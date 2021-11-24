You are here

Shares in Europe's largest shipbuilder, Fincantieri fall on media report citing 1bn euro cap hike

Shares in Europe's largest shipbuilder, Fincantieri fall on media report citing 1bn euro cap hike
Image: Shutterstock
Shares in Europe's largest shipbuilder, Fincantieri fall on media report citing 1bn euro cap hike

Shares in Italy's Fincantieri extended losses on Wednesday and fell more than 3%, after daily Il Messaggero reported that the shipbuilder could launch a capital increase of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).


The rights issue would be linked also to a potential offer by Fincantieri to buy assets of Italian defence group Leonardo , the daily said.


Fincantieri declined to comment on the press report. 

 

Saudi economy to grow by 4.9% in 2022 on higher oil output, KPMG predicts

CAIRO: The Saudi economy is likely to grow by 4.9 percent in 2022 on the back of a rebound in the oil sector, KPMG has predicted.

One of the Big Four accounting organizations said in its report that oil output is expected to increase at an annual rate of 10 percent in 2022 due to the unwinding of oil supply cuts that were part of the OPEC+ agreement. However, it added, the expansion will follow a possible contraction in the sector in what is remaining of 2021.

Higher oil output and prices are also predicted to boost consumer and business confidence, the report said.

Moreover, the Saudi non-oil sector is expected to show signs of strength in 2022. The sector is already witnessing a rebound following the ease of pandemic-induced restrictions. The retail and tourism sectors will get a further boost in the next year.

KPMG pointed out that gross domestic product growth for 2021 is expected to be 2.4 percent.

The Netherlands-based company also stated that it projects consumer prices to rise by 3.1 percent in 2021 and 2.2 percent in 2022, adding that government policy will directly affect the inflation rate. Nevertheless, KPMG said that upward inflationary pressures are still present. Rising international prices for imports, induced by low supply or higher transportation costs, might drive consumer prices up.

In addition, a weaker dollar could also cause more inflation since the Kingdom’s riyal is pegged to the US dollar.

As for unemployment, the firm expects the jobless rate to continue its decline, falling to a projected 6.3 percent in 2022 from an expected 6.5 percent in 2021. This is compared to the sharp fall the indicator experienced moving from 2020 to 2021, as it declined from 7.7 percent to 6.5 percent.

The accounting organization stated that this sharp drop was induced by a temporary event, which is the re-opening of the economy following the pandemic’s peak. Hence, the fall in unemployment is set to decelerate in 2022.

Looking at the Middle East region as a whole, KPMG said that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are forecast to have the most significant effect on the region’s rebound. This is mainly due to higher oil prices. However, any unexpected falls in oil demand will adversely affect this recovery, the report remarked. A fresh outbreak of COVID-19 could also pose threats to the region.

The firm added that unemployment rates are also expected to drop in the Middle East. 

Concerning consumer prices, inflation is likely to be weak in the GCC countries over the coming period while other, non-GCC countries are expected to grapple with higher inflationary pressures.

 

Egypt cuts power tariff for consumers, agrees to fix gas prices for power sector

Egypt cuts power tariff for consumers, agrees to fix gas prices for power sector
Updated 8 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt cuts power tariff for consumers, agrees to fix gas prices for power sector

Egypt cuts power tariff for consumers, agrees to fix gas prices for power sector
Updated 8 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt has agreed to fix gas prices for the electricity sector, according to the country's minister of electricity and renewable energy. 

Speaking to Al-Arabiya TV, Mohamed Shaker announced the government will cut the power tariff for consumers due to the current rise in gas prices.

No details were given on what level the tariff would be set. 

The country’s electricity exports to Sudan will soon be increased from 80 megawatts to 300 MW, the minister added.

Egypt’s electricity exports to Jordan amount to 250 MW per day, while exports to Libya amount to about 150 MW, said Shaker.

UK factory orders growth hits record, inflation climbs too

UK factory orders growth hits record, inflation climbs too
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

UK factory orders growth hits record, inflation climbs too

UK factory orders growth hits record, inflation climbs too
  • The reading was the highest since the CBI series started in April 1977
Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

British industrial orders surged this month with a growth measure hitting its highest since at least 1977 and price expectations among manufacturers also climbed to a 44-year high, according to a survey published on Wednesday.


The survey is likely to add to unease at the Bank of England about growing inflation pressures ahead of the British central bank's announcement on Dec. 16 about whether it is raising interest rates from their pandemic lows.


The Confederation of British Industry's monthly manufacturers' order book balance leapt to +26 in November from +9 in October, well above the average forecast of +13 in a Reuters poll of economists.


The reading was the highest since the CBI series started in April 1977.


"It's good to see strong order books and output growth in the manufacturing sector holding up as we head into winter," CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.


Expectations for output growth remained strong, dipping only slightly from October's three-month high.


"But intense supply side challenges continue to put pressure on firms' capacity to meet demand," Leach said.


The CBI's measure of price expectations in the next three months climbed to +67 from October's +59, the highest since May 1977 as stock levels of finished goods dwindled to the lowest on record, reflecting global supply chain problems and strong demand.

National Bank of Bahrain targets a 25% market share: CEO

National Bank of Bahrain targets a 25% market share: CEO
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

National Bank of Bahrain targets a 25% market share: CEO

National Bank of Bahrain targets a 25% market share: CEO
Updated 32 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Bank of Bahrain is expanding its Islamic banking operations as part of its growth strategy, the bank’s CEO told CNBC Arabia.

Jean-Christophe Durand said the bank is aiming to secure a market share of 25 percent as it also steps up its retail banking services.

On cash dividends, he stated that it is among the bank’s priorities if economic conditions are improved.

China's WenChao to set up $200m food manufacturing unit in Dubai

China’s WenChao to set up $200m food manufacturing unit in Dubai
Updated 52 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

China's WenChao to set up $200m food manufacturing unit in Dubai

China’s WenChao to set up $200m food manufacturing unit in Dubai
Updated 52 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: China’s WenChao Group is investing more than 735 million dirhams ($200 million) to construct a food manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City, said a statement issued on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed in Dubai at the Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022, comprising an integrated warehouse, distribution centre, food processing and manufacturing plant for semi-cooked and braised food. 

The more than 950,000 square meters factory has an expected turnover of up to 500 million dirham annually, according to DI’s statement.

“This factory will play a major role in localizing food production and distribution and feed our ambitions to develop a more sustainable and self-reliant future,” Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, managing director of the Industrial City said.

