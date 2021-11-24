Egypt cuts power tariff for consumers, agrees to fix gas prices for power sector

You are here

(Shutterstock)
CAIRO: Egypt has agreed to fix gas prices for the electricity sector, according to the country's minister of electricity and renewable energy. 

Speaking to Al-Arabiya TV, Mohamed Shaker announced the government will cut the power tariff for consumers due to the current rise in gas prices.

No details were given on what level the tariff would be set. 

The country’s electricity exports to Sudan will soon be increased from 80 megawatts to 300 MW, the minister added.

Egypt’s electricity exports to Jordan amount to 250 MW per day, while exports to Libya amount to about 150 MW, said Shaker.

British industrial orders surged this month with a growth measure hitting its highest since at least 1977 and price expectations among manufacturers also climbed to a 44-year high, according to a survey published on Wednesday.


The survey is likely to add to unease at the Bank of England about growing inflation pressures ahead of the British central bank's announcement on Dec. 16 about whether it is raising interest rates from their pandemic lows.


The Confederation of British Industry's monthly manufacturers' order book balance leapt to +26 in November from +9 in October, well above the average forecast of +13 in a Reuters poll of economists.


The reading was the highest since the CBI series started in April 1977.


"It's good to see strong order books and output growth in the manufacturing sector holding up as we head into winter," CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.


Expectations for output growth remained strong, dipping only slightly from October's three-month high.


"But intense supply side challenges continue to put pressure on firms' capacity to meet demand," Leach said.


The CBI's measure of price expectations in the next three months climbed to +67 from October's +59, the highest since May 1977 as stock levels of finished goods dwindled to the lowest on record, reflecting global supply chain problems and strong demand.

RIYADH: The National Bank of Bahrain is expanding its Islamic banking operations as part of its growth strategy, the bank’s CEO told CNBC Arabia.

Jean-Christophe Durand said the bank is aiming to secure a market share of 25 percent as it also steps up its retail banking services.

On cash dividends, he stated that it is among the bank’s priorities if economic conditions are improved.

DUBAI: China’s WenChao Group is investing more than 735 million dirhams ($200 million) to construct a food manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed in Dubai at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022, comprising an integrated warehouse, distribution centre, food processing and manufacturing plant for semi-cooked and braised food. 

The more than 950,000 square meters factory has an expected turnover of up to 500 million dirham annually, according to DI’s statement.

“This factory will play a major role in localizing food production and distribution and feed our ambitions to develop a more sustainable and self-reliant future,” Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of the Industrial City said.

US car company Dodge will unveil its first electric muscle concept car in early 2022, followed by a plug-in hybrid model and another vehicle, the company’s CEO said to the Motor Trend.  

Tim Kuniskis said the company will cease production of its gas-powered Charger sedan and Challenger coupe in 2024, to make way for its first electric vehicles.

Last July, the company’s CEO claimed that Dodge would not “sell electric cars — it will sell eMuscle,” which is Dodge branding for its future EVs.

The automaker also plans to produce electric trucks, including a battery-powered Ram 1500 that would compete with Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lightning.

RIYADH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has proposed to help India's central bank create an official digital currency, according to a description of the bill, posted on its Parliament’s website.

India is preparing a bill to regulate cryptocurrencies, which will be presented to Parliament in its session on Nov. 29.

The content of the bill has not yet been finalized, according to Bloomberg.

“The bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses,” the text reads.

Investors are concerned that the government may eventually ban cryptocurrency trading once the bill is presented to Parliament next week.

This led to a sharp drop in the bitcoin trading price in the Indian local currency compared to the rest of the world.

