease their threats,” Blinken said. (With AP and Reuters)
EU, Saudi Arabia ‘share same concerns, agree on way forward’ in Horn of Africa, bloc’s special envoy tells Arab News
Annette Weber, EU’s special representative, describes discussions with Saudi ministers and humanitarian officials as “very fruitful”
Her visit to Riyadh was to understand better the Saudi position on the Red Sea and exchange views on Sudan and Ethiopia
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: A combination of natural resources, lucrative consumer markets and a strategic maritime location makes the Horn of Africa an attractive location for investment, as well as an important geostrategic space. Concomitantly, the region, including the Red Sea, faces challenges that go beyond national borders, including conflict, violent extremism, human trafficking, forced displacement, COVID-19 and environmental stresses.
As the EU’s special representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber’s main job is to promote the bloc’s policies and interests in the region, including the Red Sea, and the individual countries there. Special representatives play an active role in efforts to consolidate peace, stability and the rule of law and support the work of the office of the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.
During her visit to Saudi Arabia this week, her first to the Kingdom since being appointed to her post on July 1, Weber had what were described as “very fruitful discussions” with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir; Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan; Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; and Sultan Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development.
“The reason for my mission here to Saudi Arabia is to have a better understanding of the Saudi position on the Red Sea and to exchange views on the current situation in Sudan and Ethiopia,” Weber said during an exclusive interview with Arab News.
“I think we are aligned on almost everything. We share the same concerns but we also (agree on) the way forward, what we need to do and how to engage. We had very fruitful, very positive meetings.”
But does Saudi Arabia, the backbone of the Gulf Cooperation Council, have any role to play in the EU’s pursuit of its goals in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa?
“Absolutely,” said Weber, highlighting the Council of Arab and African countries Bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which was set up in January 2020 with the objective of securing the waterways. The council, which in addition to Saudi Arabia includes Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia, aims to increase cooperation between the countries in efforts to tackle piracy, smuggling and other threats to international shipping routes.
“The council is a flagship and I hope that we can find common interest there,” said Weber. “For us in Europe this is the main trade route to Asia, carrying 23 to 30 percent of our trade. We have a common interest in ensuring maritime security, checking piracy and fighting jihadists who operate from the shores.
“We have more than one common interest. The Red Sea is really much more a connector than a divider. It is very interesting to see that also in the relations between the Gulf states, specifically Saudi Arabia, and the Horn of Africa.”
On her way to Riyadh, Weber stopped in Bahrain to take part in the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ Manama Dialogue, an annual high-level forum at which the Middle East’s most pressing security challenges are discussed.
She spoke during a session titled “Security Dynamics in the Red and Mediterranean Sea,” a topic of considerable importance now that the Council of the European Union intends to reinforce its partnership with the Horn of Africa and establish a new strategy for the region.
“My mandate as an EU special representative is to connect the dots between the countries of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea area,” Weber said. “It is not just about crisis diplomacy but more about (expanding) the potential of the region, about bringing together the main countries in the Horn and the main countries of the Gulf.
“This depends on what kind of issues we are dealing with. When the matter is a negotiated ceasefire, for example, we work very closely with the Americans but also with the Gulf states, the African Union and the UN. So the multilateralism is dynamic in this region. This is where my interest (as the special representative) lies, very well reflected in our common reading of the situation but also in the potential solutions.”
Since 2011, the EU has been one of the world’s largest donors of humanitarian assistance to the Horn of Africa, pouring millions of euros into projects in five countries besides Sudan. Weber said the bloc would rather move on from humanitarian to development projects.
“When I look at Ethiopia, there is no reason for it to have humanitarian aid because it has good education,” she said. “The potential is good. We have been investing in reforms. If there was no war, if there was no conflict, we would be extremely happy to move on from humanitarian (aid) to investment, to bring what is necessary, what they choose for themselves, offer the people a future.
“We are not satisfied that there is so much need for humanitarian aid. But we see, for example in Somalia, indeed in the entire Horn of Africa region, climate change, locust infestation and a number of other triggers for humanitarian aid that are not man-made but specifically related to conflict.
“This is where we are not satisfied. It’s man-made hunger, man-made needs that shouldn’t be there where we would be happy to invest. We are happy for the money to be used but we would be really happy to see it used for something for the future. From my discussions today, this is very much the sense I get from my counterparts in Saudi Arabia as well: We would all like to invest in green energy and a better economy.
