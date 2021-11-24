Egypt cuts power tariff for consumers, agrees to fix gas prices for power sector

CAIRO: Egypt has agreed to fix gas prices for the electricity sector, according to the country's minister of electricity and renewable energy.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya TV, Mohamed Shaker announced the government will cut the power tariff for consumers due to the current rise in gas prices.

No details were given on what level the tariff would be set.

The country’s electricity exports to Sudan will soon be increased from 80 megawatts to 300 MW, the minister added.

Egypt’s electricity exports to Jordan amount to 250 MW per day, while exports to Libya amount to about 150 MW, said Shaker.