You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey and UAE agree investment deals during Ankara talks

Turkey and UAE agree investment deals during Ankara talks

The investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
The investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pg699

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey and UAE agree investment deals during Ankara talks

The investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara for discussions with President Tayyip Erdogan by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (Reuters)
  • Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: The UAE announced on Wednesday a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, state media reported.

“The UAE announced the establishment of a $10 billion fund to support investments in Turkey,” the official Emirati News Agency said.

The investment deals were agreed during a visit to Ankara by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Wednesday as Turkey grapples with a currency crisis.

Sheikh Mohammed's meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, the first such visit by either side in years, follows a period of bitter regional rivalry and comes a day after Turkey's lira slumped as much as 15% against the dollar.

Turkey and the UAE have been battling for regional influence since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago.

They have backed opposing sides in Libya's civil war and their disputes extended to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf, before Ankara started a charm offensive in the region last year.

With political differences calmed but still deep-seated, the two sides have focused on economic ties and de-escalation.

"It is expected that some deals on the economy, technology, environment issues, cyber security and logistics that are still being worked on will be signed," a senior Turkish government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The UAE was expected to make "significantly large" investments in Turkey in the short-term such as seeking partnerships in assets within the Turkey Wealth Fund, the country's sovereign investment company.

Asked whether the UAE will provide economic assistance to Turkey, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri gave no details, telling reporters: "Whatever turns out today we will see it tomorrow".

A Turkish official familiar with preparations for Sheikh Mohammed's visit said deals could be agreed in the e-commerce, energy, and supply chain fields.

Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts, the official said, predicting total UAE investment would ultimately be in the billions of dollars.

The two countries will also evaluate ways to cooperate in foreign policy. "Problems with the UAE are now behind us. We are entering a period based fully on cooperation and mutual benefit," the official said.

Turkey said in September it was in talks with the UAE over investments in energy such as power generation, while the UAE has said it seeks deeper trade and economic ties with Ankara.

UAE sovereign wealth funds have also made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol. 

Topics: economy UAE Turkey trade deals trade Investment

Related

Special After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis
Business & Economy
After lira tumble, Turkey faces threat of inflation and currency crisis

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan

Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain launched on Wednesday a new strategic projects plan to invest $30 billion in over 20 new projects, with the construction of 5 new offshore cities, according to Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The strategic project plan will see infrastructure development, including a new causeway connecting Bahrain to Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain will also establish a 109km metro system, the 22.5km Northern Road.

The strategy will create jobs, and boost economic growth in Bahrain.

Bahrain will increase refining capacity from 267,000 to 380,000 barrels per day through the Bapco Modernisation Programme (BMP),  which is the largest industrial project in the history of Bahrain.

As part of the new strategy, the private developers will be able to bid for contracts to develop government land through the Sharaka program.

Topics: Bahrain economy Investment

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 
Updated 39 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 

Saudi Arabian Amiantit CEO says business rescue talks under way 
Updated 39 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

The CEO of pipe maker Saudi Arabian Amiantit, Dr. Khalil Kurdi has said that the company is in negotiations with the government regarding a possible rescue of the company.

In an EGM, Amiantit’s board recommended to reduce the capital by 69 percent to reach SR99 million ($26.4 million), and then increase it later through rights issue amounting to SR221 million.

Kurdi revealed during an interview with CNBC Arabia on Wednesday that the capital was reduced to halt to the accumulated losses.

The company lacks the necessary liquidity to purchase production components and could not sell assets owned by it until liquidity became available, he added.

 

Topics: Amiantit Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Related

Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures
Business & Economy
Amiantit says East Gas began Nomu listing measures

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes
Updated 47 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes

Saudi Real Estate Development Fund provides $8bn to help Saudis own homes
Updated 47 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund injected SR788 million ($210 million) in November into the accounts of Saudi families, bringing the total amount of financing to SR32 billion, to help more Saudis own homes.

Mansour bin Madi, the CEO of the fund, said that the total support for this month was allocated to the profits of subsidized real estate financing contracts, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The total deposited amount for the beneficiaries since the National Transformation Program’s announcement exceeded SR32.5 billion.

The National Transformation Program was launched in 2016 aiming to develop the necessary infrastructure and create an environment that enables the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Sakani aims to achieve the target of Saudi Vision 2030 that seeks to increase Saudi homeownership by 70 percent by the end of this decade.

More than 560,000 Saudi families benefited from the Housing Ministry’s Sakani program subsidized real estate loans.

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF)

Related

Real Estate Development Fund and Riyad Bank sign finance deal
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund and Riyad Bank sign finance deal

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers
Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers

US makes $6bn in federal grants available to battery makers
Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US will make federal grants totalling $6 billion available to companies making batteries or processing materials for the components they use.

The US Department of Energy will dole out $50 million or $100 million matching grants to applicants for the next five years, giving priority to companies that are owned and operated in the US, Bloomberg reported.

The government grants will make investment in the electric vehicle supply chain less risky.

Last week, a bipartisan $550 billion infrastructure bill was signed into law by President Biden.

Topics: Battery making US Department of Energy

Related

Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Business & Economy
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs, batteries
Honda invests in China to jointly develop EV batteries
Business & Economy
Honda invests in China to jointly develop EV batteries

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says

Suez Canal eyeing incentives for investors, its head says
Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The economic zone of the Egyptian Suez Canal is considering improving incentives for investors, with 15 different sectors already offered out to potential funders, Head of the Suez Canal Authority Yahya Zaki told CNBC Arabia. 

Zaki pointed out that the economic zone has maritime, industrial and logistical investments.

The economic zone of the Suez Canal spent $10 billion on infrastructure only, Zaki added.

Topics: Suez Canal Economic Zone suez canal

Related

Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships
Business & Economy
Suez Canal sees record passage of 80 ships
Suez Canal Container Company sees 14% rise in freight movement in 2021
Business & Economy
Suez Canal Container Company sees 14% rise in freight movement in 2021

Latest updates

EU strongly condemns Iran execution of young murder convict
EU strongly condemns Iran execution of young murder convict
Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Bahrain launches $30bn offshore cities plan
Italian, Arab parliaments agree to strengthen ties
Italian, Arab parliaments agree to strengthen ties
France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over
France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over
Outgoing UN Libya envoy says not holding elections could ‘greatly deteriorate’ situation
Outgoing UN Libya envoy says not holding elections could ‘greatly deteriorate’ situation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.