“In the future the economy will be about smart technology, about efficient water management, rather than about humanitarian assistance. But we cannot judge people who have been displaced by war, so this is where we need to come in and help.”
On the specific issue of the war in Ethiopia, Weber regards a peaceful resolution as the only desirable outcome.
“If it does not happen, we are then seeing a civil war that will bring the entire region down,” she said. “There is a sense of urgency on Ethiopia, that if the (warring sides) do not come to a negotiated ceasefire, if they don’t stop hoping they can win militarily, we will see the disintegration of the biggest country in the region.
“This will have repercussions across the Red Sea, across this whole region, affecting Europe and Saudi Arabia. The political dimension of the dialogue in Ethiopia is something that the Ethiopians have to deal with. The ceasefire is something that we all have to engage with.”
On a brighter note, Weber said she is “very happy that the African Union has appointed a chief mediator” to help broker a resolution and “very happy and encouraged by the regional engagement.” Nevertheless, she said the EU, the US and Saudi Arabia must remain engaged with the process. If the conflict continues, she cautioned, “we will see a disintegration along ethnic lines that will take decades to heal.”
Another country high on Weber's agenda during her talks in Riyadh was Sudan, where a crisis has been defused by an agreement, signed on Sunday, that paves the way for the formation of a transitional civilian government. The military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup in October.
“It’s a very positive step,” Weber said. “Our understanding, as the EU, has been clear throughout: We saw stability in cooperation between the two sides and in taking into account the declarations of the people in the streets during the 2019 protests.
“We saw stability in having the young generation for the first time being reflected in the future. We saw stability in a mixed government comprising Hamdok and the military. We did not consider the military making its own decisions and disregarding the civilian side as a stable future of Sudan; absolutely not.
“We should not confuse Sudan with other countries in the region. This was not the first time they took to the streets; they have been very clear in their political positions. For them to lamely accept a military takeover was absolutely not acceptable.
“Now the work starts again because they have to convince the civilians on the street that this is actually not a loop, that this is not going back to whenever the military feels they are a bit tired of the civilians it can just move in without them.”
Do external powers, such as the EU, have any leverage or influence over the political and military forces involved in the situation in Sudan?
“We need to have a much more consensus-based understanding because others in the region have more leverage. This is where we need to have a common vision,” said Weber.
“We all have different channels of communication and ways. If we are not the strongest in (engaging with) one side, we might be stronger in (engaging with) the other side. This is why it’s important to have a common understanding of where we want to get to, and use all our (tools of) engagement.”
A German national with more 25 years of experience in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region, Weber has facilitated peace talks at the highest political levels. She has an established track record of advising the UN, the EU and the German government on the region and has spoken at the Munich Security Conference on regional issues.
Given her background, does she believe the EU realistically can make a difference, given the daunting array of challenges the Horn of Africa faces?
“The countries of the Horn of Africa have faced such challenges for decades, even centuries, but we should not overlook that we had two transitions in this region in the past two years,” Weber said. “We had Sudan and we had also a very hopeful transition in Ethiopia. So, to me, things are possible.
“This is where we are supportive of change, where we see a long-lasting strengthening of cooperation, of people feeling they can shape their future and where we can make a difference. But we also have an obligation to ease the pain of the people who are caught up in conflicts.
“I wish we could bring more of a positive engagement, investment (and) energy to these transitions rather than just ease the pain. It’s the people of the (Horn of Africa) countries who have an interest in their own future, in stabilizing and strengthening the region, in interconnecting the region. Not playing against each other but connecting economically, politically and culturally. This is something not for us to do, but we can provide support. This is where I see our role.”
‘Russia — Islamic World’ meeting to kick off on Wednesday in Jeddah
The event comes within the framework of Russia’s efforts to strengthen its relations with the Islamic world in light of the Kingdom’s initiative for dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures
SPA
JEDDAH: The meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision “Russia — Islamic World” will kick off in Jeddah on Wednesday under the patronage of King Salman.
The meeting will be held under the theme “Dialogue and Prospects for Cooperation.”
It will see the participation of officials and scholars from the Russian Federation and Muslim countries to discuss issues of common interest and enhance cooperation in addressing existing challenges.
The event includes 33 state and public figures from 27 Muslim countries, including former prime ministers, former ministers of foreign affairs and religious figures from the Islamic world.
The event comes within the framework of Russia’s efforts to strengthen its relations with the Islamic world in light of the Kingdom’s initiative for dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures.
Saudi Arabia is hosting this meeting for the second time after hosting its fourth session in Jeddah in 2008.
The group currently focuses on the practical implementation of the strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic world. SPA Jeddah
The Group of Strategic Vision “Russia — Islamic World” was established in 2006 after the Russian Federation joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer member.
The group has held its meetings since 2006 in Moscow, followed by meetings in Kazan, Istanbul, Jeddah, and Kuwait.
Early results of Saudi Arabia’s Qusairat Aad archaeological excavations revealed
Excavations aim to show aspects of the region’s cultural heritage
Updated 23 November 2021
SPA
AFLAJ: The preliminary results of archaeological excavations carried out this year at the Qusairat Aad site in Al-Aflaj governorate were revealed on Monday by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage.
The excavations aim to show aspects of the region’s cultural heritage and answer questions about the site’s chronology, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The excavations carried out this season included three places in different areas to get as much information as possible and paint a picture that would enable a comprehensive plan for fieldwork in the coming seasons.
An archaeological survey of the springs, canals and water facilities was carried out and documented to reflect their nature as one of the largest networks in the Arabian Peninsula.
Archaeological probes were conducted in the vast areas around the water channels, revealing models of agricultural basins and surface water channels that represent a crop irrigation system.
The most important archaeological discovery for the commission was in the residential area, which revealed a building with high fortifications. The building consists of residential units and public facilities.
Inside these units, plaster and pottery ovens were found for daily uses such as storage, cooking and washing.
The findings showed diversity in their material, functions and uses.
They also indicated the contemporaneity of the site with the one in Al-Faw, Wadi Al-Dawasir governorate, in terms of construction methods, manufacturing materials, and the decoration and function of the pottery finds.
In January, a commission’s team carried out a field tour of the Qusairat Aad site, which paved the way for the launch of a project to study it and its associated sites.
Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 38 new infections
The health ministry says 32 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours
Municipalities close several businesses and issue fines to a number of others for breaching coronavirus protocols
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,827.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 38 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,556 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 50 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 14, followed by Jeddah with seven, and Madinah and Makkah confirmed four cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 32 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 538,672.
Over 47.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Commerce reported 503 violations in the past two weeks during 47,605 inspection tours.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 2,416 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past tow days. Authorities recorded 170 violations and closed three businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
The Najran Municipality carried out 1,320 tours in the past week and field teams issued fines to 247 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 258 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.17 million.
Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s aggressive policies: Cabinet
Comments made by Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, following weekly Council of Ministers meeting chaired remotely by King Salman
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reiterated its condemnation of Iran’s aggressive policies and said it supports international efforts to prevent Tehran from possessing nuclear weapons.
The comments were made by Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, following a weekly Council of Ministers meeting that was chaired remotely by King Salman from NEOM.
The Cabinet reviewed the outcome of the meetings of US-GCC Working Group on Iran that was chaired by the Kingdom, where they stressed the need for shared determination to contribute to the security and stability of the region.
The group called on Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and to commit to the Iran nuclear deal.
At the beginning of the session, the ministers were briefed on the content of a phone call that King Salman received from Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. They were also briefed on meetings and discussions that took place between officials in the Kingdom and their counterparts in a number of countries during the past week to develop relations and support international peace and security.
The Cabinet discussed the decisions and recommendations of the 18th session of the Joint Defense Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and welcomed the opening of the headquarters of the Unified Military Command in the capital, Riyadh, to enhance the process of joint defense work in a way that contributes to regional security and stability.
The Council also reiterated the Kingdom’s statement at a special UN meeting on “Terrorist-financing threats and trends and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2462.”
The Kingdom called for strengthening international cooperation in combating money laundering, financing terrorist activities and preventing any form of support to entities and persons involved in them.
Al-Qasabi said that ministers welcomed the agreement reached by the parties to the transitional phase in Sudan regarding the tasks set for the next phase, restoring the transitional institutions and holding elections on time. The Cabinet also stressed the Kingdom’s position in support of achieving peace and maintaining security, stability and development in Sudan.
The Cabinet approved the guidance model of the extradition convention between the Saudi government and other governments, and authorized the interior minister to sign draft extradition agreements with governments of other countries.
The Cabinet also authorized the minister of communications and information technology to sign a draft memorandum of cooperation with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the field of digitization and electronic manufacturing.